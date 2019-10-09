Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/7/19

|
Includes: ATEX, CNBKA, CNST, CRM, FB, HRTX, SAFE, VBIV, WMS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/7/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);
  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Heron Therapeutics (HRTX);
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and
  • Anterix (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Constellation Pharm (CNST), and
  • Vbi Vaccines (VBIV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • American Defense Systems (OTCPK:ADFS);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Dollar Tree (DLTR);
  • Salesforce Com (CRM), and
  • Cargurus (CARG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ);
  • Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), and
  • Metrocity Bankshares (OTC:MCBS).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Column

BO

Constellation Pharm

CNST

JB*

$11,999,994

2

Tang Kevin C

DIR

Heron Therapeutics

HRTX

B

$4,999,995

3

Versant Vantage I

BO

Aprea Therapeutics

APRE

JB*

$4,999,995

4

Flynn James E

BO

Frequency Therapeutics

FREQ

JB*

$3,999,996

5

Berkshire Partners

BO

Advanced Drainage Systems

WMS

AB

$3,066,346

6

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$615,949

7

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

JB*,B

$477,173

8

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B,JB*

$139,416

9

Ea Armament & Surveillance Technologies

BO

American Defense Systems

ADFS

JB*

$106,087

10

Diaz Mitoma Francisco

O

Vbi Vaccines

VBIV

JB*

$27,250

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$42,343,968

2

Sasser Bob

CB,DIR

Dollar Tree

DLTR

S

$8,114,246

3

Barker Geoffrey T

DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

S

$7,668,086

4

Lu Feiying

DIR

Metrocity Bankshares

MCBS

JS*

$3,645,000

5

Hungeling William M

DIR

Metrocity Bankshares

MCBS

JS*

$3,483,000

6

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,895,377

7

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$2,480,828

8

Steinert Langley

CEO,CB,BO

Cargurus

CARG

AS

$2,402,485

9

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$1,481,000

10

Patel Ajit A

DIR

Metrocity Bankshares

MCBS

JS*

$1,012,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.