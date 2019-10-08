British Pound: Upside Limited, Even With A Deal

Even with a deal, the economic outlook for Britain does not look promising at this time.

The British Pound has continued to hover just above the $1.20 mark to the U.S. dollar, as the political pandemonium over Brexit continues.

Source: investing.com

The overall trend for the currency since the summer has been to the downside. However, it is not uncommon that upswings in the GBP/USD predicated on the hope of a deal with the European Union are observed.

With that being said, it is my view that even if a last-minute deal is reached with the European Union, the British Pound will ultimately remain below pre-Brexit levels over the long-term. This is before one even considers recent developments suggesting that a deal between the UK and EU look "essentially impossible not just now but ever".

Since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, companies have been making contingency plans to be fully prepared in the event of a no-deal. Even if such a scenario does not materialize, the mere possibility of a no-deal has arguably led to irreversible effects for the British economy.

Several businesses have already chosen to move their operations outside of Britain after the referendum, with the British Chamber of Commerce estimating that at least 1 in 5 business would at least partially relocate because of Brexit.

As some examples, firms such as Lloyds (OTC:LLYDF), Barclays (BCS) and Honda (OTCPK:HNDAF) have already closed down significant operations in Britain, while British Steel and Jaguar Land Rover have suffered financial losses as a result of the associated uncertainty - with the former company going into liquidation.

From a macroeconomic standpoint, the Bank of England is anticipating that interest rates could still be cut even in the event that Britain strikes a deal with the European Union. Even in such a scenario, it is anticipated that significant uncertainty regarding the British economy will persist, and economic growth will still remain weak, at least for the short to medium term.

We can see that both GDP growth and consumer confidence has dipped quite significantly in the most recent quarter:

Consumer Confidence

Source: tradingeconomics.com

GDP

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, the continued threat of no-deal poses a downside risk for the pound, while there stands to be limited upside for the currency even if a deal is struck. For this reason, I take a bearish view on the British pound. A reversion to the September low of 1.20 USD is a distinct possibility in the space of the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.