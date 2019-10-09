Airbus Adds Important A330neo Order

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of September. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also will put a value on the cancellations. If you are interested in reading Airbus' monthly overview for August, you can check it out here.

Orders in September

Figure 1: Orders Airbus September 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus started the year very weak. After booking 67 orders in the first four months, of which 58 were in March, May saw an order inflow of just one aircraft. June looked a lot better, helped by the launch of the Airbus A321XLR, followed by order inflow that was below the average for the current year.

In September, we saw an uptick in order activity as Airbus received 41 orders, 29 for its single-aisle product and 12 wide-body orders:

An unidentified customer ordered 10 Airbus A220-100s and 4 Airbus A220-300s.

AerCap (AER) ordered 5 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

An unidentified customer, presumably AirAsia, ordered 10 Airbus A321XLRs and 12 Airbus A330-900s.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

Swiss converted its remaining order for the Airbus A220-100 to an order for the Airbus A220-300.

AerCap converted orders for 14 Airbus A320neo aircraft to the Airbus A321neo variant.

Scoot converted orders for 6 Airbus A320neo aircraft to the Airbus A321neo variant.

SMBC Aviation Capital converted orders for 2 Airbus A320neo aircraft to the Airbus A321neo variant.

Air China, CMB Financial Leasing and Loong Air were revealed as customers for 1, 2 and 1 (4 in total) Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Norwegian cancelled orders for 5 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

CSA - Czech Airlines cancelled orders for 4 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

flynas took over one delivery slot for the Airbus A320neo from lessor BOC Aviation.

Last year, Airbus booked 37 orders in September, indicating a 4-unit increase in gross sales compared to last year. In the previous three years, it received 142 orders combined in September or 47 orders on average. So, Airbus had a below-average month, but with the gross orders being 5 units below average, I wouldn’t say it’s a huge decline.

During the month, cancellations increased by 9 units driven by 5 cancellations from Norwegian and 4 from CSA - Czech Airlines, both for the Airbus A320neo.

Looking at the nine-month figures, gross orders decreased by 8 units and net orders decreased by 119 units. Airbus has suffered a decline in the order book, driven by the termination of the A380 program, Germania and Jet Airways ceasing operations, and Avianca’s (AVH) and Etihad’s fleet plan restructuring. However, after the Paris Air Show and the order inflow that came with it, Airbus now has a positive net order tally, indicating that Airbus booked more orders than it had to cancel.

Deliveries in September

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus September 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Airbus has set a delivery target of 880-890 units, which would be an increase of at least 10%.

In September, the company delivered 71 aircraft:

7 Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 48 Airbus A320 aircraft, 8 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft and 40 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The number of deliveries fell short of the production rate.

Airbus delivered 4 Airbus A330 aircraft, in line with the production rate of 50 aircraft per year.

7 Airbus A350-900s and 5 Airbus A350-1000s were delivered, exceeding the production rate (after a slow August month).

No A380 deliveries occurred.

Year-over-year deliveries increased by 68 units, primarily driven by higher A220 deliveries (+25), A320 deliveries (+27), Airbus A350 deliveries (+16) and Airbus A330 (+3) deliveries, while A380 deliveries decreased (-3) and Airbus A220 deliveries remained flat.

Overall, we are seeing the delivery profile for the first 9 months improve, as it now accounts for 65% of the full-year delivery target, whereas it was around 62% last year. However, when we zoom in a bit on the individual months, we see that after a relatively strong first half of the year, the second half of the year has shown to be challenging. In August deliveries fell for the third consecutive month as well as the third month of year-over-year delivery declines. This trend was reversed in September. What rests is an increase of 68 deliveries year-over-year, primarily realized in the first half of the year. The second half so far has proven to be more challenging than previously anticipated.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in gross unit terms by jet makers. This also is the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For September, the gross ratio is 0.59 in terms of gross units and 0.59 in terms of value. For the first nine months, these numbers are 0.53 and 0.63, indicating that booked orders and value are lower than delivered units and delivery value.

If you go to a net basis for the orders year to date, it would be 0.2 on a unit basis, indicating that there were less net orders than there were deliveries and 0.17 on a value basis (slightly worse if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture), indicating that the net order value is much smaller compared to the delivery value.

Conclusion

In September, we saw deliveries increase after months of decline. Order inflow increased year-over-year by four units, but is still down 8 units when comparing the year-to-date numbers.

In the first 9 months, we saw a sharp increase in deliveries (68), reflecting a recovered delivery profile on the A320 program and the addition of the A220 to Airbus deliveries compared to last year. Gross order inflow was somewhat lower during the first eight months, with 262 orders compared to 274 orders last year. Additional pressures were caused by cancellations from Etihad Airways, Germania, Avianca, Republic Airways and the cancellation of the Airbus A380 program.

For Airbus investors, the first half of the year was good but the second half of the year has been bumpy and Airbus needs a record-breaking Q4 delivery volume to reach its delivery target.

Looking at orders, many of the cancellations were already anticipated, and we saw the Airbus net order tally getting back into the positive earlier in the year. Possibly, the only points where we would like to see improvement is consistency in wide-body sales and reduction in delivery delays for the A320neo program. The single-aisle program is in much better shape than it was last year, but there still are delays that are impacting customers. Airbus has 3 months left to deliver 309 aircraft to meet its delivery target, so it’s going to be challenging. While the delivery profile is looking better, the jet maker needs to show delivery numbers comparable to last year to reach its delivery target.

