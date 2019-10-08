FX Daily: Dollar's Safe-Haven Appeal To Prevail

By Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

Risk appetite has been growing on hopes for a US-China trade deal. But the outcome of the talks this week is unpredictable and we think the dollar will continue to appeal as a safe-haven

USD: Dollar still the winner

As Chinese markets reopened from a long holiday, global risk sentiment was buoyed by some renewed optimism on the upcoming China-US trade talks starting on Thursday, with G10 activity currencies and most emerging market FX staging gains. Risk appetite has been on the rise despite a weak reading on China's services PMI and the US government blacklisting eight Chinese technology firms on the back of human rights violations. However, with the trade-related news flow looking very unpredictable at this stage, the risk-on run seems quite fragile. Today, investors will also closely scrutinise a flurry of Fed speakers to cement expectations (currently, at around 70%) of a cut in October. Actually, the latest Fedspeak has been characterised by most officials sticking to their own personal scripts: today, Charles Evans, Neel Kashkari and (above all) Jerome Powell, may have little reason to change their rhetoric. If anything, there is some risk that Powell will decide to show some openness to a cut in October (without specifically mentioning it), now that it is mostly priced in. However, trade-sentiment should remain the key driver today and a scale back of (possibly misplaced) optimism on trade talks may once again boost the US dollar's safe-haven appeal.

EUR: EUR/USD driven by dollar's dynamics

Somewhat better industrial production numbers from Germany this morning failed to materially boost the euro. Today, an empty calendar hints that EUR/USD will mostly be driven by the dollar's movements, suggesting some downside risk for the pair.

GBP: Prospects of a deal keep fading

Market hopes for a Brexit deal keep facing reality checks as the UK and the EU still appear far apart on key issues. In turn, sterling is facing renewed downside pressure, which we expect to remain in place as the (GBP-negative) probability of elections keeps rising. Cable may break below 1.22 as early as this week.

HUF: Inflation falling below the target for the first time since Jan 2019

In Hungary, our economists expect the headline CPI to drop below 3% year-on-year, driven by the base effect in fuel and food prices. Core inflation might move up to 3.9% YoY, as a weaker forint and higher prices in services kick in. Still, with headline CPI below target (we estimate that Hungary should be closest to its inflation target among CE4 economies next year) this should be seen as a short-term positive for the currency and mainly for local bonds. Looking ahead, we expect EUR/HUF to reach 340 this year driven by negative global factors (economic slowdown, trade wars), with the National Bank of Hungary tolerating the move to offset disinflationary pressures from abroad.

