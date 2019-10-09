Deutsche Bank Shrinking, Thanks To Low Interest Rates And Anemic EU Economy

Based on losses we have seen in the last two quarters, Deutsche Bank is set to lose money this year, making it four out of the last five years.

In May 2007, it took $151.8 to buy a share in Deutsche Bank (DB) at its peak. As I write this, it costs less than $8/share. Looking at its market cap, at just over $15 billion, it now ranks close to Hungary's OTP, which is Hungary's largest bank, and it mostly operates in the former communist part of Europe. In the coming years, I do believe its market cap will shrink even more, given the worsening macroeconomic situation in the Eurozone, despite recent efforts to cut costs and restructure.

The deterioration in profits since the global financial crisis

When such a prominent global player in the banking industry is reduced to being compared to a regional player in an obscure part of the world, in terms of market cap, then clearly something has gone seriously wrong. It is not just Deutsche Bank which is struggling in the Eurozone. Therefore, it is not a strictly company-specific issue. Given the latest economic news coming out of Europe, it doesn't seem like it will catch a break in the next few years at least, so we have to wonder, at this point, what the end-game will look like.

Looking at the earnings data since 2006, it can be easily understood why it is that Deutsche Bank's stock has seen such a dramatic decline since its peak in 2007. Back then, it was a company that used to rake in over six billion euros in net earnings each year, while, since 2015, it has been swimming in losses, and there seems to be no end in sight to the misery. I should note that 2019 numbers featured in the chart above are for the first two quarters of the year. Deutsche Bank is doing all the things that one might expect, including its continued reduction in the number of people it employs. This summer, it announced that it will lay off 18,000 people. This year's loss so far in the first two quarters is attributed to more restructuring costs, without which Deutsche Bank would have seen positive net earnings of 231 million euros for the second quarter instead of the reported 3.1 billion euro loss. This statement may lead many to believe that, once restructuring is done, Deutsche Bank will be back into profits. Thing is, however, that the current external environment is getting worse, which means that it may have to keep restructuring going forward.

At the root of the problems that Deutsche Bank is facing happens to be the seemingly endless period of low interest rates that the Eurozone is stuck in. The effect that this situation is having on interest revenues that banks are able to earn cannot be overemphasized. German 10-year mortgages currently average under 1% interest, with France only marginally better at 1.39% back in June. When compared with US 30-year mortgage interest rates in the 3.6% range, which are themselves seen as rather low, it becomes obvious why the likes of Deutsche Bank and other European lenders are increasingly struggling. Of almost 60,000 banking jobs cuts announced this year, 90% of them are in Europe. The fact that Hungarian mortgage rates are around 5% may have a lot to do with Deutsche Bank having almost the same market cap as Hungary's OTP. German borrowers may be much better off than their Hungarian counterparts, but Eurozone banks are sure not doing well within the current environment. Even in Greece, where it has been a non-stop financial crisis since 2010, average mortgage rates are just over 3%.

While interest income that banks collect on loans is squeezed by the low interest rates, there is also the squeeze they are feeling in terms of their current inability to pass on negative interest rates to consumers. As Bloomberg reported recently, EU banks have been paying the ECB 7 billion euros per year to deposit their cash overnight. To make up for lack of interest profits, banks would like to charge depositors negative interest. There are, however, German politicians on the record, suggesting that they may preempt such moves by the banks by enacting laws protecting accounts that have less than 100,000 euros.

Even if such a law will not come into being, Deutsche Bank would probably find it hard to charge its depositors negative rates on their deposits, because they would simply move their deposits to other banks, into stocks, or other assets, or in some cases, even hoard cash. Either way, there is little reason to believe that it can remedy the problem of low interest rates by charging the bulk of depositors negative rates.

EU situation looks ugly for banks going forward

If there is one thing that banks did have going for them in the Eurozone in the past few years, it has been a remarkable recovery in jobs in many countries. Germany, in particular, has seen record low unemployment rates, at least since the reunification.

This meant that people were able to take out loans, and not only that, but they were also able to service them, with lower rates of delinquency.

As we can see, there has been a substantial increase in German consumer debt since 2015. I should note that the scale is in millions of euros.

While consumer debt volumes have been increasing, the ratio of loans that are considered to be non-performing in Germany declined to 1.5% by 2017.

While we are yet to see a great deal of job loss in Germany and other places in the Eurozone, due to the current decline in economic growth, there have been reports of a growing number of people seeing their working hours cut. If the slowdown continues for a more prolonged period, I am sure that there will be a point where we will see more layoffs as well. What this means for banks and, more specifically, Deutsche Bank is that it will experience an increase in consumer as well as business loan delinquencies, while loan volumes will decline as consumers as well as businesses will cut back on spending.

To make matters worse, the ECB may move to push interest rates even lower. While this would ordinarily be good news for the longer term, because expectations are generally that what follows is an economic recovery, with rates going back up. In this particular case, it is unclear what can be expected to be achieved by further lowering rates. So far, evidence suggests that a low interest rate trap is the only thing that will come out of it.

Higher interest rate scenario probable in the longer term. Deutsche Bank's reliance on the German market makes it well-positioned for higher interest rates

The current low interest rate environment is the culmination of a four decade old trend, which makes it easy for our collective complacency to settle around the idea that interest rates will keep declining, given the length of the trend, which makes it hard for us to imagine any other outcome. I do believe that we are actually close to an inflection point, where we will see a reverse and interest rates will start rising again worldwide. This will also be the case with the EU, and Germany where Deutsche Bank mostly operates, but it does not mean that it will provide the expected boost to the financial performance of most banking institutions around the world. The world of higher interest rates will be one of slower growth, rising unemployment, higher government taxation in order to service debts. We should keep in mind the fact that the four decades of declining interest rates served to support higher global debt/GDP rates.

Source: IMF

These higher debt loads as a percentage of GDP mean that any return to higher interest rates will mean a rise in default levels. In this respect, Deutsche Bank may not be as badly affected as many other international banks, because it is highly dependent on the German market. German consumers as well as their government are not heavily leveraged. Therefore, they are much better prepared relatively speaking for the time when interest rates will go up. Having said this, it is unlikely that we will see higher interest rates, given that we are likely to see another global economic downturn in the next few years. I do believe that higher interest rates will appear once the next recovery takes hold, but that will not happen for many years to come, and in the meantime, Deutsche Bank will have to put up with an ECB that is ready to cut rates deeper into negative territory.

Deutsche Bank's financial performance set to worsen for as long as interest rates continue to decline, due to continued decline in EU economic fundamentals

In the second quarter of this year, Deutsche Bank has seen a 6% decline in revenues. Part of it has to do with interest rates continuing to decline, but I also think that we are starting to see a deterioration due to Europe's weak economic performance. Provisions for credit losses have been increased in the quarter, which reflects the deteriorating economic environment. Germany's economy has been solid until the last year or so, which provided Deutsche Bank with a solid base for the business. With the ongoing decline we are seeing in Germany, showing no signs of letting up, Deutsche Bank may see another big leg down in its finances and, therefore, its stock performance.

Looking at risks going forward, its Risk-Weighted Assets declined from 351 billion euros, to 347 billion euros in the first six months of the year, while its liquidity reserves declined from 259 billion euros as the end of 2018, to 246 billion euros by the end of the second quarter. Its liquidity coverage ratio is currently at 147%, which is significantly above the 100% minimum level required by the Basel Accord.

Deutsche Bank is entering what will likely be a very difficult period for European banking in decent shape in regards to being able to cope with cash outflows and covering for what will likely be a worsening loan delinquency rate on its loans going forward. But the worsening economic environment in Europe means that the years of poor profitability prospects will continue and perhaps become more aggravated, despite all the efforts it made in the past few years to reduce costs. Deutsche Bank may have done the right things in the past few years in terms of improving its viability, to an extent that it can be expected to be able to. Unfortunately, Europe's economic performance since 2008 and the outlook going forward suggest that there is no light at the end of the tunnel at this point in time.

