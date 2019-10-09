Under Armour: The Dark Horse In The Sportswear Market

Under Armour (UAA) historically trades at a discount to both Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) as it is perceived to be a distant third player in the sportswear industry. The stock dropped precipitously following their Q2 earnings call after missing on earnings and revenue and guiding down the remainder of the year. Despite weak results, the market’s reaction was far too aggressive, and Under Armour looks interesting at current prices. This is supported by the fact that their profitability is stronger than the market realizes, and should this continue, equity upside could be realized as the firm focuses on high performance sportswear and growing their scale.

Under Armour is the perceived third string in the sportswear market

When Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight founded Blue Ribbon Sports in 1964, they had no idea what they were about to start. Now known as Nike, the company started the sportswear revolution. Before Nike started making athletic shoes, there was very little progress in the market. Because of their first mover advantage, their clever sponsorships, and their continued innovation, Nike has established itself as the power player in the industry. With Adidas dominating the international market, investors don’t see much room for Under Armour.

Because of this partition in the market, investor sentiment is overly bearish towards UAA, and they tend to be punished more for bad news. At the end of July, Under Armour announced its second-quarter results, and the numbers did not look good. The company missed on its earnings and revenue targets, and management guided down expectations for the rest of the year. This news added to concerns about the company's execution issues and management problems. Under Armour has historically lagged its competitors in efficiency, advertising, and innovation. The stock fell 15% in the hours following the announcement. At this point, shares are down 30% since their July 29 peak.

All of this has served as confirmation for investors that their concerns were correct and are being realized. However, the market fundamentally understates Under Armour’s profitability, and after the recent fall in stock price, their value proposition looks attractive.

Under Armour is more profitable than the market realizes

Investors fear Under Armour is failing. When looking at the company's recent ROA, it would appear they're right. Under Armour's ROA fell below its cost-of-capital in 2017, and it has remained at 3% since. Luckily for Under Armour, this does not tell the right story. When we apply Uniform Accounting metrics, the distortions from as-reported accounting statements are removed – including lease capitalization versus expensing, treatment of goodwill, and excess cash –we can see that there is hope for Under Armour.

The two panels in the above chart explain the company's historical corporate performance levels, in terms of ROA and asset growth (dark blue bars) versus what sell-side analysts think the company is going to do the next two years (light blue bars) and what the market is pricing in at current valuations (white bars). Traditional accounting metrics (orange bars) can distort how investors view a stock. Without understanding a company's true profitability, it's impossible to properly analyze its stock.

Under Armour’s asset base is being significantly overstated because all goodwill and cash are kept on the balance sheet. Companies with cash above what is needed to fund their operations should not be punished for carrying excess cash on the balance sheet. This is investible capital, and should not be considered as part of the company’s earning base. Once we’ve made these adjustments, we can see Under Armour is more profitable than the market believes.

Looking at the most recent years, Under Armour is more profitable than investors think. ROA actually bottomed out at 6% in 2017, and improved to 8% last year. Investors were concerned Under Armour wouldn't be able to improve ROA above its cost-of-capital. But as it turns out, the company's ROA never fell below cost-of-capital. The market punished Under Armour without good reason. Investors thought their fears were coming true, but it was just unclear accounting.

Positive sentiment in their Q2 earnings call

Despite the market focusing on Under Armour's less-than stellar guidance, there were several markers in management's Q2 earnings call which suggest their outlook is not as bleak as investors think. Specifically, management mentioned their growth trajectory, highlighting that they are in a much better place than they were 18 months ago. As mentioned above, 2017-2018 was a difficult stretch for the company, with much of its focus being on restructuring and re-positioning. However, management also mentioned they expect to finally see benefits from their restructuring efforts, and this should play out in two ways. First, the Under Armour is differentiating their offerings from competitors by maintaining their focus on high-performance sportswear. Rather than following Nike and Adidas into the athleisure market, Under Armour remains focused on its core competency. Second, the firm is poised to grow its retail operations in a disciplined manner. Coming out of a restructuring period, Under Armour is better equipped to sustainably grow the differentiated part of their business. The past few years have been difficult, but investors are largely overreacting to negative parts of the company's recent earnings call.

Conclusion

Following the steep drop in stock price with little fundamental change in the company’s story, the stock appears far more interesting to consider at current multiples. UAA consistently takes a back seat to Nike and Adidas, but management has indicated they are working to differentiate by focusing exclusively on high-performance sportswear, as opposed to following its competitors into the athleisure space. Additionally, their true profitability remains above what the market is pricing in and has the potential to expand as they grow their footprint coming out of a period of restructuring. Equity upside is warranted as investors realize the scope of their overreaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.