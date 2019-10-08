The 9.5% Yield Of Energy Transfer Is Safer Than Most Investors Think

While the free cash flows have been poor in 9 of the last 10 years, they are improving at a fast clip thanks to the upcoming end of the multi-year investment program of Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (ET) is a master limited partnership [MLP] that currently offers a 9.5% distribution yield. When a stock offers such an extraordinary yield, the market usually indicates that the distribution is at the risk of being cut. Therefore, investors should perform their due diligence before purchasing high-yielding stocks. Otherwise, they run the risk of incurring excessive losses. While my experience has shown that most high-yielding MLPs eventually cut their distributions, in this article I will discuss why the distribution of Energy Transfer is safer than most investors think.

Energy Transfer has an integrated portfolio of assets related to the transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products. Most MLPs tend to invest excessive amounts on growth projects that have mediocre returns on investment. As a result, these MLPs accumulate high debt loads, they post poor free cash flows and thus they are exposed to downturns. Consequently, whenever a downturn shows up, these MLPs cut their distributions.

This is the main reason behind the 4% plunge of the stock of Energy Transfer after its announcement of acquiring SemGroup (SEMG) for $5 billion. It is remarkable that the stock plunged on September 16th, when almost all the energy stocks rallied thanks to the 15% jump of the oil price that resulted from the disruption of Saudi Arabian oil production. It is thus evident that the market strongly disapproves of this acquisition of Energy Transfer. The reason is that the acquisition will increase the debt load and the unit count of the MLP whereas its management had reassured investors only a few days before that it would continue the process of deleveraging for the foreseeable future in order to shield the MLP from negative surprises.

The market is justified to be concerned over the debt load of Energy Transfer. Its current liabilities (the liabilities that are due within the next 12 months) exceed its current assets by $2.6 billion ($9.3 vs $6.7 billion). In addition, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $53.0 billion. This amount is about 20 times the earnings of the MLP in the last 12 months and hence it seems excessive. It is also remarkable that Energy Transfer has posted negative free cash flows in 9 of the last 10 years. All these factors do not bode well for the safety of the generous distribution, at least on the surface.

However, it is important to note that Energy Transfer is approaching the completion of its hefty multi-year capital expense program. As a result, its free cash flows are about to improve significantly. There are already positive signs, as the free cash flows in the last 12 months ($1.6 billion) are positive for the first time in more than a decade. As more projects will begin to make a meaningful contribution to the results of the MLP and its capital expenses will decrease, its free cash flows will improve even more in the upcoming years. As a result, the free cash flows are likely to soon cover the $2.7 billion of annual distributions paid to the unit holders.

Most investors focus on the distributable cash flows instead of the free cash flows. However, this metric has not proved reliable in several cases. Most MLPs post distributable cash flows that exceed their distributions by a wide margin. As a result, their distributions seem safe. That’s why most managements prefer to use this metric instead of free cash flows. This was the case for Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Buckeye Partners (BPL), which were signaling that their distributions were safe until they implemented a drastic cut on their distributions. To be fair, Buckeye Partners warned investors at some point that its distribution was not its top priority anymore but it was too late for investors to avoid losses, as the stock price had already incurred a steep downtrend.

In the case of Energy Transfer, the distributable cash flow increased 23% in the second quarter, to $1.6 billion, and thus resulted in a distribution coverage ratio of 2.0. If investors rely on the distributable cash flow and the coverage ratio, the distribution of Energy Transfer seems entirely safe right now, particularly given the strong momentum of the distributable cash flow. However, the current 9.5% yield of the MLP signals that investors should not rely on the distributable cash flow. Instead they should focus on the free cash flows of the MLP, which are insufficient but are showing a promising trend right now.

To cut a long story short, the distributable cash flows of Energy Transfer signal that the distribution is entirely safe but this metric is not reliable, as experience has shown in several cases. The market is well aware of this fact; otherwise, the stock would not be yielding 9.5% at the current environment of low interest rates. Investors should focus on the free cash flows of Energy Transfer, which have been very poor for a whole decade but are now showing positive momentum thanks to the upcoming end of the multi-year investment program of the MLP.

It is also worth noting that the acquisition of SemGroup will benefit Energy Transfer in various ways. The acquisition will significantly enhance the crude oil transportation and export capabilities of Energy Transfer while it will also increase the portion of fee-based cash flows of the MLP. Energy Transfer already generates 85%-90% of its EBITDA from fee-based cash flows. Moreover, management expects more than $170 million in annual synergies from the deal thanks to commercial and operational efficiencies as well as cost reductions. Furthermore, the acquisition is expected to generate an aggregate of $500 million of distribution coverage over the 3-year period 2020-2022. Apart from the equity required for the non-cash portion of the deal, Energy Transfer does not expect to issue additional common equity to fund the cash portion of the deal.

To sum up, when a MLP offers a nearly double-digit distribution yield, investors should make sure that they understand the risks of the MLP and should not rely on the reported distribution coverage ratio, which is based on the distributable cash flow. Energy Transfer offers a 9.5% yield due to its suppressed stock price, which has resulted from its high debt load and its poor free cash flows. However, it is critical to realize that the multi-year investment program of Energy Transfer is approaching an end and hence its free cash flows are likely to greatly improve in the upcoming years. They have already become positive for the first time in more than a decade. As a result, while the distribution of Energy Transfer is not entirely safe, it is much safer than it appears to be.

