Gladstone Commercial Corporation: A New Preferred Stock IPO For The Redemption Of Other 2

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing By Gladstone Commercial Corp - the prospectus.

For a total of 2.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $60M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation 6.625% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: GOODN) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.625%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays monthly dividends, and is callable as of 10/04/2024. Currently, the new issue trades quite above its par value at a price of $25.84 and has a 6.41% Current Yield and YTC of 5.87%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 5.34% and 4.89%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of June 18, 2019, its real estate portfolio consisted of 102 properties located in 24 states, totaling approximately 11.7 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's properties were located in various states of the United States, such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and New Jersey. The Company's properties have tenants from various industries, such as telecommunications; healthcare; automobile; electronics; information technology; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; banking; childcare; buildings and real estate; beverage, food and tobacco; printing and publishing; education; home and office furnishings, and oil and gas.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, together with Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN), externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company; and Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), a real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., are affiliate investment companies of Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD).

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, GOOD.

The dividend of the company is steady and has not been changed since 2008. GOOD is paying a monthly dividend of $0.13, which automatically translates into a $1.56 yearly dividend. With the current market price of $23.21, the current yield of GOOD is at 6.72%. As an absolute value, this means it has $48.36M yearly dividend expenses for its common stock. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series E preferred stock) of the company is around $14.22M.

In addition, with the market capitalization of around $714M, GOOD is one of the smallest Diversified REITs (according to FINVIZ.com)

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Gladstone Commercial Corp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q2, GOOD had a total debt of $576.78M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which total $141.5M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of GOOD but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 714/(577 + 202) = 0.91 , indicating a satisfying level of coverage of all debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 714/(577 + 202) = , indicating a satisfying level of coverage of all debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 12.07/(27.66 + 14.22) = 0.28, which cannot be defined as a good number after there is not enough buffer for the interest and the preferred dividend expenses.

The Gladstone Family

There are 6 outstanding preferred stocks and a baby bond, all trading on the NASDAQ, issued by a "Gladstone company".

As a fixed-rate perpetual preferred stock, it is natural to compare the new IPO with the rest fixed-rate perpetual preferred stocks of the group. A comparison with the term issues and the baby bond will not give us a meaningful conclusion. However, the company contributes the proceeds of the GOODN's offering to redeem all of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock (GOODP) and all of its outstanding Series B Preferred Stock (GOODO) on October 28, 2019. This is why the most suitable for comparison with the new IPO is the Series D Preferred Stock issued by Gladstone Commercial, GOODM.

GOODM also pays a fixed dividend, at a rate of 7.00%, and it's not rated by Standard & Poor's. With the current price of $26.14, the Series D Preferred stock has a current yield of 6.69% and Yield-to-Call of 4.12%. As regards to the current yield of the newly issued security and its "older" brother, GOODM seems to be slightly better. However, if we look at their Yield-to-Worst, with 5.87%, the Series E Preferred Stock rewards 1.75% more than the "D". Still, something we have to keep in mind that GOODM has a little more than 2 years to its call date, while GOODN has 5 years of call protection.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the GOOD's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What is being observed is a very close performance of the company's outstanding preferred stocks with PFF during the last year's recession and during this year's rally thereafter. The last tick of the GOODP and GOODO's chart lines is a typical example of what call risk may mean. With the current environment where 1/3 of all fixed-rate preferreds carry a negative Yield-to-Call, be careful not to fall into such a situation tempted by the high current yield.

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Diversified" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend, have a positive YTC and a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. The first chart is presented by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

To get a better idea of the Yield curve, I'll compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). For the purpose, two more filters will be added, the security must not be callable and must trade above par value.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In the charts below, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate and have a positive Yield-to-Call. For a better idea, I'm excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG).

By their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Again, take a look at the Yield curve, as I'm excluding all preferred stocks that are callable and that are currently trading below their par value.

By their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control or Delisting Event, the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the shares of Series E Preferred Stock, in whole or in part within 120 days after the first date on which the Change of Control occurred or 120 days after the date of the Delisting Event, as applicable, by paying $25.00 per share, plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date (unless the redemption date is after a dividend record date and prior to the corresponding dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for the accrued and unpaid dividend will be included in the redemption price), on each share of Series E Preferred Stock to be redeemed.

Source: FWP Filing By Gladstone Commercial Corp

Addition to the iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $60M, GOODN cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, GOODN is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is satisfactorily leveraged, having a little more debt than equity, but its net income cannot provide sufficient buffer for the creditors' payments. Nevertheless, the company is paying $48M dividends for its common stock, almost 4x times more than it currently needs for its preferred stocks. As for the returns, GOODN gives 0.20% lower current yield, than its "closest relative", GOODM, but with its 5 years of call protection and 1.75% higher Yield-to-Call (YTW), the new IPO have quite an advantage over the "older" issue. As for the sector, the newly issued preferred stock has one of the highest returns, just lagging behind GNL-A and AFINP. The situation is also similar in relation to all other REIT's fixed-rate preferred stocks.

Generally, in this situation, I find AFINP more valuable, having 1.50% higher YTW (its YTC is at 7.37%). The company is well leveraged, its Equity-to-Debt ratio is 1.00 and AFIN is paying $114M in dividend expenses for the common stock. On the other hand, the dividend needed for its only preferred stock, AFINP, are $7.5M, 15x times less for the senior in lien asset in the capital structure.

