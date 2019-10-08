North American Palladium Ltd. (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher hosts Impala Platinum Holdings Limited to Acquire North American Palladium Ltd. Conference (Transcript)

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF) Impala Platinum Holdings to Acquire North American Palladium October 8, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Satterthwaite - VP, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Jim Gallagher - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Derek Macpherson - Red Cloud Securities

Daniel McConvey - Rossport Investments

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Conference Call to Discuss the Acquisition of North American Palladium by Impala Platinum Holdings. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Erin Satterthwaite, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications for North American Palladium. Please go ahead, Erin.

Erin Satterthwaite

Thanks, Ariel. Good afternoon, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining our investor call in support of today’s news, North American Palladium to be acquired by Impala Platinum Holdings Limited.

With us today is Jim Gallagher, President and CEO; and Tim Hill, Chief Financial Officer, both of North American Palladium. Jim will start the call today with an overview, and following that we will open up the lines for Q&A. Immediately following the call, today’s audio presentation will be made available via replay, details can be found on our website.

And with that, I will hand the presentation over to Jim Gallagher. Jim?

Jim Gallagher

Thank you, Erin, and welcome, everyone. And thank you for being on this call today. I am very pleased to be able to host this call and explain in some detail the transaction announced this afternoon with Impala Platinum agreeing to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of North American Palladium in an all cash deal valued at just over C$1 billion. I’ll step through the main features of the deal, adding perhaps a little more color than is contained in the press release. And that will be followed by a question period.

But first, I’d like to go back and talk about how we got to this point today. Back in 2013, North American Palladium was a company in financial trouble with a mine expansion that had gone somewhat poorly. In May of that year, the Company had tapped out all of its financial resources, had tapped out the equity market and was on the brink of insolvency. Brookfield Asset Management stepped in at that point in time and made an initial investment of US$130 million as a loan debt facility. Brookfield believed in the asset, had done their due diligence, thought positively of the mine and in the Palladium story as a commodity.

I personally joined North American Palladium in the latter part of that year as Chief Operating Officers. I also believed in the mine’s potential, I believed in the Palladium story, and I had additional confidence due to Brookfield’s ongoing support.

By 2015, some operational improvements had been realized at the mine, but there were still significant challenges to overcome. The Company in March of that year tripped some financial covenants, and Brookfield stepped in and converted its debt to equity and in August of that year became a 91% shareholder of the Company.

I became CEO at that time, and the mandate from Brookfield was simple: Fix the asset. Brookfield’s objectives were always clear and transparent at that time and have been since. I remember standing in front of the mine site team making the announcement of Brookfield’s ownership position at 91%. And the message was clear then: They would support management; they would support the turnaround; and when that was complete, they would look at selling their position either through a full sale or a sale back into the market, so that they could redeploy that capital into their business. That day has come today.

We have a sale of the Company in an all cash deal at near record Palladium prices, and except for a 2-day blip in March of this year at near record high share prices for the Company. From virtual bankruptcy four years ago, we now have a sale to the tune of $1 billion. The Company has been described recently by two separate analysts who cover us as the best free cash flow operation in their coverage universe.

I want to recognize the other key piece of this success story and that is the hard work, the dedication and the expertise of the whole NAP team and the Lac des Iles site team. The mine has now become one of the largest underground mines in Canada and is still growing. It just received the President’s award from Workplace Safety North for excellence in safety and in demonstrated safety culture. It is one of the lowest cost underground mines in Canada. And I know this may sound cliché, but in my 40-plus years of experience in this business, it is without doubt the best team I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.

So, let’s talk about the terms of the deal. The deal, as stated, is for 100% of North American Palladium’s issued and outstanding common shares for a total cash consideration of approximately $1 billion. This is an all cash deal to both the minority shareholders and to Brookfield. The minority shareholders will receive $19.74 per NAP common share, which is a closing price of last Friday. Brookfield Capital Partners will receive $16 per common share. And these numbers represent -- or the minority shareholder position represents a 15% premium to the 30-day VWAP and 23% premium to the 60-day VWAP. Over the last three months, North American Palladium shares have appreciated by almost 50%.

So, some people may question why there is two different prices for the deal. What I can share with you is that discussions with Impala began in earnest in July of this year. And obviously at that time, there was a very different share price, under $14 at that point in time. So, with a near 50% appreciation through the course of the discussions on the deal, of course, as you might imagine, this added some dynamics to the negotiation process.

An agreement was reached at a certain price in the $16 range, and then the share price continued to move forward. And ultimately, both Impala Platinum and Brookfield wanted to ensure that the minority shareholders received their full value. And that resulted in arriving as the split price as we’ve just discussed. This transaction has been unanimously approved by both the Board of Directors of NAP and of Implats.

This transaction follows a plan of arrangement, which is a court-reviewed process; very strict rules are set out. It will require a shareholder vote of all shareholders and requires the approval of at least 66 and two-thirds percent of the votes cast by shareholders. Of course, Brookfield at this point owns 81%, have made a commitment to Implats to support this deal and that as reported has been supported by the Board.

The arrangement also includes a non-solicitation provision. However, there is a 30-day go-shop period where if a superior offer does come into the Company, it can be reviewed and potentially accepted. And there are the customary break fees as outlined in the documents and the press release, should this happen.

The deal of course is subject to certain transaction approvals, shareholder approval and regulatory approvals. Neither side in this deal sees this to be a problem. And there is an expectation that this deal can be consummated by the end of the year. Full details of the transaction plan of arrangement will be posted on SEDAR within the next few days.

As reported, the Board of Directors of North American Palladium has given this its unanimous support. And key to the Board’s decision was three key points: One, that the minority shareholders get full value with the recent and very significant share price appreciation; two, they received a fairness opinion, which was supportive of the transaction from Bank of Montreal; and third, there is the opportunity for -- inside the 30-day go-shop period for a superior offer, should that occur.

So, that is the essence of the deal and the negotiation. And at this point, I’d like to basically close with some comments from myself about why I feel this is a good deal for North American Palladium and its employees.

Through this process over the last four to five years, Brookfield has been a great partner. But, we always knew that they were never going to be a long-term holder of this Company. Impala is a mining company that believes in this asset and wants to see it grow. We have gotten to know their team over the last almost three years, because we have had a relationship with them on the Sunday Lake Project. They first came and had a look at our asset towards the end of 2017. And we have developed a positive working relationship with their team. Of all the parties that took a look at us over the last few years, this is definitely the best financial deal that was put on the table, but also likely the best home for the mine and for the team.

And with that, I’d like to turn it over to Erin, and we’ll shepherd some questions.

Erin Satterthwaite

Ariel?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer sessions. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Derek Macpherson of Red Cloud Securities.

Derek Macpherson

Good afternoon, guys, and congratulations. I just want to delve -- I mean, obviously, it was sort of well documented in Implats’ presentation earlier today as to how long the relationship has been going. Could you -- not necessarily names, but could you give us maybe some specific numbers on how many other companies have sort of done that level of detailed due diligence on Lac des Iles over the last year so? Because obviously there was an active sale process last year for this -- for the Company?

Jim Gallagher

So, I will say that yes, we ran an official process starting in 2018, early in 2018 with one of the primary Canadian banks [shopping us around] [ph]. All of the potential parties on a global basis were approached by the bank for an expression of interest. We did receive what I’ll just say several expressions of interest. Some of those resulted in indicative offers, not firm offers, but indicative nonbinding offers, none of those ultimately were seemed to be at either the right value or able to actually consummate the deal. So, I think that’s probably enough color.

So we’ve had a lot of people since that process come and have initial looks. We’ve had people in our data room almost on a constant basis over since that official process ended. And again, none of that ended up in any kind of accepted or firm offer.

Derek Macpherson

And then, just on -- with respect to -- this question was asked earlier today on the Implats’ call, but it’s probably important to ask it of you. Obviously, you guys are in the habit of returning some cash to shareholders, both with the regular dividend and a special the last quarter. What -- how does this -- how does the merger affect the dividend policy going forward?

Jim Gallagher

So, the deal going forward anticipates that all the cash moving forward will remain in the Company.

Operator

Our next question comes from Daniel McConvey of Rossport Investments.

Daniel McConvey

Good afternoon. I must say that the job mining there has been an impressive story in the last two or three years.

Jim Gallagher

Thanks, Dan.

Daniel McConvey

What has -- what are the risk factors just in terms of closing this deal on the Impala side? Have you been able to talk to them? Just I guess, there’s no financing risk, as I understand it. There is -- they do have to get regulatory approval in South Africa. Is that -- what would be the one or two things that you’d be looking for, for clearance in getting this closed?

Jim Gallagher

So, I think, there are restrictions and regulations around moving money out of South Africa. And so, that process will take some time and does require regulatory approval. I think, as this deal progressed, people looked at the Sibanye deal and that was done in the process that required and happened there. And so, even though there’s a process, it does not seem to be openly onerous, and the challenges can become -- overcome. And so, as I said, both sides really think they can actually get this deal done before the middle of December. And if you’re familiar with South Africa, it tends to shut down from the middle of December to the middle of January. It’s summer, it’s Christmas, and everybody likes to take a break, especially the regulators. So, there is momentum to get this deal done by the middle of December.

Daniel McConvey

Okay. Maybe you can’t answer this. But with the announcement of this deal, I guess, this would be news to all the other ones who made indicative offers?

Jim Gallagher

That’s correct. I think, we were largely successful at keeping this quiet.

Daniel McConvey

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you, Dan.

Operator

This concludes both the question-and-answer session and today’s conference call. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.