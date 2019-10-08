Sustainable Green Finance May Be The Next Big Thing

Green finance leads us to the emerging markets as well, where funding gaps for sustainability developments are wider.

There have been significant advancements in sustainable investments in the last decades that every asset class has evolved to include financial products and investment strategies that incorporate sustainability factors.

Green finance, in its simplicity, are investments flowing into sustainable projects and initiatives that encourage a more environment-friendly and socially-conscious economy.

"Sustainability is not just about adopting the latest energy-efficient technologies or turning to renewable sources of power. Sustainability is the responsibility of every individual every day. It is about changing our behaviour and mindset to reduce power and water consumption, thereby helping to control emissions and pollution levels." - Joe Kaeser

The UN Climate Action Summit recently held in New York ended at a disappointment with still weak commitments from the largest emitters – the USA, China, and India. However, some significant milestones were achieved with additional countries pledging to come up with tougher Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in 2020 based on the 2015 Paris Agreement. The number is up to 70 countries from only 23 before the summit. In addition, insurers and pension funds managing a total of $2.3 trillion pledged to divest in carbon-heavy industries. Divestment has developed into a movement with the recent global surge of climate change activism and activists using divestment as a tactic.

There have been significant advancements in sustainable investments in the last decades that every asset class has evolved to include financial products and investment strategies that incorporate sustainability factors. Major index providers (i.e., MSCI, S&P, FTSE) are already offering indices with sustainability considerations. Examples are the MSCI ASWI Sustainable Index, S&P ESG Index, S&G Fossil Fuel Free Index, and FTSE Smart Sustainability Index Series. There are also environmentally and socially responsible ETFs, some tracking sustainable indices such as the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX). The largest ESG ETF is the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL), which tracks an index of US large and midcap firms. SUSL starts with MSCI USA Index then excludes firms involved with tobacco, alcohol, gambling, nuclear power, and firearms. Firms are then ranked using an ESG rating system. Companies with low ESG ratings are removed. Some Sustainable ETFs to consider based on cost efficiency with expense ratio only at 0.10% to 0.20% are the Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG), the Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV), and the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN).

Figure 1. Sustainable and Responsible Investing in the United States (1995-2018)

But are sustainable investments more than just an advocacy? Can ESG financial instruments offer attractive returns for investors who want to combine impact with income? Can values derive value? The number of studies covering the ESG and return correlation has grown substantially over the last 20 years. Traditional mindset would say that adhering to high environmental and social standards leads to higher costs, but various academic studies point out the positive influence of sustainability considerations on financial asset returns. However, translating the positive influence to outperformance is not conclusive and still delivers mixed results. What can be deduced, though, is that it is possible to create portfolios with sustainability considerations and still match the risk/return profiles of traditional portfolios.

Figure 2. Summary of Findings of Academic Studies on the Link between ESG and Financial Performance

Source: LGT Capital Partners 2018

As I’ve mentioned in this week’s Lead-Lag Report, the macro outlook in the energy sector is not looking good. There is still potential value but with a lot of risks. Climate change actions of policymakers and other stakeholders could be one source of risk that the market has not completely priced in. The Lead-Lag Report also presented multiple factors for the emerging market turning positive. I have consistently shown my optimism for EEM. Green finance leads us to the emerging markets as well, where funding gaps for sustainability developments are wider.

MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact overperformed its parent MSCI ACWI since 2017. To be included in the index, companies must generate at least 50% of their sales from one or more of the Sustainable Impact categories and maintain minimum ESG standards.

Figure 3. MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact vs MSCI ACWI Index Performance

Source: MSCI

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s (GILD) high ESG rating allowed it to be included in the MSCI ASWI Sustainable Index. The company has a high social impact as it derives 98% of its revenue from drugs for the treatment of major diseases. GILD also yielded an above-average Environment score for maintaining environmentally-friendly operations. The stock has not gained that much traction this year but is considered a cheap buy. It’s currently trading at 14 times earnings and is within 10% of its 52-week low. EPS has exceeded analysts’ forecast in Q1 and Q2 and is expected to grow even more in Q3. Median 12-month stock price forecast is an increase of 30.4%, with a low of -4.6% and a high +51.0%.

Figure 4a. GILD Stock Price Forecast

Source: CNN Business

Figure 4b. GILD Earnings Forecast

Source: CNN Business

Other green stocks, specifically in the renewable energy sector, are NextEra Energy (NEE), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), TransAlta (TAC), Enviva (EVA), and Renewable Energy Group (REGI).

While sustainable investing is on the rise, there remains a gap between those who want to invest in ESG products and those who do. The high fees and the lack of historical returns are among the added risks to ESG investing. Also, combining qualitative factors with the traditional market-based approaches makes the ESG investment strategy vague for some investors.

