Sentiment On HollySys Still Exceptionally Weak

HollySys shares look undervalued if the company can generate mid-single-digit long-term growth, but consistency always been elusive and investors seem frustrated with a lack of real progress.

The automation business is doing okay, but management has yet to deliver on long-term promises to leverage its technology/products outside of its core power and chemicals end-markets.

I’ve used words like “frustrating” and “confounding” in reference to HollySys (HOLI) before, and little has really changed in that respect. Despite a relatively healthy ongoing outlook for key end-markets like power generation, chemicals, and rail in China, not to mention relatively good financial performance back in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter (calendar second quarter), HollySys shares are down another 25% or so from mid-June.

There are valid reasons to be wary of HollySys, including poor management communication and a noted lack of progress in multiyear diversification/growth initiatives. Some investors won’t touch Chinese equities, and that’s fine (at a minimum, you should educate yourself on withholding rules and the like). Likewise, some investors may not want exposure to automation at this point or want to tolerate the exceptional volatility in the rail equipment business. Still, if HollySys can maintain operating margins in the 20%’s and generate mid-single-digit revenue growth, these shares are notably undervalued.

Worries About Rail?

Over the last couple of years, HollySys shares have traded more closely with rail equipment companies like CRRC, CRSC, and Times Electric than with other automation vendors, and that can perhaps explain some of the recent price weakness, as HollySys shares have tracked CRRC and Times Electric lower this year.

To what extent this is completely fair is debatable, and that’s part of the problem with HollySys. The rail equipment business makes up a little more than a third of revenue and more than half of the backlog, but the impact to earnings is less clear. HollySys doesn’t give investors much information about segment profitability; the rail business is more profitable than the automation business at the gross profit level, but both are solidly profitable (GMs above 40%), though the segment-level profitability is unknown.

I know investors have been worried about a weaker rail capex environment in China, as that country goes through its own economic challenges. I can see how and why investors would worry about the quarter-to-quarter performance of this always-volatile business, but everything from the government (including a recent joint statement from the Central Committee and State Council) has supported ongoing investment in transportation infrastructure as a high priority, including high-speed trains, sufficient to support an outlook for high single-digit to low double-digit growth in equipment spending/orders. Likewise, about a month ago CRC posted its first round of ATP bidding, and another similarly-sized tender should take place before the end of the year.

Mixed Results In Automation

HollySys’s automation business did relatively well in the last quarter, with 4% growth coming in better than the overall automation sector in China. Orders were up about 1%, and projects continue to go forward in both power and chemicals within China. HollySys is likely also getting at least some benefit from the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, with Emerson (EMR) and Honeywell (HON) hampered at least to some extent by tariffs.

Now for the “but”. HollySys management indicated that thermal power and chemicals each contributed around 40% to 45% of automation revenue, with “new energy” markets (like waste-to-energy) contributing more than 10%, and nuclear power contributing about 5%.

Why is this a “but”? It’s a “but” in my view because this really hasn’t moved in any meaningful direction for several years. Expanding into markets like food/beverages, life sciences/pharma, and electronics was supposed to be an important part of the growth story at HollySys, as the company took its strong core technologies in distributed control and safety instrumentation and leveraged them into new markets. Likewise, HollySys was/is supposed to be leveraging new introductions in discrete automation (like programmable logic controllers) to enter manufacturing markets like autos and appliances.

The numbers are what they are. Looking at what other automation vendors like ABB (ABB), Emerson, Honeywell, Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) have said about growth in the Chinese market, HollySys isn’t really accomplishing much in terms of leveraging its strength in automation within the power and chemicals markets into new markets. Industry surveys would suggest that this may be due to several factors, including a more limited product portfolio (whereas ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, et al can offer a very wide range of integrated solutions), lack of reputation/familiarity outside those core areas, and a more risk-averse capital spending environment.

The Outlook

I expect fiscal 2020 results to be driven by the rail business, as HollySys delivers on a robust backlog of orders (particularly for high-speed passenger trains). In contrast, I expect single-digit growth in the automation business as power and chemical companies continue to move forward on capacity expansion projects. The Mechanical & Electrical business remains an enigma; this business is largely focused on the Middle East and has yet to really drive synergies with other business units. Although I do expect rail revenue growth to slow after fiscal 2020, I do believe there will be healthy ongoing demand for HollySys’s equipment as China continues to invest in passenger rail capacity, though competition is increasing.

HollySys did worse than I expected on revenue for fiscal 2019 and better on margins, and the company’s limited disclosures does make accurate forecasting more challenging. I do expect the company to maintain low double-digit FCF margins, though, and generate mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

HollySys shares look substantially undervalued, with fair value around the mid-$20s and over $7/share of net cash on the balance sheet, but investors clearly are not enthusiastic about this story today. Management has done shareholders no favors with its poor transparency and weak communication, but I do think that the skepticism on this name seems outsized relative to the opportunities in rail and automation, even given the company’s challenges in expanding their businesses outside of their core markets. These shares could generate significant rewards on more consistent execution, but the company’s track record suggests consistency may be too much to expect and investors should realize that the return potential is tempered by above-average risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.