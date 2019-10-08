IPO Update: BellRing Readies $525 Million U.S. IPO

Interested investors may wish to avoid the IPO transaction and wait to find a lower entry point post-IPO.

BRBR is growing only moderately and at a decelerating rate; the IPO appears highly priced.

The firm manufactures sports and active nutrition products and is separating from parent firm Post Holdings.

Quick Take

BellRing Brands (BRBR) has filed to raise $525 million in an IPO of its Class A stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The company manufactures and sells several sport nutrition food brands in the U.S. and overseas markets.

BRBR is spinning out from parent firm Post Holdings (NYSE:POST), but the IPO appears richly priced.

Company & Technology

St. Louis, Missouri-based BellRing was formed in 2019 and operates Post Holdings’ Active Nutrition businesses, which, as of the end of June 2015, was comprised of ‘Premier Nutrition’, ‘Dymatize Enterprises’ and the ‘PowerBar’ brand as well as Active Nutrition International, an international manufacturer and retailer of company products for certain international markets.

Management is headed by President and CEO Darcy Horn Davenport, who has been with the firm since its inception was previously President of Post’s Active Nutrition business.

BellRing's brands include Premier Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Supreme Protein, and Dymatize.

Customer Acquisition

BellRing markets its products through a network of channels including club, food, drug and mass [FDM], eCommerce, convenience stores as well as specialty channels.

The firm has a dedicated internal digital marketing team and relies on its website, email marketing, social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest, as well as influencers and various retailer programs, among others, to drive brand awareness.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been trending downward as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 14.4% FYE Sept 30, 2018 16.3% FYE Sept 30, 2017 18.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, dropped to 0.4x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 0.4 FYE Sept 30, 2018 0.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global sports nutrition market is projected to reach $44 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2016 and 2022.

Sports nutrition is made for and used by athletes, bodybuilders, and sports enthusiasts to improve their overall health and help them recover faster after intense stress.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth is the shift of lifestyle and recreational users to adopting sports nutrition for overall health. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a fast rate.

Major competitors that provide or are developing sports nutrition products include:

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Abbott Nutrition (ABT)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Glanbia (LON:GLB) (OTC:GLAPF)

Reckitt Benckiser (LON:RB) (OTCPK:RBGPF)

Yakult Honsha (OTCPK:YKLTY)

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC)

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO:4578)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

BRBR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately growing topline revenue, at a decelerating growth rate

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Uneven but positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 639,900,000 5.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 827,500,000 16.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 713,200,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 235,100,000 15.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 277,700,000 13.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 245,800,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 36.74% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 33.56% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 34.46% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 143,100,000 22.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 142,600,000 17.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 114,800,000 16.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 96,400,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 96,100,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 35,200,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 9 Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 59,400,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 141,200,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 80,400,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $3.4 million in cash and $106.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $95.5 million.

IPO Details

BRBR has filed to raise $525 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 30 million shares of its Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $17.50 per share, excluding customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholder Post Holdings will retain voting control of the company but no economic rights, although it may convert its shares into Class A shares which do have all economic rights. The S&P 500 Index does not admit firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.2 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.53%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

BellRing Brands, Inc. will contribute the net proceeds of this offering to BellRing Brands, LLC in exchange for BellRing Brands, LLC Units [...] BellRing Brands, LLC, in turn, will use the net proceeds of this offering that it receives from BellRing Brands, Inc. to repay a portion of the Post bridge loan and related interest. Immediately after the completion of the formation transactions and the completion of this offering, BellRing Brands, LLC expects to enter into the debt facilities and use the proceeds of such borrowing under the term loan facility and the revolving credit facility [i] to repay the remaining balance of the Post bridge loan and all interest thereunder, [ii] to pay directly, or reimburse Post for, as applicable, all fees and expenses incurred by us or Post in connection with this offering and the formation transactions (including the debt facilities but excluding the Post bridge loan), [iii] to reimburse Post for the amount of cash on our balance sheet immediately prior to the completion of this offering, and [iv] to the extent there are any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, HSBC, Nomura, PNC Capital Markets, Rabo Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, and UBS Investment Bank.

Commentary

BellRing is seeking to separate from parent company Post Holdings and return the IPO proceeds to Post.

Additionally, BRBR will take on new debt to pay to Post as further compensation in the separation process.

BRBR’s financials show a company whose topline revenue growth appears to be decelerating, although other major financial metrics have been impressive.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped, indicating increasing efficiency as the firm has scaled its operations.

The market opportunity for sports and nutrition foods is expected to grow at an enviable rate for an already large market, so BRBR has positive industry trends in its favor.

Competition is significant and fragmented, as the costs to enter markets with new products is not prohibitive.

As to valuation, a DCF analysis indicates that even at generous future growth assumptions of 5% per year for 20 years, the proposed IPO midpoint price of $17.50 is above the discounted value of $14.51 for the shares, given its current earnings baseline.

While BRBR may have the prospect of being a steadily-growing firm in a growing industry, the IPO, which management is valuing at an EV/Revenue of nearly 2.6x, appears expensive.

Given that, I would rather wait until after the IPO to see if there is a lower post-IPO entry point.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 16, 2019.

