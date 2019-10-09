Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/7/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);
- Safehold (SAFE);
- Heron Therapeutics (HRTX);
- Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and
- Anterix (ATEX).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- American Defense Systems (OTCPK:ADFS);
- Smartsheet (SMAR);
- Monolithic Power (MPWR);
- Morningstar (MORN);
- Facebook (FB);
- Dollar Tree (DLTR);
- Salesforce Com (CRM), and
- Cargurus (CARG).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Column
|
BO
|
Constellation Pharm
|
CNST
|
JB*
|
$11,999,994
|
2
|
Tang Kevin C
|
DIR
|
Heron Therapeutics
|
HRTX
|
B
|
$4,999,995
|
3
|
Versant Vantage I
|
BO
|
Aprea Therapeutics
|
APRE
|
JB*
|
$4,999,995
|
4
|
Flynn James E
|
BO
|
Frequency Therapeutics
|
FREQ
|
JB*
|
$3,999,996
|
5
|
Berkshire Partners
|
BO
|
Advanced Drainage Systems
|
WMS
|
AB
|
$3,066,346
|
6
|
Owl Creek Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Anterix
|
ATEX
|
B
|
$615,949
|
7
|
Istar
|
BO
|
Safehold
|
SAFE
|
JB*,B
|
$477,173
|
8
|
Filler James J
|
BO
|
Century Bancorp
|
CNBKA
|
B,JB*
|
$139,416
|
9
|
Ea Armament & Surveillance Technologies
|
BO
|
American Defense Systems
|
ADFS
|
JB*
|
$106,087
|
10
|
Diaz Mitoma Francisco
|
O
|
Vbi Vaccines
|
VBIV
|
JB*
|
$27,250
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Zuckerberg Mark
|
CB,CEO,BO
|
FB
|
AS
|
$42,343,968
|
2
|
Sasser Bob
|
CB,DIR
|
Dollar Tree
|
DLTR
|
S
|
$8,114,246
|
3
|
Barker Geoffrey T
|
DIR
|
Smartsheet
|
SMAR
|
S
|
$7,668,086
|
4
|
Lu Feiying
|
DIR
|
Metrocity Bankshares
|
MCBS
|
JS*
|
$3,645,000
|
5
|
Hungeling William M
|
DIR
|
Metrocity Bankshares
|
MCBS
|
JS*
|
$3,483,000
|
6
|
Mansueto Joseph D
|
CB,DIR,BO
|
Morningstar
|
MORN
|
AS
|
$2,895,377
|
7
|
Hsing Michael
|
CEO,DIR
|
Monolithic Power
|
MPWR
|
AS
|
$2,480,828
|
8
|
Steinert Langley
|
CEO,CB,BO
|
Cargurus
|
CARG
|
AS
|
$2,402,485
|
9
|
Benioff Marc
|
CB,CEO
|
Salesforce Com
|
CRM
|
AS
|
$1,481,000
|
10
|
Patel Ajit A
|
DIR
|
Metrocity Bankshares
|
MCBS
|
JS*
|
$1,012,500
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
