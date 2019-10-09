Ensign Group In Need Of A Catalyst

Earnings projections have been declining. We need to see some stabilization here before we see a bottom.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been on a bull run for multiple years. The rally out of the 2017 low was particularly steep as price more or less quadrupled over that time-frame. Price eventually topped out in July of this year and has been making lower lows ever since. The 50-month moving (current at $27.95 per share) average provided much needed support back in 2017, so we may have some more downside here before shares finally find a long-term bottom.

Obviously, the risk with The Ensign Group at present is whether that July top will end up being a long-term top for the stock. For example, the MACD monthly signal is giving a strong sell signal at present.

Therefore, to ensure the long-term trend is still intact, we like to go to the income statement to see how its financials have been trending. Earnings growth is invariably what powers share prices forward on Wall Street. It is our job to, therefore, discern whether the recent turndown is just a temporary roadblock or something more sinister. It is not so much the raw numbers we look at on the income statement but actually how those numbers have been trending. Let's start off with Ensign's revenue trends over the past five years.

Ensign has grown its top line by almost 18% over the past five years. Top-line growth has been slowing although the firm managed to report 16% sales growth in its most recent quarter. Growing sales invariably is the principal driver of earnings growth. 13% top line growth is expected this year. Suffice it to say, sales growth may have slowed but not enough to suggest that the July top will end up being a long-term top for the stock.

The gross margin of the firm currently stands at 14% over the past four quarters and has been increasing. The five-year average is 12.9%. Therefore, we can surmise that the cost of goods sold as a percentage of total sales has been declining. This is encouraging for the forward-looking gross profit trend.

With respect to operating expense, Selling General & Admin Expenses have grown by 74% over the past 5 years whereas gross profit has grown by 70%. Although this trend demands watching, it is still good to see that SG&A still only makes up 35% ($112 million) of the gross margin total ($315 million).

Depreciation is a real expense, and many times it's overlooked. Again, what we are looking to see here is that depreciation does not take up a whole chunk of the company's gross profits. At present (at just under $50 million), depreciation makes up just under 16% of the firm's gross profit, which is manageable.

Operating profit comes in at a very healthy $139 million over the past four quarters. Although interest expense has been outpacing operating profit, $15 million is not going to put a big dent into Ensign's operating profit.

When we add this interest expense on to income tax expense, we get a net income total of just over $103 million. This key metric has re-accelerated over the past few years, which is encouraging. $2.23 in earnings per share are expected this year while a further $2.38 is expected next year. Although bottom-line growth remains in an upward trend, we need to see some stabilization with respect to how those bottom line projections have been trending. Something like $0.60 a share for the September quarter in earnings (which would be a sizable earnings beat) would have a good chance of putting a bottom in the share price, in our opinion.

To sum up, although shares of The Ensign Group have been in freefall since late July, the firm's income statement still looks in pretty healthy shape. The Pennant spin-off is now a thing of the past, so it should be very much down to business from management from here on out. Costs seem under control, which means margins continue to improve. Since we still have around 3 weeks until the firm's quarterly earnings announcement, bulls have to be prepared for more near term selling here. We will revisit most likely after earnings on the 30th of this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.