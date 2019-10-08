Axsome Therapeutics: Sizable Sales Upside From A Promising Trial Demands A Premium

Investment Thesis

Backed by positive results from a phase 02 trial for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), the shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) have jumped nearly seven times in 2019 so far. Out of the six clinical trials currently in progress, four data readouts will be available before the year-end. Favorable results could support two separate NDA (New Drug Application) filings in 2020 to treat MDD and migraine. With its novel mechanism of action and two separate pathways available for an FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) approval, the drug. AXS-05 holds particular promise to enter the largely under-treated market for MDD.

Despite the stiff competition AXS-05 likely to face when available for migraine therapy, even a 1% - 5% of share in the antidepressant market by 2021 indicates a significant discount in the Axsome's price to forward sales multiple compared to some of its peers. Furthermore, even with the uncertainty of pharmacological trials, sufficient liquidity, and the rich pipeline targeting a largely under-served area of pharmacology could sustain Axsome's share price in the months ahead. Coming after a c. 38% of decline since hitting a peak in mid-September, the Axsome shares with the discounted multiple hence suggest a compelling opportunity for a 'Buy'.

Source: The Company Presentation

Under-treated CNS disorders call for novel therapy

Held back by the complex anatomy, the study of the physiology of the Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders has long been the holy grail of clinical medicine. However, the successful innovations bring significant sales upside as many CNS disorders require long term therapy, and the proprietary versions of drugs create a long-term moat until generics encroach the demand. As a result, even a glimmer of positive news from clinical trials could skyrocket a value of a pharmaceutical company.

Axsome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the treatments for CNS disorders. Driven by positive results from one of its pivotal clinical studies, the New-York-based company with only 37 employees hit $ 1 billion market cap in mid-September. Despite a subsequent decline of c. 38%, the company stock remains elevated nearly seven times year-to-date in comparison to a c. 2% gain in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.

Source: Yahoo Finance

With four drugs undergoing six clinical trials currently, Axsome will be in investor crosshairs before the year-end as it awaits data readouts from four of those trials in the final quarter of 2019 (2019 Q4). The trials include GEMINI (AXS-05), STRIDE-1 (AXS-05), MOMENTUM (AXS-07), and CONCERT (AXS-12). Meanwhile, the company expects the topline data from the ADVANCE-1 trial (AXS-05) in the first half of 2020 (2020 H1). From depression to narcolepsy, the trials target clinical indications currently under-served due to lack of efficacy or inadequate compliance in the treatment.

Source: The Company Presentation

Depression

The National Institute of Health estimates 6.7% of U.S. adults or nearly 16 million of the population suffer from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) each year. If patients with MDD fail two or more antidepressant therapies, they are deemed to have Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), and the company estimates 3 million U.S. adults suffer from TRD.

The traditional treatments against depression include Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) and recent trials have indicated ketamine as another choice of treatment. In March 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved SPRAVATO™ (esketamine) of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for the treatment of TRD. Esketamine is the s-enantiomer of ketamine, a mixture of two enantiomers (mirror-image molecules) and a glutamate blocker.

AXS-05, Axsome's candidate to treat depression is an oral drug, consisting of bupropion and dextromethorphan (DM). Currently tested in two phase-3 trials, GEMINI, and STRIDE-1 for treating MDD and TRD, respectively, the key for AXS-05's FDA approval depends on the characteristics of DM, in my opinion. The compound, approved in 1958 as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug for cough is a glutamate blocker similar to ketamine and a serotonin booster like typical antidepressants.

The company announced in January 2019, its ASCEND study, a phase 2 trial for the treatment of MDD met the primary endpoints and significantly improved the symptoms of depression. Following an FDA Breakthrough Therapy meeting, the plan for MDD treatment had been expedited in May 2019. With positive results from either the GEMINI study or STRIDE-1 study, the previously-completed ASCEND trial now becomes sufficient to support an NDA for treating MDD. Having already started phase 03 open-label studies to build safety databases of AXS-05, Axsome expects to file NDA in late 2020. As for TRD, if STRIDE-1 trial brings positive results, the company will need only one additional placebo-controlled trial to support an NDA filing.

Migraine

Approximately 37 million Americans suffer from migraine headaches, and 70% of patients are not fully satisfied with their current treatment. Axsome believes its AXS-07 consisting of MoSEIC™ (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex), meloxicam, and rizatriptan will have an advantage over rivals with its rapid onset of action and sustained pain relief. Its MOMENTUM study, a phase 3 trial, is scheduled to report top-line results in 2019 Q4, and the company has already started an open-label study to build the safety database with an NDA filing expected in 2020 H2.

From 2014 to 2018, Axsome has spent nearly 35% of its total R&D expenditure on AXS-05, and with its breakthrough designation, the drug holds promise for speedier commercialization. In my view, AXS-05, an orally-administered drug unlike SPRAVATO™, which should be administered only at certified treatment centers, could grab market share faster. Meanwhile, AXS-02, another drug candidate on which Axsome has spent c. 37% of its R&D spend in the five years up to 2018, is currently undergoing phase 03 trial for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis associated with bone marrow lesions.

Narcolepsy

A debilitating CNS disorder, characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and disrupted nocturnal sleep, narcolepsy affects approximately 185,000 individuals in the U.S. AXS-12, Axsome's agent against the illness is an orally-administered drug with Reboxetine as the active compound. Having initiated its CONCERT study, a phase 2 trial, in January 2019 to evaluate AXS-12's efficacy in the treatment, the company is scheduled to report the top-line data in 2019 Q4.

Agitation associated with Alzheimer's Disease (AD)

AD is a common form of dementia affecting 5 million individuals in the U.S. The patient population could reach 14 million by 2050, and the agitation in AD, seen in nearly 70% of patients, is currently in need of an FDA-approved treatment. In July 2017, Axsome initiated the ADVANCE-1 study, a Phase 2/3 trial to evaluate the efficacy of AXS-05 in treating the illness, and it expects to release the top-line data in 2020 H1.

Adequate liquidity to sustain more trials

From 2014 to 2018, Axsome's net loss and R&D expenses grew more than five times as the latter made up nearly 70% of the loss. The cash and cash equivalents stand at c. $54 million, which, according to the management, will cover operating cash requirements until 2021 Q4. In terms of liquidity, Axsome is well-positioned to fund its short-term funding as its current ratio has moved up to c. 4.2x as of 2019 Q2 from c. 2.8x in 2014 year-end.

Source: koyfin.com

Even though a majority of its AXS-05 trials targeting MDD, migraine, and TRD trials are coming to an end, positive results will require NDA applications next year, expanding the expenses further into 2020. Meanwhile, more trials are on track to evaluate the effects of AXS-05 and AXS-09 in smoking cessation and CNS disorders, respectively. With the debt ratio remaining low at c. 0.4x as of 2019 Q2 compared to c. 1.6x in 2014, the debt financing remains an option in an event the liquidity needs rise exponentially ahead of commercialization of drugs.

Insider buying and price to forward sales at a discount

Despite losing c. 24% in 2019 Q3, (compared to c. 11% loss in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index), Axsome has witnessed insider buying worth of $54 million shares during the quarter. AXS-05, if approved for MDD, could give the company a foothold in the global market for antidepressants, which made up 38% of the anxiety disorder and depression therapy market estimated at c. $15.6 billion in 2018 by the Reports and Data. Even a 1% - 5% of market share by 2021 implies a price to forward sales multiple of c. 2.1x - c. 10.4x, a discount ranging from c. 23% - c. 85% on average compared to those of Axsome's CNS-focused peers such as Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS). The therapeutic market for depression alone thus indicates an attractive 'Buying' opportunity, for a long-term focused investor.

Sources: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha and Author Estimates

Ease of administration keeps competition at bay

Even though Axsome is banking on favorable results from trials targeting MDD and migraine to file NDAs in 2020, time is of the essence for a market launch as the competition is rising. SPRAVATO™, with its novel mechanism of action as mentioned earlier, is already available in the market as a treatment choice, while VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) is planning to launch phase 02 trials in 2020 for its MDD drug, PH10, a neurosteroid for at-home administration.

For acute treatment of migraine, three recent developments highlight the intensity of competition. Rimegepant of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals has returned positive results in a phase 3 trial. Allergan plc (AGN) has filed a successful NDA for its oral drug Ubrogepant and its Atogepant has also met primary endpoints in a Phase 2b/3 trial. However, Axsome is banking on AXS-05's rapid onset of action and longer half-life for a faster and sustained pain relief from the illness.

Addressing biases

Meanwhile, the placebo response due to expectation bias remains a major concern, particularly in CNS clinical trials. The management implied expectation bias in the current placebo-controlled GEMINI study, which has preceded the successful ASCEND study where 100% of the subjects were given the active agent as opposed to 50% in GEMINI. However, the larger sample size in the GEMINI study, which involves 300 subjects in contrast to 80 in the ASCEND, could improve the precision of the outcome.

Conclusion

With four data readouts scheduled for the final quarter of 2019, a moment of truth awaits the Axsome Therapeutics. Having two clinical pathways for an NDA filing next year, AXS-05 holds significant promise to grab a foothold in the antidepressant market for MDD, valued at c. $5.9 billion. Assuming it captures 1% - 5% of the market by 2021, AXS-05 for MDD alone values Axsome at a significant discount to peers in terms of price to forward sales. Even if the trials fail, the lack of capital constraints and the rich drug pipeline aimed at a largely under-served market for CNS disorders reinforces a 'Buy' recommendation for the stock.

