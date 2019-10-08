Netflix: International Subs To Almost 4x In Conservative Base Case

Internationally, Netflix's household penetration levels are below those in the U.S. but will increase as management continues to run the same content/subscriber growth flywheel.

This is the third installment in my series on the key drivers of value for Netflix over the long term. Today, I focus on Netflix's International streaming subscriber opportunity, which I estimate in three ways.

Global Broadband Households

The first way I look at it is by focusing on the number of global broadband households is estimated to be 1 billion right now. Over the last five years, that figure has been growing at a 9% annual rate. Excluding China, where Netflix does not compete, it is estimated to be about 787 million households. I believe this can grow to 1 billion by 2023, which would represent a 6.2% annual rate. That is a slower pace than the recent 9% pace but excludes China, which is likely growing faster than average.

Longer term, I look at the global population ex-China of 6.3 billion. Globally, there are roughly 4 people per household, which suggests about 1.6 billion households ex-China. This matches up closely with the often-cited 2 billion global household figure minus about 440 million in China.

The global population is growing a little over 1% per year. I assume out of conservatism that the number of households grows at 0.7% per year. That results in 1.6 billion growing to about 1.8 billion in 20 years. I then assume 75% of global households will have broadband or other high-speed internet access by then (compared to roughly 50% today). That implies about 1.4 billion global broadband households in 20 years. Backing out the 135 million broadband households that I estimate the U.S. will have by then leaves us with a little over 1.2 billion international ex-China broadband households, which is apples-to-apples with Netflix's international streaming segment.

Today, Netflix's 60.1 million domestic subscribers represent about 48% of total U.S. households and 58% of U.S. broadband households. Internationally, Netflix appears to have close to 16% of international broadband households ex-China today. While it is possible that international penetration rate converges with that in the U.S., that would be an aggressive assumption.

Let's say the international ex-China penetration rate increases from 18% to 27% over the next 20 years. For context, this compares to the U.S. rate going from 58% to about 64% in my base case. 27% penetration of that over 1.2 billion would imply about 330 million international streaming subscribers in 20 years.

27% is an intentionally conservative estimate, but I would rather underestimate than overestimate. If Netflix can achieve even a 35% penetration rate--still far lower than that in the U.S. and a completely reasonable estimate--it would have 428 million international subs.

Global Pay-TV Households

The second way I look at things is by focusing on the number of global pay-TV households. The number of global pay-TV households is about 800 million today and is expected to grow to about 1.1 billion by 2024. That is shrinking in the U.S. but still increasing globally. Roughly 87 million of that is the U.S. and about one-third of that is China, so the right TAM for Netflix's international business would be about 650 million by 2024. If that were to grow 0.7% per year, like I assumed above, we would be talking about roughly 720 million international households ex-China who are willing to pay for TV in 20 years, although pay-TV household penetration is still growing today globally, so this should be a conservative estimate.

87% of U.S. households paid for TV in 2006 before cord-cutting began. I think of those households as those willing to pay for video entertainment at home, even if today that penetration rate is lower than 87% in the U.S.. 48% of U.S. households subscribe to Netflix today. Putting aside the fact this is still growing and the rampant password-sharing that may be fixed one day, one could conclude from that about 55% of households that are willing to pay for video entertainment actually pay for Netflix today. My view is this approaches 100% over the long term as Netflix becomes increasingly synonymous with internet television.

Globally, about 40% of households pay for TV today (800 million out of 2 billion) and that penetration rate is still rising. If 55% of international households ex-China that are willing to pay for TV actually subscribe to Netflix then Netflix would have 397 million international subscribers in 20 years.

Again, I think this could be conservative because that 55% figure should approach 100% as Netflix becomes increasingly synonymous with internet television. If Netflix's $15 billion of content spending this year were to plateau (it won't), Netflix would spend $300 billion on content over the next 20 years, the vast majority of which would be original content. That will allow it to have an endless amount of content that appeals to all tastes and preferences. Further, Netflix also costs a fraction of pay-TV so the percent of households that pay for Netflix should approach, if not converge with, the percent who are willing to pay for TV. But this is additional upside beyond 397 million international subs. For now, I'm using 55%.

Rising Global Prosperity

The third approach is to focus on rising global prosperity. According to the Bookings Institution, by 2030, 67% of the world's population will be either "middle-class" or "rich." Brookings defines middle class as those that

have some discretionary income that can be used to buy consumer durables like motorcycles, refrigerators, or washing machines. They can afford to go to movies or indulge in other forms of entertainment. They may take vacations. And they are reasonably confident that they and their family can weather an economic shock—like illness or a spell of unemployment—without falling back into extreme poverty.

Those sorts of people should easily be able to afford Netflix. Looking out 20 years, there should be about 1.7 billion international households ex-China. If 67% of those are middle-class or wealthier, then about 1.1 billion international households could potentially subscribe to Netflix.

According to Pew, 71% of the U.S. is considered middle or upper class. That would be 90 million households today. There are 60.1 million Netflix subs here, so one could say 67% of the middle or upper class are paying subscribers. If you apply that to the 1.1 billion international ex-China households who will be middle-class or higher, Netflix would have 737 million international subs in 20 years. That is probably aggressive because Netflix costs less as a percent of household incomes in the U.S. than it does abroad. If only 33% of that 1.1 billion actually subscribe to Netflix, that would be 368 million international subs. That 33% is a completely arbitrary guess but is intended to be conservative.

Conclusion

My three methods to triangulate Netflix's international subscriber opportunity lead me to a range of 330 million to 397 million international subs in 20 years. It is possible all these end up conservative; however, the future is uncertain. So right now, I'm using the low estimate of 330 million as my Base case and the high estimate of 397 million as my Super Bull case. My current Bear, Base, Bull, and Super Bull scenarios reflect 302 million, 330 million, 368 million, and 397 million, respectively.

As you know, the value of any business is the present value of all future cash flows. So how many subs Netflix has in the distant future is a critical variable that determines what Netflix is worth today.

Have a better method? Post a comment.

This is the third installment in my series on the key value drivers for Netflix.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.