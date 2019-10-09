Before You Can Scale You Have To Execute, With Ken Villazor, Flower One Holdings

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Today, I am very happy to be joined by Ken Villazor, President and CEO of Flower One Holdings (OTCQX:FLOOF). Ken has over 20 years of experience in corporate affairs and has held numerous senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry working extensively in government regulated aspects of commercial operations. His Board experience spans the academic sector, not-for-profit sector and publicly-traded companies.
Topics include:
- 2:50 - Ken was fortunate to get started in the cannabis sector in Canada. 5 or 6 years following the sector showed the evolution of the industry and 3 years ago Ken took a serious look at the power and uniqueness of the opportunity. Spent over 2 decades in pharma and sports and entertainment, but has consistently worked with large organizations and touched all verticals of the business, which is important for an executive, especially in a public company.
- 5:25 - Flower One wanted to take a different tact as a cannabis company - singularly focused on US cannabis space. In an emerging space, execution and ability to deliver against a company's plan to shareholders is paramount. Focused on going deep in a single market and succeeding. Focused on Nevada because it has a well designed cannabis regulatory framework (Nevada went fully legal in 2017) - which is key. Las Vegas also brings in built-in tourism so there's really no other market like it. Before you can scale you have to execute. Flower One chose not to touch retail but focuses instead on being a brand fulfilment partner - they share their expertise to help companies navigate a market they already know.
- 13:15 - What other states and countries can learn from Nevada's regulatory program. Cannabis presents huge opportunity for tax revenue - in 2 years since legalizing, Nevada already exceeds in tax revenue from cannabis what they collect from beer and alcohol. Nevada is one of 3 states where this is true. States have to look at how they design the framework - in Nevada, they've done a number of things well - controlled the number of licenses given out along every vertical; pricing is also important - it drives how they calculate tax revenue. If you're not flooding the market with operators, you can control pricing more.
- 18:00 - Flower One is the largest cultivator in Nevada (mentioned on the most recent earnings call), focusing on yield and price, specifically the lowest cost of production. Scale is important for long-term stability and gives first mover advantage in the market. Being a low cost operator is essential to managing margins.
- 21:55 - FLOOF has 11 brand partnerships to date. To decide which brands to partner with, they look at price points, brand positioning in the market, diversity of SKUs and the management team.
- 25:44 - Recent $30 million debt financing agreement - Flower One was happy to secure that and speaks about what kind of company they are that they could secure it. Unique time in cannabis - momentum at the state level, but under the overhang of the Federal government. Can't access and fund capital like they can in other sectors. The ability to have non-dilutive debt financing is an important mix in financing and gives flexibility to exercise against that debt to continue to deliver on execution.
- 28:44 - Decline across the market due to two things - broader market conditions exacerbating market nervousness. The market has advanced to the point where investors are looking for core deliverables. Execution for many companies has been challenging; aggressive acquisitions across verticals and markets have been more difficult than expected to integrate. Ken is more bullish today than a year ago on the US cannabis space - consumption continues to grow; legalization continue to advance - size of market evidenced in Nevada by monthly cannabis revenue which equals total monthly documented sales revenue in Canada. Market hasn't changed in terms of commercial opportunity; if anything, it's getting stronger.