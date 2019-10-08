Keep An Eye On ITT Through The Reporting Season

The conversation around industrials has shifted away from whether there would be a correction/downturn and toward the question of how long it will last and how deep it will get. Specific to ITT (ITT), the company looks vulnerable to ongoing deceleration in oil/gas capex investment, project delays in the chemicals end-market, and further weakness in the broadly-defined “general industrial” category, not to mention weakness in autos. Some of this seems to be anticipated in the stock price, as the shares have more or less matched the S&P since my last update but modestly underperformed the broader industrial space.

I do believe that ITT is more on the front end of its downturn than in the middle, and I’d look to updates from companies like Emerson (EMR), Flowserve (FLS), Gardner Denver (GDI), and Chart Industries (GTLS) as to the health of oil/gas and chemicals project books, not to mention ongoing aftermarket demand. While I don’t expect any dramatic restructuring efforts from ITT, I do believe the company is well-constructed to “muddle through” the downturn and I would keep a close eye on this name for an opportunity to exploit near-term market pessimism if results/guidance disappoint the investment community. I still believe there is a credible case for a mid-to-high $60’s fair value for ITT at this point, though I do also believe there is some downside risk to earnings expectations for the next 12-24 months.

Lots Of Yellow And Red, And Not Much Green

Looking at the end-markets that ITT serves, there’s not a lot of good news out there right now. The strongest served market is probably commercial aerospace, where ITT saw 21% growth in the second quarter and where the trends reported from companies like Honeywell (HON) and Parker Hannifin (PH) since then have remained positive (if not to the same extent). I’d also note that Eaton (ETN) recently chose to buy its way into the electrical interconnect business with its $920 million acquisition of Souriau-Sunbank (at a trailing EBITDA multiple of 12x).

Beyond that, though, it’s harder to feel particularly chipper.

Although the problems in the light vehicle market are well-understood at this point, and ITT has seen some weakness here (aftermarket has turned negative, and Wolverine particular so), ITT is also continuing to gain share and has meaningful share growth potential in China and the U.S., particularly on the back of ongoing investments in new materials and technologies that lead to better product performance. Still, with close to 40% of ITT’s revenue coming from light vehicles (predominantly in Europe), this is clearly still an at-risk market for the company.

Oil/gas and chemicals are more concerning end-markets to me now. Emerson has definitely seen orders slow in the near-term (driven by automation), and Parker Hannifin hasn’t been particularly bullish on the near-term prospects for oil/gas or chemicals. I would note again that Honeywell and Emerson have both talked about healthy multiyear project backlogs in these markets, but project-type business can be lumpy – in other words, while I think ITT will be fine over the perspective of three to five years, there’s definitely more near-term risk from delays and lumpy spending.

Looking somewhat more specifically at oil/gas (which is a 10%-plus market for ITT), capex spending has been slowing throughout the year, from the high single-digits early in 2019 to a more recent pace in the low single-digits, and it looks like spending will slow further into 2020. I’m very curious, though, to see how this plays out in terms of ITT’s aftermarket business, as oil/gas activity hasn’t fallen off to the same extent as capex investment spending.

“Do A Good Job” Counts For A Lot

As end-markets slow, I expect we’re going to see a renewed focus on restructuring efforts over the next six months or so; the market’s appetite for margin improvement is insatiable, and if it can’t be achieved through topline growth, it’ll have to come through cost cuts. There seems to be increasing pressure on Emerson to do more here, but I don’t think ITT is likely to launch any particularly large restructuring efforts.

The reason I believe this is that ITT’s focus on ongoing self-improvement wouldn’t seem to leave a lot of low-hanging fruit for a restructuring effort. Management has repeatedly talked about having a path to margin improvement over the coming years, but that seems to be predicated upon ongoing share gains, reduced working capital intensity, and improved manufacturing leverage.

ITT has a small, concentrated manufacturing footprint that already lends itself well to higher levels of automation and operating efficiency. The R&D and product development efforts are more localized (and thus more inefficient), but that’s also a key strategic decision, as ITT elects to be close to the customer to develop stickier products and customer relationships.

I would also expect ongoing selective M&A. ITT is not particularly large, and cannot do especially large deals, but the company’s focus on sticky #2-#5 positions in more niche-like markets leaves a lot of potential targets in areas like valves, pumps, control products, condition monitoring, and so on. With ongoing opportunities for M&A, I think ITT could boost a low-to-mid single-digit long-term organic growth rate further into the mid-single digits.

The Outlook

I still expect long-term mid-single-digit revenue growth from ITT, though I do see increasing risks to the growth outlook for 2019 and 2020 (even though ITT had a solid second quarter relative to expectations). I’m not looking for tremendous margin improvement from here, though I do think the company could improve its FCF margins by about a quarter-point a year (annualized) over the next decade on margin improvement and increased asset/capital efficiency. With that, ITT should be able to grow FCF at an annualized rate in the mid-to-high single digits.

I also value ITT on the basis of an EV/EBITDA approach with the multiple driven by the company’s margins and returns; there is a strong, durable correlation to industrial company stock multiples and metrics like operating margin, ROIC, and so on. ITT still merits a low double-digit forward multiple, though I do see some risk if a sharper near-term industrial slowdown drives lower margins in the near term.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that a fair value range in the mid-to-high $60’s is credible for ITT, even though I do acknowledge some near-term risks from weaker demand in autos, chemicals, general industry, oil/gas, and so on. More to the point, I like ITT’s end-market exposures, corporate/management philosophy, and long-term opportunities in areas like braking (where new brakes for EVs represent a real growth opportunity). Should ITT stumble in the short term, and/or investors sour further on industrials, I would definitely take another look at this name.

