The U.S. Is Losing Leverage With China

Unfortunately, both the Trump administration and China appear to be jockeying for position and grabbing for leverage, in the process whipsawing markets.

Predictably, traders and investors were bombarded on Monday and Tuesday with all manner of headlines, many of which don't seem to bode well for trade talks.

In a lengthy post for readers here on Sunday, I spent quite a bit of time droning on about the veritable minefield that stands between the US and China on trade.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, on one side, and Bob Lighthizer and Steve Mnuchin, on the other, are tasked by Xi Jinping and Donald Trump with traversing that explosive-laden, no man's land and meeting in the middle without anybody getting maimed in the process.

It is, frankly, an impossible ask.

I explained why on Sunday, when I outlined a series of concerns including news that the Trump administration is exploring a variety of options for restricting capital flows to China. In addition, I talked at length about President Trump's public calls for his Chinese counterpart to investigate Joe Biden, a move I gently suggested would prompt US lawmakers to demand transcripts of calls with Xi and make Beijing wary of negotiating "too" candidly with the Americans for fear of getting ensnared in the increasingly contentious Beltway soap opera.

Fast forward to Tuesday and, sure enough, literally all of those concerns have been realized. Not only that, but the US Commerce Department escalated things on Monday evening by blacklisting Chinese surveillance colossus Hikvision, along with a hodgepodge of public security bureaus and other related companies.

In light of the most recent drama, I wanted to pen something else for readers here that expands a bit on my last two posts for this platform.

First of all, Senator Dianne Feinstein has called for the White House to grant Congress access to transcripts of calls with Xi. I'll just leave that there for now.

Moving on, Bloomberg confirmed on Tuesday that the Trump administration did, in fact, move forward last week with discussions around restricting capital flows to China. Indeed, a piece out first thing in the morning stateside found Bloomberg explicitly rebuking Peter Navarro's contention (delivered during a combative appearance on CNBC) that the original story was "fake news." To wit, from Bloomberg:

The efforts are advancing even after American officials pushed back strongly against a Bloomberg News report late last month that a range of such limits was under review. Trump officials last week held meetings on the issue just hours after White House adviser Peter Navarro dismissed the report as “fake news,” and zeroed in on how to prevent U.S. government retirement funds from financing China’s economic rise.

On Sunday, I cited CNBC's Kayla Tausche who, after engaging in a heated exchange with Navarro on television, tweeted that she had seen the actual memo for the meeting during which the proposals were discussed. That memo referenced a "Policy Coordinating Committee" meeting, she said. Sure enough, Bloomberg's sources say that on the very same day that Navarro pushed back on the media's reporting, Larry Kudlow presided over "a policy-coordination committee meeting [that] included officials from the National Security Council and the Treasury Department."

The latest confirmation (as if any more was needed) came at a decidedly inopportune time. On Monday evening, the Commerce Department gave Hikvision the Huawei treatment, blacklisting the company, citing human rights abuses. The move was tipped over the summer and it wasn't immediately clear whether both sides viewed it as an escalation.

By Tuesday morning in the US, though, there was no ambiguity. China's foreign ministry said the decision by the Trump administration was indicative of "sinister intentions." Asked whether China would respond, a spokesman said everyone should "stay tuned."

Suffice to say traders (both carbon-based and otherwise) were not inclined to "stay tuned." Rather, they began to sell, setting in motion a steady decline in futures that, as of lunchtime in the US, had not reversed itself in a meaningful way.

(Heisenberg)

In addition to the Hikvision escalation (again, Hikvision wasn't the only company blacklisted on Monday, but it is the poster child for China's surveillance industry) and news that the Trump administration has apparently zeroed in on limiting government pension fund flows to Chinese assets as the preferred option when it comes to restricting US investment in China, the incremental news flow has skewed negative.

For instance, reports suggest that China has now narrowed the scope of any prospective deal thanks in part to the perception that the Trump administration is vulnerable amid the impeachment inquiry. Off the table in the talks are changes to China's existing policies with regard to state subsidies and IP theft (according to Bloomberg and Fox, respectively).

Of course, any deal that doesn't include key demands from the US side is really no deal at all, and the President has repeatedly insisted over the past two weeks that the US does not want a partial (or "interim") agreement.

"There remains a view with many investors where due to President Trump’s domestic impeachment issue dominating the 24-hour news cycle that he would feel increased pressure to get a deal done, satiate his increasingly restless U.S. farmers [and] claim a much-needed 'win' via bolstering the U.S. stock market," Nomura's Charlie McElligott wrote on Tuesday morning.

And yet, there's a potential problem with that which goes beyond opening the administration up to charges of having accepted a watered-down deal. Here's McElligott again:

However, into next year’s election, Trump too needs to keep the pressure on the Fed with regards to cutting rates as well as potential balance sheet expansion, and thus, I do not expect him to give away this “free option” quite so early... which means he will likely keep the rhetoric and actions towards China negative / heavy-handed in the near-term.

A new Goldman note out Monday shows just how effective President Trump's trade-related tweets are when it comes to setting in motion the domino effect that makes Fed cuts a self-fulfilling prophecy.

As the following charts show, Fed pricing is significantly impacted by trade tweets. "Cumulatively, the impact on market expectations for the funds rate is about -40bp when we include tweets indicating escalation of trade tensions and tweets indicating de-escalation, and about -60bp when we focus only on tweets indicating escalation," Goldman said, in the note.

(Goldman)

Of course, the more stretched that positioning (i.e., the more convinced the market is that Fed cuts are coming), the more inclined the Fed is to oblige, lest they should risk wrong-footing the market, and accidentally catalyzing a tightening of financial conditions. When you throw in the straightforward effect whereby policymakers are more inclined to cut rates when uncertainty around trade is high, the President has a lot of power when it comes to dictating Fed policy.

Striking a deal with China (even a limited one) risks giving up some of that power and with the economy slowing, Trump may need to exercise it again.

Consumer confidence has slipped (August and September witnessed the two worst University of Michigan sentiment prints of the Trump presidency), ISM manufacturing is in a slump (two consecutive months in contraction) and the labor market is decelerating (the September jobs report was "Goldilocks" from a trader's perspective and the revisions to July and August's headlines were good news, but the pace of gains is cooling).

(Heisenberg)

Note that wage growth stagnated in September, despite the unemployment rate ticking down to 3.5%. Stagnant wage growth does not bode well at a time when the fate of the longest expansion in history rests almost entirely on the consumer and the services sector. It doesn't help that the next two rounds of tariffs will invariably push up the price of consumer goods.

As for ISM manufacturing, I've been over this before, but I wanted to highlight the following new visual form a separate Goldman note dated Monday:

(Goldman)

Whether or not a sub-50 ISM signals trouble ahead for equities depends on whether a recession is in the cards. That is, of course, intuitive, and it's true that there have been many "false positives" in the past in terms of contractionary ISM manufacturing prints not presaging a downturn for the broader economy. But I think the following very simple chart makes a crucial point that somehow, despite being as clear as day, is lost on the general investing public.

(Heisenberg)

The fact is, there is absolutely nothing "anomalous" or otherwise extraordinary about the pace at which the US economy has expanded over the past two and a half years. If you can spot the "miracle" in that purple-dashed square, your eyes are better than mine.

On an admittedly simplistic read, ISM manufacturing has been disconnected from the trend in growth for quite a while. Now, it's "catching down" (if you will) to reality and looks as though it might have a dubious rendezvous with lower levels observed in some foreign locales.

If you don't believe me (or your eyes), just ask Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS, who, commenting late last month on the latest Markit PMIs, said "the overall rate of growth in September remained among the weakest since 2016, commensurate with GDP rising in the third quarter at a subdued annualized rate of approximately 1.5%."

(Heisenberg)

If that turns out to be true, 1.5% is barely half of the 3% "target" the Trump administration purports to be aiming at.

The point here is not to malign the administration (clearly there is nothing "wrong" with aiming for robust growth). Rather, the point is to underscore what I wrote above about President Trump needing to preserve his ability to engineer more rate cuts.

His capacity to influence US monetary policy has been statistically tied (and not just by Goldman) to trade escalations. If he strikes an interim deal with China, it could rob the President of his most powerful lever when it comes to orchestrating rate cuts.

That would be fine as long as one assumes that the boost to the stock market and, with a lag, the domestic economy, would be sustainable through 2020, into the election. If, however, any sugar high from a limited deal fades, the President would presumably need to strike a comprehensive deal (which nobody that I am aware of thinks is anywhere close to being a reality) or else go back on any interim deal in the interest of reengineering uncertainty to force more Fed cuts.

Importantly, the above is not just idle speculation for sake of subjecting readers to mental acrobatics. It is now widely accepted across almost all Wall Street desks (not to mention in the academic community) that the White House perpetually runs through the decision calculus outlined above when considering what to do, say and/or tweet next in order to engineer just enough trade tension to keep the Fed on guard, but not enough to pull the rug out completely from beneath the market and the domestic economy.

The events and news flow of the past 48 hours (as detailed here at the outset) suggest the Trump administration may be trying to reclaim whatever leverage might have been lost to domestic political turmoil by pressuring China with the threat of capital flow restrictions and, as of Monday evening, the blacklisting of key tech firms.

The Chinese delegation, for their part, is said to be cutting their visit to the US short by a day, perhaps in response to the Hikvision news.

When you ponder all of this, don't forget that it comes ahead of Q3 earnings, which should show aggregate corporate profits declining on a YoY basis for the first time since 2016.

That's more lost leverage for the US in the trade discussions, as it's stone, cold proof (assuming earnings do in fact fall, as consensus expects) that the fiscal impulse which insulated the domestic economy and American companies from weakness abroad has waned.

And with that, I'll leave you with a quote from SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne (from a Monday note):

Globally, analyst sentiment (upgrades vs downgrades) has slumped, typical of a negative EPS growth outlook. We are probably in recession already. Earnings do still matter and there's the problem, as earnings are now going down, not up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.