Infineon Grinding Through Its Downturn

Between elevated exposure to the weak auto market, the overall correction cycle in semiconductors, and concerns that it is overpaying for Cypress (CY), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) has had a rough year. Down about 20% over the past year, Infineon has noticeably lagged the broader semiconductor sector despite a pretty solid record of financially underperforming its peers through cyclical downturns.

I’ve been more bearish on semiconductors than most sell-siders, and so far that position has been the right one. Infineon management has also been more conservative than many chip company management teams with respect to this corrective cycle, and I think that’s the smart way to play it. I think it’ll take a couple more quarters before Infineon sees real, meaningful improvement in orders and inventories, but I find the valuation to be fairly interesting here, and while Infineon may not be my favorite chip company, I like the long-term leverage to auto and industrial electrification and automation.

Electrification Coming, And Infineon Poised To Benefit

The question of how popular hybrids and electric vehicles will be with mass-market consumers is still up for debate, but there is really no debate that almost every major carmaker will be rolling out new hybrid and EV models between 2020 and 2023. Obviously the level of auto OEM commitment varies, from Daimler’s (OTCPK:DMLRY) 10 BEVs by 2022 and BMW’s 25 BEV/PHEV model launches by 2025 to 20 BEV models for General Motors (GM) in 2023 and electric versions of all Ford (F) models in 2023 in Europe. Across the board, though, there will be increased spending on electric drivetrains, which means more MCUs, regulators, and MOSFETs and more unit volume up for grabs for Infineon.

As Infineon management has laid out before, the company sees about $100/car in incremental content growth potential with mild hybrids and up to $400/car in incremental growth in full electric vehicles, and that’s just on the powertrain side. Add in hundreds of dollars of content growth tied to ADAS systems (up to and including full autonomous driving), and you can see substantial growth potential in the coming years.

Clearly this won’t all flow straight to Infineon. Infineon has a strong leadership position in auto power (almost twice the share of #2 STMicroelectronics (STM) ), but STMicro, ON Semiconductor (ON), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), and others are gunning for their own pieces of this attractive pie. Helping Infineon is the company’s strong position in auto MCUs (where it has taken some share from Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) in recent years), as well as its strong early position in silicon carbide (or SiC), where Infineon’s auto-grade trench MOSFETs offer some performance advantages over competing planar designs.

It’s also not going to flow straight to Infineon overnight. Auto OEMs are planning aggressive hybrid and EV model launches, but that’s no guarantee that consumers will rush to buy those vehicles. Platform wins are great, but auto OEMs don’t often guarantee volumes. In the meantime, Infineon is one of the most auto-exposed semiconductor companies that I follow on a regular basis (at over 40% of revenue), and auto product book-to-bills remain below 1.0 and passenger vehicle sales and build volumes remain soft around the world. I don’t have the same concerns about Infineon’s inventory position as I’ve had with ON, but management has been pretty clear that they expect challenging end-market conditions for at least a few more quarters.

Cypress Should Be An Asset

Although the Cypress deal hasn’t yet closed, it doesn’t appear as though there will be any significant impediments to Infineon closing this deal. Management has already raised the capital it needs to execute the transaction (debt and equity offerings), and I do expect the deal to proceed as planned.

With Cypress in hand, Infineon will gain some useful product and technological capabilities. Infineon has a strong legacy MCU business, but it punches below its weight in higher-value segments like 32-bit MCUs (where Renesas, NXPI, STMicro, and Texas Instruments (TXN) have greater share), and Infineon’s success in MCUs has largely been confined to the auto sector. Once Cypress is in the fold, though, Infineon will have a stronger overall position, and I believe Infineon can leverage that to improve its MCU positioning in end-markets like IoT and industrial automation.

Likewise, I think Cypress’s connectivity capabilities will be valuable to Infineon. Connectivity is a gap in Infineon’s portfolio (at least on a relative/comparative basis), as it is for Renesas, and Cypress will certainly help plug that gap. I don’t know that Infineon will become a major player in auto connectivity (though its certainly possible), but having on-board connectivity assets will certainly help in areas like IoT and industrial automation, where Infineon can package MCUs, power control, sensors, and connectivity into a comprehensive solution for industrial motor systems.

The Outlook

There’s really not much for Infineon investors, or prospective investors, to do but wait out this cyclical correction. Weak auto sales are clearly a challenge for Infineon in the short term, as are weak trends in areas like industrial automation/electrification and appliances, and strength in renewables isn’t really enough to counterbalance that, but this weakness won’t last. Likewise I’d note that even in this tough auto environment with sub-1.0 book-to-bills, Infineon still reported growth in its fiscal Q3/calendar Q2 results.

I think the increasing electrification of autos and industrial automation can drive high single-digit full-cycle revenue growth for Infineon, spurred by ongoing demand for MCUs, IGBTs, MOSFETs, and sensors, with Infineon’s SiC capabilities a key driver. I also believe that Infineon will see improving margins as it ramps up sales of its more advanced power semiconductors and MCUs and leverages/integrates the Cypress deal. With that, I think Infineon can generate mid-teens adjusted FCF growth over the coming decade.

Discounted cash flow is a so-so valuation approach for semiconductors; I’ve found that buying quality semiconductor stocks below DCF-based fair value usually works out in the long term (and is usually only possible in downturns), but margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approaches are usually more useful across the full cycle. To that end, while Infineon now trades a bit below my DCF fair value, it also trades below my low-$20’s margin-based fair value.

The Bottom Line

Despite multiple miss-and-lower quarters, the semiconductor sector has held up pretty well this year, though Infineon has underperformed. I believe expectations are fairly washed out now, though, and while I don’t think Infineon is going to post great quarters in the immediate future, I think today’s valuation is at a point where investors might want to consider due diligence on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.