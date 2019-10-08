Skyworks Solutions - Expected To Benefit From The 5G Upgrade Cycle

Thesis

Skyworks Solutions(SWKS) is a global semiconductor company that is positioned well to take advantage of the trend towards more connectivity between devices everywhere around us. The company's products will be used in the coming 5G rollout and they expect to earn significantly more per mobile device that uses 5G than they do from the current generation of 4G devices, driving growing future returns for shareholders.

Source: Skyworks Solutions Presentation

Latest Earnings

The company is facing short-term headwinds that have reduced earnings. Latest earnings report showed YOY quarterly revenue decline of 14% and a massive 50% decline in net earnings. These figures were expected, as the company met its guidance. However they slashed the guidance for Q4, and now expect EPS midpoint of $1.5. The previous guidance midpoint for EPS was at $1.57. This suggests that the headwinds continue to disrupt the company's business. However, Apple's latest 10% increase in newest model production will be a boost to SWKS earnings. The company is also diversifying its business to reduce the dependance on the smartphone business. In the latest quarter the non-smartphone revenues were 37% of the total sales.

Dividend

The company does not have a very long history of rewarding shareholders. Dividend payments were initiated in 2014 but have grown extremely fast in a short space of time for a CAGR growth of 38% in the last 5 years. The latest increase was 15% but the payout ratio still sits under 30% for the trailing twelve months earnings. Investors putting their money in this stock at the time of writing, get a forward yield of just under 2.2%. The current combination of yield, dividend safety and shareholder income growth is attractive for dividend growth investors. The company's target is to distribute 60-75% of free cash flow to investors.

Balance Sheet

Skyworks Solutions has absolutely no debt on the balance sheet which is reassuring for investors.

Risks

Skyworks earns more than 47% of revenues from components made for Apple smartphones. Whilst it is a strong company to be partnered with, Skyworks is not very well diversified in that area and their fortunes are connected to the successful co-operation with that single company and its success. If Apple were to choose another semiconductor provider in the future, Skyworks would be in big trouble. The company is also strongly affected by the trade war. Skyworks also supplies Huawei, with 12% of sales coming from that partnership. They were forced to cease doing business with Huawei when the US government added Huawei to its Entity List. The CFO said that they can lawfully resume shipping some products to Huawei but business with them will remain well below historical average. 5G is the new technology that the company has positioned itself strongly in, but tech companies need to constantly innovate and be on top of their R&D to stay competitive and are therefore vulnerable to technological disruption.

Valuation

The stock is currently trading at a discount to its own 5-yr average and to the broader market. P/E is at 15 and P/FCF at 12. The market seems to be be pricing this company for the worst scenario when looking at the company's track record in recent years.

However, the CAPE ratio of 25 still suggests that the company is richly valued.

Source: Morningstar

Simplywall.st future cash flow valuation suggest undervaluation of close to 33%.

Source: Simplywall.st

Summary

Skyworks Solutions is paying its shareholders a fast-growing dividend that is well covered, whilst waiting for the 5G rollout to grow earnings with potentially much higher revenue per unit sold. In addition to this, the company has no debt at all. Investors looking to receive a fast-growing dividend and are bullish on the 5G trend should look further into this company, if they are comfortable with the risk of Skyworks dependance on a single customer and vulnerability to the trade war.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.