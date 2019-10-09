Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/7/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/7/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS);

Safehold (SAFE);

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX);

Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and

Anterix (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Constellation Pharm (CNST), and

Vbi Vaccines (VBIV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

American Defense Systems (OTCPK:ADFS);

Smartsheet (SMAR);

Monolithic Power (MPWR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Facebook (FB);

Dollar Tree (DLTR);

Salesforce Com (CRM), and

Cargurus (CARG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ);

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), and

Metrocity Bankshares (OTC:MCBS).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Column BO Constellation Pharm CNST JB* $11,999,994 2 Tang Kevin C DIR Heron Therapeutics HRTX B $4,999,995 3 Versant Vantage I BO Aprea Therapeutics APRE JB* $4,999,995 4 Flynn James E BO Frequency Therapeutics FREQ JB* $3,999,996 5 Berkshire Partners BO Advanced Drainage Systems WMS AB $3,066,346 6 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $615,949 7 Istar BO Safehold SAFE JB*,B $477,173 8 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B,JB* $139,416 9 Ea Armament & Surveillance Technologies BO American Defense Systems ADFS JB* $106,087 10 Diaz Mitoma Francisco O Vbi Vaccines VBIV JB* $27,250

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $42,343,968 2 Sasser Bob CB,DIR Dollar Tree DLTR S $8,114,246 3 Barker Geoffrey T DIR Smartsheet SMAR S $7,668,086 4 Lu Feiying DIR Metrocity Bankshares MCBS JS* $3,645,000 5 Hungeling William M DIR Metrocity Bankshares MCBS JS* $3,483,000 6 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,895,377 7 Hsing Michael CEO,DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $2,480,828 8 Steinert Langley CEO,CB,BO Cargurus CARG AS $2,402,485 9 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $1,481,000 10 Patel Ajit A DIR Metrocity Bankshares MCBS JS* $1,012,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.