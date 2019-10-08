Technically Speaking For October 8

Once again sector performance is defensive across multiple time frames. There are four defensive sectors: consumer staples (XLP), utilities (XLU), health care (XLV), and real estate (VNQ). The following table shows the top three performing sectors for the last week, month, quarter, and half-year:

Week Month Quarter 1/2 Year VNQ XLU XLU XLU XLV VNQ VNQ XLP XLU XLF XLP VNQ

Data from Finviz.com and is current as of 5:39 AM CST October, 8

This tells us two key things:

Traders are growing more concerned about economic fundamentals We're probably at the end of this bull run (sector rotation normally turns defensive at the end of a long rally).

Why has inflation remained so low, despite the US economy reaching "full potential?" Kansas City Fed President Esther George offers three possibilities

First, we’ve witnessed the widespread adoption of inflation targets in advanced and emerging economies. Second, changes in commodity price dynamics may have significant consequences for global inflation. And third, the e-commerce induced disruption to global retail represents a global factor which may weigh on inflation, although its exact effects are difficult to quantify.

Regarding observation number 2, George argues that increased US oil production has smoothed oil price spikes, which have been a primary or secondary cause of most post-WWII recessions. The recent oil price performance that occurred after the bombing of the Saudi pipeline offers some support to this thesis. Consider the following fact pattern in support of number three: while researching a product, a consumer looks at various websites to determine which store has the lowest prices. Now multiply this a thousand-fold as an increasing number of consumers access the price information via the web.

Why has the Fed changed its policy outlook? Chicago Fed President Evans offers a good explanation of recent Fed thinking in a speech given on October 1. There were three "periods" of Fed thinking over the last year:

At the end of 2018, the US economy was in a very good place and capable of withstanding a gradual 50 basis point interest rate increase. Rising concern about weak international growth forced the Fed to pause this policy in the Spring of 2019 By the summer of 2019, data had softened: international data was noticeably weaker while US data started to soften. This supported a rate cuts.

These periods line up with recent economic events.

Let's look at today's performance table: We've returned to the Treasuries leading the market higher, led by the long end of the curve. Larger-cap indexes were off between 1.15% and 1.16%. Smaller-cap indexes were the worst performers; they were lower between 1.62% and 1.78%.

On Friday, I noted that the "Rally was over." The daily charts show the depth of the issue.

The SPY is now at the trendline that connects lows from early June and mid-August. Momentum is dropping and prices are below the shorter EMAs. The QQQ is now below the trendline that connects lows from late June and August. The next stop is the 200-day EMA. Micro-caps are below levels established in early June and are now approaching levels from late August. This is the last technical support level before prices hit a freefall zone. Small-caps are also approaching key support levels with declining momentum.

The markets are back to where they were at the end of the summer -- key support levels that have to hold if a bullish rebound is to remain a possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.