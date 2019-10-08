Can-Fite Biopharma And Capital Point On Making Peace

I ended my last article by noting that Capital Point and Can-Fite may need to work together to move this company forward.

Detailed information on the legal fight via SEC filings made a good read as I discussed in two prior articles.

In the last 6 months, we watched the activist investor, Capital Point, launch a hostile takeover for Can-Fite Biopharma.

Introduction

We started Q4/2019 with the news that Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) had signed a “peace treaty” with the activist investor, Capital Point, that had initiated a potential hostile takeover 6 months prior. I have no plans to rehash all that legal tussle which were detailed in articles published in August and September. The main issues were that, despite its founding 25 years by the CEO, Dr. Pnina Fishman, and Dr. Ilan Cohn, CANF, an Israeli small market-cap ($6.99M) clinical-stage biopharma, remains a clinical-stage company.

Dr. Fishman is a leading expert on Adenosine A3 receptor biology. CANF focuses on the clinical development of Adenosine A3 receptor agonists-based therapies, with lead investigative drug candidates Piclidenoson (formerly CF101) and Namodenoson (formerly CF102; Cl-IB-MECA), in mid-late Phase clinical trials for chronic autoimmune diseases as well as liver diseases, liver cancer, and NASH.

The Peace Pact

The SEC filing on October 7/2019 by CANF noted the truce with Capital Point:

On October 7, 2019, Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd. (the “Company”) entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Capital Point Ltd. (“Capital Point”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to retain Capital Point to provide certain financial advisory services to the Company and to pay Capital Point a fee equal to 5% of the amounts raised or the value of securities issued in certain future transactions involving issuances of securities of the Company, provided such fee shall not exceed $1.3 million. Under the Agreement, the Company and Capital Point have agreed to promptly seek the dismissal of all pending litigation between the parties and Capital Point withdraws its notices to call a shareholders’ meeting. In addition, Capital Point has agreed to appear in person or by proxy at the Company’s 2019 and 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting and vote all its shares in favor of all matters brought by the Company’s board for the approval of its shareholders. Further, for a period of five years following the date of the Agreement, Capital Point has agreed to customary standstill restrictions relating to share purchases, support of proxy contests, calling of special meetings, and related matters. The Agreement also includes mutual releases, mutual non-disparagement and confidentiality provisions.

Analysis

I start with the disclosure that I am a biomedical scientist by training, and I speak from experience. All scientists are passionate about research - that explains their career choice. Most research scientists have no formal training in corporate business and financial advisory services that are important in the biotech industry. We write grant application, which is very different from venture capitalism! My point is that the mutual decision to retain Capital Point to provide certain financial advisory services was the best outcome.

As a major shareholder, we should expect Capital Point to provide financial diligence and guidance, an area that is obviously lacking in CANF. Capital Point has successfully provided financial guidance to a few biotech companies.

Capital Point owned a sizeable number of shares and made significant profits when NeuroDerm went public in 2014. NeuroDerm is developing innovative therapeutics for diseases of the central nervous system, including Parkinson’s Disease. In 2017, NeuroDerm was acquired for $1.1B by Japanese mid-cap biopharma Mitsubishi Tanabe (OTCPK:MTZPY).

Another investment interest in which it had a 13.6% stake, Lithotech Medical Ltd., was acquired by Vention in 2017 for $2.64M. Additionally, it has achieved financial success in helping companies including RDD Pharma go public.

I think most investors may agree with me that we want Capital Point to repeat its success stories with CANF. As Capital Point previously noted, it perceives CANF as a good investment.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

With all the legal stuff now in the past, CANF has to find a permanent solution to their financial burdens. A lot of money is needed to advance the liver cancer study and also NASH study if preliminary data is promising. Upcoming catalytic events are:

Preparatory work for an End of Phase II meeting with FDA to initiate Phase III study in liver cancer is ongoing Patient enrollment continues in two Phase III studies for Piclidenoson in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis Top-line data from Phase II NASH study with Namodenoson expected Q4 2019

I do think that Capital Point now has the opportunity to move beyond the talking points and use its financial expertise to aid Can-Fite in securing a long-term viable financial plan. For starters, the collaborative agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals was ill-timed for a company that is barely staying afloat. The investors do not deserve another reverse split. At the end of Q2/2019, Can-Fite reported cash and cash equivalents of $8.2M. Can-Fite is rated as a buy with an average price target of $6.

Market Outlook

I commend Can-Fite and Capital Point for working out their differences. Truthfully, maybe a wake-up call in the form of a hostile takeover by an activist investor was what Can-Fite needed to drive home the message that more progress needs to be seen in its clinical program. Once again, I end this article by reiterating a quote from the late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, on ending the apartheid policy in South Africa:

If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner. - Nelson Mandela, activist, South African president, Nobel Peace Prize

