Ciena To Acquire Centina For Network Performance Management Tech

With the deal, CIEN is continuing to vertically integrate its capabilities to provide clients with more functionality and fewer vendors.

Centina has developed a network performance management and reporting system that pulls data from multiple vendors and network layers.

Ciena has agreed to acquire Centina for an undisclosed sum.

Ciena (CIEN) announced it has agreed to acquire Centina for an undisclosed amount.

Centina provides service assurance analytics and network performance management solutions.

CIEN plans to integrate the to-be-acquired assets under its Blue Planet division that is focused on providing intelligent automation software and specialized professional services for IT and network optimization.

The deal is part of a continuing effort by Ciena to vertically integrate as clients want fewer vendors in an increasingly complex IT environment.

Richardson, Texas-based Centina was founded in 2006 to provide its clients with networking service assurance and network performance.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Anand Gonuguntla, who was previously Director, Software & Systems Engineering at Xtera Communications.

Centina's primary offerings include:

vSure Performance Management

vSure Service Analytics

vSure Fault Management

Company partners or major customers include:

Shentel

Conterra

Dakota Carrier Network

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global network management systems market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.94 billion 2025. This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.2% between 2019 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the ongoing rollouts of 5G mobile infrastructure in various countries, including the US, Germany, and the UK, coupled with 'aggressive' investments in the creation of new data centers.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness fast growth due to the deployment of long-term evolution [LTE] infrastructure, governments undertaking initiatives to promote digitalization in line with rapid urbanization and subsequent proliferation of the internet, while some of the nations, including India, China, and Japan, are also bracing for the launch of 5G.

Major vendors that provide network management systems include:

SolarWinds (SWI)

IBM (IBM)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Riverbed Technologies

Cisco (CSCO)

BMC Software

Nokia (HEL:NOKIA) (NYSE:NOK)

Oracle (ORCL)

Paessler

VIAVI Solutions (VIAV)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Ciena didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so it is likely that the deal was for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicate that, as of July 31, 2019, CIEN had $842.9 million in cash and short-term investments and $1.6 billion in total liabilities, of which $689 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended July 31, 2019, was $124.1 million.

In the past 12 months, CIEN's stock price has risen 28.7% vs. the U.S Communications industry's drop of 2.2% and the overall U.S. market's rise of 1.4%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated within a relatively tight range, according to a linguistic analysis shown here:

Ciena is acquiring Centina for its network performance management and reporting capabilities.

As Rick Hamilton, SVP of Ciena's Blue Planet division stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Centina advances Blue Planet's position as an emerging leader in operational support systems [OSS], focused on closed-loop automation. By continuously monitoring the performance of services, Centina's multi-layer, multi-domain service assurance solution will help our customers resolve issues more quickly and optimize network performance. This is a key step to achieving more adaptive networks that are critical in today's digital society where the customer experience is the ultimate differentiator.

Blue Planet is Ciena's division for what it calls 'intelligent automation,' an open software suite that provides network orchestration, analytics, and policy execution.

Ciena is seeking to vertically integrate its offerings, and the deal for Centina will help its Blue Planet division provide network performance assurance capabilities by gathering data from disparate vendors and network layers to enable continuous optimization of network performance.

I see this deal as part of a continuum for Ciena, and I expect the firm will continue to acquire other pieces as it seeks greater vertical integration to provide customers with less vendor complexity in an increasingly complex IT environment.

