Philip Morris: The Reduced-Risk Price Opportunity

Right now, the risks around the stock price are reduced and provide a good enough price point to expand my position.

I do have some reservations about some aspects of the balance sheet and don’t see the South-East Asia opportunity fully materialize.

Long-term skepticism about e-cigarettes and vaping is warranted but the short term negativity will taper after the media goes after the next horrible thing.

Currencies will continue to be the source of volatile earnings growth but could turn into a tailwind if a weaker US Dollar materializes.

I had my verdict ready on Philip Morris (PM) before doing the appropriate research and thought it was a matter of confirming my views to go ahead and start trimming this position at an appropriate price point. Now that I have concluded my research, I am looking into possibly expanding my position. Their operational execution and delivering on promises has exceeded my expectations and strengthened my confidence in a bullish outlook.

My wife has been an unaware shareholder of both Philip Morris and Altria (MO) for decades. When I started to take on an active role in our portfolio in 2014, I have always thought higher of Altria as an investment than Philip Morris but held on to both. The inconvenience of selling in a DRIP plan and my lack of experience were the main cause of that.

Philip Morris was supposed to be the fast-growing company of the two. The company trades at a higher multiple and should have a higher earnings growth rate. However, when you look at the numbers, Altria delivered on their promises made in 2008. Philip Morris is not even able to consistently grow earnings at a rate higher than 5%. This research delves into the disconnect between my perception and management's delivery on promises. I was surprised by my own findings and it changed how I think about the company going forward in a positive way.

I also admired the step management took two years ago to create a tobacco company that doesn't produce cigarettes and goes all-in on Reduced-Risk Products (RRP). This is a bold vision and other tobacco companies have yet to completely follow. I researched how this vision has been developed and translated into the results for the company and what it means going forward.

I also included some of my latest thoughts on the merger cancellation with Altria.

Purchase history

Our position in Philip Morris has been largely built by automatically reinvesting the dividends. I have made one purchase in 2016 myself in our Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This was in 2016 when the stock price went to $79. My total cost-basis of this stock is currently at $42.20 per share.

The two pillars of a good investment

There are 2 main aspects of a company to generate above-average long-term returns. The company has to have quality earnings, and the stock price has to be priced at or preferably under fair value.

Earnings should be:

Of high quality, persistent and grow over time, Conservative and show that management is not trying to manipulate them

Earnings development

Earnings have been all but consistent. Over the past 13 years, they have been volatile with a growth rate of 26% at the high point and -12% at the low point and an average geometric growth rate of about 4.7%. What is even more interesting is that management states they can grow earnings in double digits consistently. It would make sense to me that a double-digit Adjusted EPS excluding currency growth rate would start to translate into double-digit growth rate at some point in time. I had to find out what was going on and found the answer in the currency effect.

Digging into the currency effect

I generally hold an innocent-until-proven-guilty approach, but I had my verdict ready before digging in too much and was ready to call PMI out on it.

Source: Multiple 10-k filings Philip Morris

According to management, they have been keeping their promises with growing their earnings on a currency-neutral basis in the double digits.

Source: PMI Investor day presentation 2016

However, how can you grow your earnings in the double-digit range when you average 5.6% on the US dollar growth rate? The upcoming sheet got me even more furious:

Source: Investor day Presentation 2012

In 2012 management claims that cumulative currencies over the long-term are rather insignificant. This was true for that period:

2009 2010 2011 2012 Adjusted Diluted EPS 3.29 3.87 4.88 5.22 Adjusted reported diluted EPS excluding currency impact 3.29 3.75 4.69 5.45 The difference caused by currency 0.12 0.19 -0.23 Currency impact as % of total earnings 0% 3.20% 4.05% -4.22%

Source: Multiple 10-k filings Philip Morris

But then all of a sudden, from 2013 onwards, currencies did have a significant impact on earnings:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS 5.4 5.02 4.42 4.48 4.72 5.1 Adjusted reported diluted EPS excluding currency impact 5.74 5.82 5.62 4.94 4.93 5.21 The difference caused by currency -0.34 -0.8 -1.2 -0.46 -0.21 -0.11 Currency impact as % on total earnings per share -5.92% -13.75% -21.35% -9.31% -4.26% -2.11%

Source: Multiple 10-k filings Philip Morris

I was fuming behind my computer but decided to calm down and learn more about the disconnect between my perception and what management is presenting. I started researching it and I came out wiser today than I was yesterday. I first turned to their 10-K where they included this in their risk factors:

We conduct our business primarily in local currency and, for purposes of financial reporting, the local currency results are translated into U.S. dollars based on average exchange rates prevailing during a reporting period. During times of a strengthening U.S. dollar, our reported net revenues, operating income, and EPS will be reduced because the local currency translates into fewer U.S. dollars. During periods of local economic crises, foreign currencies may be devalued significantly against the U.S. dollar, reducing our margins

I also went back to the theory I studied about the different ways of translating currencies. In a company like Philip Morris, currency translation is complicated. They have to deal with highly inflationary countries like Turkey and Argentina. and they have different local and functional currencies that dilute comparability. Most likely they both use the temporal method and the current rate method for different currencies. Both have different impacts on the income statement and balance sheet.

Source: CFA Level II curriculum 2018

Then also, there is only a limited amount that has to be disclosed in the filings which makes good currency analysis difficult.

With this in mind, I am aware that I am taking shortcuts to keep the research manageable and this analysis readable. I aim to provide a general overview and wanted to have sufficient proof for myself that management isn’t managing earnings.

When I compare year over year earnings growth from F.A.S.T.-Graphs or other sources, the currency effect is included in both years. This is somewhat warranted since that is ultimately what counts for somebody who invests in U.S. Dollars. However, to gauge management effectiveness in underlying business performance it is fair to only be measured in constant currency and that is what management is reporting. To do this comparison, they compare the Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of the last period with the currency effect to this year's earnings per share excluding the currency effect to get a like for like basis.

Source: Multiple 10-k filings Philip Morris

Even after considering this, I thought the difference between the currency-neutral growth rate and the reported U.S. dollar growth rate was large. I wanted further proof that management wasn’t using currencies as an earnings management tool.

The primary currencies to which PMI is exposed include the Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Euro, Indonesian rupiah, Japanese yen, Mexican peso, Philippine peso, Russian ruble, Swiss franc, and Turkish lira according to the latest 10-k.

I checked the annual percentage rate per year that these key currencies appreciated or depreciated versus the U.S. dollar.

Graph made by the author with data from Investing.com

I decided to average the key currency changes for a better visual picture and it gives a pretty good indication of what happened that year. In this visual display of currency changes, the US Dollar is in the denominator and the foreign currency in the numerator. If there is a positive annual percentage change, it means that the US Dollar appreciated and a negative change means the US Dollar depreciated. You can see that currency volatility did pick up after 2012. It also shows that the other currencies are mostly above 0% after 2012. This means that the US Dollar has mostly appreciated against the key currencies and indicates for me that management hasn't been using currencies as an earnings management tool.

You do see some discrepancies that could validate the need for further investigation. For example, you might have expected a positive currency impact in 2017 and the 2015 impact on earnings seems high. I decided it was marginal enough for me to let it go.

I believe that currencies remain a factor of uncertainty in earnings. Currently, it doesn’t look like the US Dollar will weaken any time soon, but it could become a major tailwind in later years if the US Dollar starts to depreciate. One could argue the effectiveness of the hedges although management clearly states that it hedges passively so it doesn’t speculate on currency movements. I understand and accept this stance.

Assessing earnings quality

Moving on from currencies, there are other items to consider when assessing earnings quality. Digging through the income statements, balance sheet and cash flow statements I found two red flags and two other items that are of concern to me.

The Debt load

When analyzing Philip Morris you can’t get around negative equity. This means that the liabilities are exceeding the assets and need to be balanced by negative equity.

Most of Philip Morris’ cash-flow goes to paying the dividend. Thus, whenever stock repurchases were done or big investments (RRP production facility) had to be made, the company turned to debt. In 2014 then-CFO Jack Olzak had the following to say:

We are currently operating in a debt level corridor that is close to the maximum that still allows us to maintain our single-A credit rating, with all the benefits this provides in terms of financial flexibility and preferential interest rates. Hence, our ability to raise further debt is limited. Furthermore, both our free cash flow and our borrowing ability are being compressed by the currency headwind that unfavorably impacted our net earnings by $1.3 billion last year.

Thus to protect the dividend and the single-A credit rating, Philip Morris didn’t renew their buyback program and are taking steps to take steps to slowly decrease debt and have more margin of safety with their credit rating. It looks like Philip Morris has turned the tide, but liabilities are only moving down slowly.

Other comprehensive losses

The other item related to the negative balance sheet is Phillip Morris’ persistent Negative Other comprehensive income.

Source: Multiple 10-k filings Philip Morris

Looking at Other comprehensive income (OCI) can arguably give you a more complete and holistic picture of a company and should be analyzed as such.

The big item influencing OCI over the past few years has been currency translation, comprising 50%-70% of other comprehensive losses. The 2nd biggest item is the deficit between pension assets and liabilities.

Source: Multiple 10-k filings Philip Morris

Even though the pension deficit has been historically high in 2018 I am not too worried. The market had a pretty volatile ending in 2018 and this has reversed in 2019. Also, Philip Morris's ability to service the payments with its stable cash flows gives me ease of mind on this subject even though I’d prefer to see a surplus.

Too much inventory

Philip Morris turns over their inventory a little over once a year, which is incredibly slow. I couldn’t find out why this is. I have asked investor relations, but I have yet to receive an answer. I am not incredibly worried about it when it comes to tobacco leaves. My thesis is that dried tobacco leaves won’t get obsolete soon and that it is prudent to keep a large inventory to make sure you can hedge against price increases, bad crops and more demand than you calculated. However, a year of inventory does seem like a lot. Unfortunately, it isn’t broken down into RRP inventory and the smokeable segment. It might not be noticeable that the IQOS devices or heat sticks are not selling. I am curious about other people's thoughts on this area.

SG&A ratio

The other item I found noteworthy was the increase in SG&A expense ratio versus revenue.

Over the past years, Philip Morris has been spending a higher amount on SG&A. This makes sense. They are investing heavily in a new pipeline that needs to ramp up. Once this is on a full run-rate either revenues are going to go higher or they will scale back on SG&A. Either way, over the long-term I am not worried this ratio will continue to increase and allows PM to cut costs if necessary.

There is also a lot of good to be found in the financial development of the company. Some highlights for me are the profitability ratios and management of goodwill and intangibles.

Profitability ratios

"I'll tell you why I like the cigarette business. It costs a penny to make. Sell it for a dollar. It's addictive. And there is fantastic brand loyalty." -- Warren Buffett, Barbarians at the gate, 1987

There is no way around using Warren Buffets' quote when it comes to analyzing the profit margin of tobacco companies, and it comes as no surprise that the profitability ratios are high and stable over time.

The declining ratio of goodwill and intangibles

I like to see low goodwill and a low intangible asset base. They might be warranted for strong brands like Philip Morris has, but the lower the better. For the past 10 years, Philip Morris has shown to prudently manage their goodwill and intangibles, reflecting the declining value of their smokeable segment and (for now) unproven reduced-risk product portfolio. Part of this decline is that goodwill and intangibles valued in different currencies are depreciating, but it is also the ratio of goodwill and intangibles to total assets that has declined significantly.

Valuation

Philip Morris has traded with a P/E as high as 26 and as low as 10 over the last 10 years with an average of about 17. I think this average is too high for the company.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Tobacco companies are typically unwanted and unloved. Going back to the P/E base rate of 15, I think a fair adjustment to the company is a fair value price to earnings ratio of 12-16. This is higher than my estimate for Altria, which is 12-14. I see four catalysts for Philip Morris that peg the valuation to a higher upside than I have estimated in my Altria article.

PM historically trades at higher multiples Their volume decline is going at a slower pace Greater focus on a limited amount of products with diversification coming from a global footprint I think there is a higher probability that currency will become a tailwind than that it is going to stay a headwind.

The last one is pure speculation on my part, and I could be very wrong here. The U.S. dollar, U.S. companies, and the U.S. economy are dominating the world economy and asset prices and the U.S. dollar are reflecting that. From a historical perspective, there is a big disconnect between U.S. multiples and other world multiples. In other words, the U.S. has been going on a monster momentum rally. I think part of that is warranted, but I think there is a decent probability that this momentum might lose some steam eventually. A P/E of 12-16 gives a valuation of $62.76-$83.76.

The Discounted Cash Flow perspective

In the most recent investor presentation, management laid out a forecast in which they expect an 8% adjusted EPS growth rate for the coming 3 years excluding currency.

Source: Investor Day 2018 Presentation

This lower growth rate is because of the continued ramp-up in investing in their new product portfolio and is a decent reason for this lower guidance. Concerning the share purchases, I think it is prudent to continue focusing on reducing debt, but I have mixed feelings about this currently. It would be a great message of management if they showed they wanted to take advantage of the price weakness in the stock and therefore reinstated the buy-back program. They could issue new debt at low-interest rates if rating agencies are agreeing to maintain their current credit rating.

This 8% growth path will be my base rate of the discounted cash flow valuation. Knowing currency fluctuations can play a big role in actual earnings per share growth, I am increasing the range for the negative earnings growth path scenario and positive earnings growth path scenario.

Earnings growth 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 The negative path growth rate of 3% $5.23 $5.39 $5.55 $5.71 $5.89 $6.06 The Conservative growth rate of 6% $5.23 $5.54 $5.88 $6.23 $6.60 $7.00 Currency neutral growth rate of 8% $5.23 $5.65 $6.10 $6.59 $7.12 $7.68 The optimistic growth rate of 10% $5.23 $5.75 $6.33 $6.96 $7.66 $8.42 The positive path growth rate of 12% $5.23 $5.86 $6.56 $7.35 $8.23 $9.22

My other assumptions are that the dividend payout ratio decreases by 1% annually during this time and that if the most negative path happens the price to earnings ratio will contract to 12 and with the most positive growth rate the p/e ratio will expand to a still conservative 16. My required rate of return is 10%.

Discounted cash-flow fair-value estimation

Using this model and assumptions used, I calculate a fair present value of Philip Morris at about $72-$85 per share.

My takeaway of valuation

Looking at fair value estimates from other sources like Morningstar and other analysts I think my fair value estimation is quite conservative. However, I don’t see a P/E multiple expansion of 18-20 as a very likely outcome. Despite that, the current price range of $70-$80 seems like a decent price point to add to as a long-term holding with a decent probability of outperforming the S&P 500 over the coming 5 years. I would consider buying more shares until the stock hits $85. If the price goes below $70 I think there is enough margin of safety for me to go overweight on the company.

Reduced-risk product commercialization

Before going into the commercialization I felt that I couldn’t get around giving somewhat of an opinion on vaping since this has a big impact on tobacco in general.

The hype: The worries are warranted, but the attention won’t be there to stay

Source: Google trends

Vaping has become an important short-term negative catalyst. I try to steer clear from emotional subjects, but with analyzing a company that makes products that are harmful to people and is in the negative news momentum cycle, you can’t go around it. There is a fine line in providing people who are addicted to cigarettes with a better alternative and adding new addicts to a different product. Lacking a scientific background, I can’t say anything substantial about the harm of the product or the good it provides relative to cigarettes. I do believe that you should be skeptical about new products. Too many products that have been developed for “the good of the people or environment” have been proven to be harmful. Vaping, e-cigarettes or heat not burn products might be those next products or it could be a chemically processed burger.

I do think that the interest in vaping will wane as we move on to the next big horrible thing that could sell news articles. I refuse to let a short-term media hype dictate my portfolio construction. This whole vaping saga along with countless other examples does show humankind will always be looking for the next new rush and there will always be companies that will provide that rush. I'd rather have a product developed by companies that have at least the financial resources to make such a product and provide us with the right insights about the risks.

I think the established tobacco giants are the companies that can best provide for a product such as this. There is so much skepticism around these companies and negative perception that they most likely can’t (and hopefully don’t want to) get away with a product that is more harmful than advertised. Time will tell if these products are safer.

Source: Investor day presentation 2018

Looking at it from a factual basis, the investor presentations provide insight into how much effort and money Philip Morris has contributed to research and development in their product portfolio. The term of Reduced-risk products is nothing new. In fact, in Barbarians at the Gate, they wrote extensively about the failure of Premier in the late '80s.

The first presentation I could find about the new product line was in 2012 and has been under development since 2002.

Source: Investor Presentation 2012. NGP = Next Generation Products

I started to dig into related articles about the market reaction about next-generation products in 2014 revamped as “Reduced-Risk Products.” I did an extensive Google search and took 40 samples in my Seeking Alpha article search from 2012 to 2013.

In that period I have found a mention of the new products in 2% of the articles that I sampled. Doing a Google search I did find some lost articles mentioning the new product developments, but it wasn’t until 2014 that I have seen this being integrated structurally in investment analysis and saw questions arise in the earning calls. This underlines the long-term view that PMI management has or short-term that drives most of the analyst world.

Reviewing the RRP's product commercialization

Coming from a corporate career myself and spending my last few years implementing project-based software solutions, I know how hard it can be to deliver on your promises. I feel that we are now far enough in time to report on how they have delivered on their goals set out in 2012:

Source: Investor presentation 2012

As can be seen from the balance items and R&D spending, Philip Morris has delivered on their incremental spending on this side.

They also kept their promise that product commercialization would be starting in 2016 with 7 billion units sold. in 2017 they sold 36 billion units and in 2018 this grew by 14% to 41 billion units. In the first 6 months of 2019, the year over year growth was close to 30%. These numbers are very encouraging and on the positive end of the guidance of management. Unfortunately, they don’t disclose the margin side of Heated Tobacco units so it’s hard to gauge the contribution to margins.

The one glitch, however, that hasn’t paid off is a big one in my opinion. They have done a great job penetrating their current markets. However, they haven’t been able to succeed in penetrating new markets, most noticeably South & Southeast Asia with the biggest opportunity of them all: China.

Source: Press release 2nd quarter 2019

China: Enormous opportunity or dangling carrot?

Tobacco use is firmly entrenched in Chinese society. China is the world's largest tobacco consumer. In 2005 Altria made a big move with the announcement of a joint-venture in China to capitalize on this enormous opportunity. This is what PMI’s Waldemer, CFO in 2010 had to say about this joint-venture:

Our international joint-venture with the China National Tobacco Corporation is critical in helping to build our partnership and in fostering a strong relationship of trust. Our Chinese partners are pleased with this progress. As you know, we have a license agreement to produce Marlboro and Marlboro Gold in two Chinese factories. We sell blended tobacco and receive a royalty. While the volume of production increased last year to 1.3 billion units, this is still a drop in the ocean and we do not expect China to have a material impact on our global business in the short to mid-term. However, of course, the potential longer-term is very significant, as the Chinese market is estimated at 2.2 trillion cigarettes and accounts for approximately 40% of the international cigarette market.

In 2012 this was reiterated in the investor day presentation

Source: Investor presentation 2012

However, there were words of caution by CEO Louis Camilleri who said the following about China (Tobacco):

Why would they share their market?'' Philip Morris Chairman and Chief Executive Louis Camilleri told investors in June. "To come up with new technology is the only avenue to get into a place like China.

That brings me back to the reduced-risk product opportunity. IQOS is banned in China, citing that its product contains tobacco and companies other than China Tobacco are not able to sell their product. After the investor presentation in 2012, it also became very quiet around information about their joint-venture and strategic initiatives in China. The market share of Marlboro in China never got higher than 0.3% and the only time China is mentioned after 2012 in their investor day presentations is to make the disclaimer that world share is excluding China and the U.S. Other Asian countries like Hong-Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and India have also banned IQOS.

My verdict of the China opportunity

I think the dangling carrot that is China will stay out of reach for Philip Morris and see something materially happening from this venture as a low probability event. The tobacco profits for the Chines government are simply too big, and there is no incentive to share.

The Merger chronicles

The merger is off. I have mixed feelings about the cancellation of the merger. I think the biggest reason why a merger would make sense is that strategy is more aligned again since that seemed to be the biggest reason for spinning off in the 2008 SEC filing:

An improved focus on the different market dynamics, competitive frameworks, challenges and opportunities that Altria and PMI face

In 2008 the focus of Altria was to battle litigation and to cope with a market decline in volume. For PMI the focus was on revenue and volume growth in different regional markets. In 2019 they are both facing the same future; how to best handle the transition to a smoke-free future? This was a warranted reason for the spin-off and a reversal in my opinion.

Another valid reason playing out was that PMI could take on more debt once it was spun off from Altria.

Liabilities/Assets 2009 2019 Change Altria 89% 71% -20% Philip Morris 82% 124% 50% Combined 86% 93% 8%

Other spin-off advantages that were cited in the 2008 SEC filing are much harder to validate or might even make no sense from my perspective. There is no indicative proof both companies are trading at a higher multiple over time than before the merger. I also don’t believe that the spinoff was the primary reason why they were able to have a significant reduction in corporate overhead. What drove the reduction of corporate overhead during a spinoff? Shouldn’t you have more overhead since you have to duplicate positions?

I do agree with the reasons management stated that there were merger advantages. There is no doubt there can be cost synergies, their strategy is more aligned now and incremental revenues could become a reality from working together on the roll-out of IQOS in the U.S. and JUUL worldwide.

I can also see the disadvantage of a less-focused company by merging 2 complex companies and having the possibility of getting downgraded because of a riskier company (definitely from Philip Morris’ perspective).

In the end, a merger could have made sense, and we probably won’t know what terms were negotiated and what made the merger fail. I was excited by the prospect and would have loved to know more about the details. Knowing they will continue to operate as separate entities stabilize things, though.

Final thoughts

I came into the research pretty confident that in the end, I would determine a price point to start trimming my Philip Morris position. The reduced growth expectations, uncertainty about the new products replacing their traditional business model, balance sheet worries, the failure of China to materialize so far and the uncertainty of currencies validate this view. However, Philip Morris is also the industry leader, the underlying business performance is strong, they are a good hedge if a weaker dollar materializes and they have had an exceptional execution on their reduced-risk product portfolio this far. I feel that at the current price there is enough margin of safety to stomach short-term downside to profit from long-term total return potential. If at some point significant multiple expansion will materialize, I might reconsider my position in this stock, but for now, I will be looking to increase my position rather than selling.

