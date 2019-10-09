Johnson & Johnson's Nod For Prostate Cancer Drug May Offer Hope To Specific Patients

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that it had obtained FDA approval for its prostate cancer drug known as Erleada. This will allow the company to target more of the metastatic prostate cancer market. However, it's been having trouble competing against Pfizer (PFE) and Astellas in other indications for those with prostate cancer. However, patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer had greatly benefited from treatment with Erleada. Especially, when you consider that, at the beginning of the year, a phase 3 study was stopped early due to highly positive efficacy. While Johnson & Johnson has a major competitor for its drug Erleada, this approval is a win nonetheless. Plus, it also had another prostate cancer drug known as Zytiga, which has been performing well.

FDA Supplemental Approval Adds To Erleada's Target Indications

The FDA approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Erleada along with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). This is an important approval, because it will target a population that really needs additional treatment options. This is the case for two big reasons. The first is that when a cancer is in the metastatic state, that means it has spread to other organs in the body. Therefore, metastatic prostate cancer is a lot more difficult treat, compared to when it is just localized in the prostate. The second big reason is because these are patients who are castration-sensitive (also known as hormone-sensitive). This is important, because when a patient is castration-sensitive, it indicates that the use of androgen deprivation therapy alone is not able to stop androgen hormones (testosterone) from continuing to advance. The goal of ADT is to reduce these hormones, which in turn should theoretically help to stop the spread of the cancer. Unfortunately, in mCSPC, ADT is not enough to stop the spread of cancer alone. As I alluded to above, patients still partially respond to treatment of ADT when they are castration-sensitive, just not enough for the single treatment alone to overcome the hurdle of helping patients. Having said that, the addition of Erleada plus ADT was highly substantial in terms of achieving efficacy. That's because not only was the study stopped early, but it was recommended that those in the placebo arm move over to the drug arm of the study (Erleada plus ADT). Then, Johnson & Johnson can make the claim that its phase 3 registrational study is the first to achieve statistically significant data in dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with mCSPC regardless of the extent of disease. The trial was known as the phase 3 TITAN study. This phase 3 study recruited a total of 1,052 patients who were randomized to receive either ERLEADA plus ADT or placebo plus ADT. In terms of overall survival, those who were treated with Erleada plus ADT reduced the risk of death by 33%. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p = 0.0053. The other endpoint involving radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) also did well. It was shown that the treatment arm reduced the risk of radiographic progression or death by 52%. This was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p<0.0001. I would like to point out why this study was important in terms of clinical success. Besides the study being stopped early, there was a mix of patient populations. By that, I mean there were some mCSPC patients who were newly diagnosed (treatment naive), low volume disease, high volume disease, and those who had already received local therapy or six cycles of chemotherapy (docetaxel).

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson claiming a win for FDA approval of Erleada is good news for patients with mCSPC. I believe the more treatment options that exist for them, the better it is for patients who may not respond to other therapies. While an FDA approval is good news, Erleada is up against Pfizer and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) with Xtandi in other areas for prostate cancer. The main competition between Xtandi and Erleada mainly stems in the non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer space. Another competitor in this area involves Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and its partner Orion with their prostate cancer drug Nubeqa. Their drug was approved by the FDA back in July of 2019 to treat men with non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. In Q2 of 2019, Xtandi alliance revenues for Pfizer came in at $201 million. On the other hand, Erleada is not matching up so much to the success of Zytiga, which is the other prostate cancer drug from Johnson & Johnson. The good news is that Zytiga has been performing well in the prostate cancer space. Zytiga generated worldwide revenues of $698 million in Q2 of 2019. It was noted that, in Q2 of 2019, market share of Erleada gained 4 points in the United States. This cancer drug still has a challenge ahead for itself against Pfizer and Astellas' drug. However, the newly added indication should boost revenues for Erleada.

