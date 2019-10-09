Village Farms: A Greatly Undervalued Market Leader

Village Farms (VFF) has succeeded in achieving full run-rate production of 75,000kg of dried cannabis annually at its first converted greenhouse, Pure Sunfarms, PSF-Delta 3; the first and only single site cannabis operation in the world to exceed 1 million square feet (25 acres). With C$32 million in Q2 2019 revenue and EBITDA margin of 78%, Pure Sunfarms is also the lowest-cost producer and most profitable operation in the market. On September 16, 2019, PSF-branded direct retail sales formally began via shipments to the Ontario Cannabis Store and the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, markets representing more than half of Canada's population. We project tremendous profit contributions in the quarters ahead and find Village Farms greatly undervalued considering its industry-leading metrics and the higher valuations and positive analyses supporting competitors (comparisons to follow); our target is $20 per share, more than 2x it's current ~$9 price.

Near-term production increases will lead to greater revenue

PSF can access neighboring greenhouses (an additional 85 acres or 3.7 million sq. ft.), capable of yielding another 255,000 kg of cannabis annually. That process is continuing with the commenced conversion of PSF - Delta 2, another 25-acre greenhouse; Village Farms projects total annual output capacity of 150,000 kg at the end of next year and 330,000 kg+ total future capacity would be possible with VFF–D1. The Company continues to solidify its position as the experienced low-cost producer in the Canadian wholesale market as annual supply capacity continues to increase (1 million+ kg currently, 3 million+ kg by 2022).

As part of the Pure Sunfarms JV, Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) focuses on extraction and downstream product development (oils, dried cannabis and cannabis extraction-based products). Emerald is entitled to 40% of the JV’s production yield in 2019 at a fixed price and 25% from 2020 – 2022 at market prices; that being said Emerald has not been purchasing its full allocation in 2019, allowing it to be sold at higher prices by PSF to others and further increasing the profit contribution to Village Farms.

The overvaluation and under-performance of competitors highlights the strengths of Village Farms

Quite surprisingly, in discussing the top 16 LPs, research by Cowen & Company failed to include Pure Sunfarms, one of the largest producers in the market. Exclusions like this are providing an incomplete overview of the industry for many investors. For comparison purposes and to highlight Pure Sunfarm’s, PSF, market position, please see our analysis below.

Village Farms has been operating for over 30 years.

For those still unfamiliar with Village Farms, the Company has been operating for over 30 years and owns and operates 7 greenhouses covering 240 acres (with 50 Canadian acres now focused on cannabis via the Pure Sunfarms JV) and distribution agreements covering an additional 180+ acres.

By recycling water numerous times through its irrigation system, the Company’s tomatoes, for example, use 86% less water than field growers while yielding up to 30x the amount of output on the same amount of land. The Company has wider controls over the variables involved with the growing of plants – including light, water, carbon dioxide, air temperature, nutrients, and a variety of other factors. These systems are mainly soil less and use hydroponic growing techniques to facilitate plant growth. That’s why it’s been such an efficient transition in converting Canadian acreage for cannabis cultivation.

The Company’s reputation for high quality produce allows it to distribute non-GMO tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers through major retail grocers that include: Walmart, Safeway, Sobeys, Sam’s Club, the Fresh Market, Whole Foods, Publix, BJs, Loblaws, Costco, Fred Meyer, Kroger, HEB, WinCo Foods, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter Supermarkets & Associated Wholesale Grocers. Relationships that will go a long way as it begins its planned distribution of CBD oils and hemp. The Company also developed a proprietary greenhouse technology known as Greenhouse Advanced Technology Expert System (GATES) for growing produce in extreme conditions; currently in use at the Monahans facility in Permian Basin, Texas, where outside temps can exceed 110 degrees Fahrenheit.This technology is being utilized to begin its expansion into hemp production.

Plans for hemp cultivation will further increase profitability

As it continues to utilize its technology prowess, the Company has moved forward with its U.S. plans on hemp cultivation, a crop with similar upside and one that uses the same growing system as cannabis cultivation. Shortly after passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, on March 1, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement with Nature Crisp LLC to form a joint venture for the outdoor cultivation of high-cannabidiol, CBD, hemp and CBD extraction in multiple states throughout the US. CBD can be extracted from cannabis and hemp. Hemp is traditionally easier to grow of the two, and less costly. With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, industrial production and hemp-derived CBD extracts are now legal across the United States. That makes hemp production and processing a vital part of the U.S. CBD market. Brand-name retailers (CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid) have already begun carrying CBD products, mostly in topical form.

The JV, Village Fields Hemp, will be 65% owned by Village Farms and 35% owned by Nature Crisp. Q4 of 2019 should already see the sale of hemp biomass, to be followed in 2020 by CBD oil sales in the United States – a major market on the minds of everyone. Estimates from the Brightfield Group have CBD sales in the U.S. surging from a mere $591 million in 2018 to as much as $22 billion by 2022.

Pure Sunfarms' profit contributions will grow from industry leading production and margins.

Profit contributions from cannabis began in earnest last quarter, Q2 of 2019, when Pure Sunfarms sold 8,000 kg. At Pure Sunfarms inception in 2017, Village Farms stated that it could generate revenue 10-15x that of produce and with EBITDA margins greater than 50% based on a sub C$1.00/gram production cost. That is beginning to look extremely likely as the recent 2019 second quarter results Pure Sunfarms were quite impressive (provided in Village Farms Q2 2019 earnings report for):

Revenue: C$32.4 million ($24.2 million USD) from ~8,000 kg sold at ~C$4/gram

COGS: C$0.65/gram ($0.49/gram USD) for a Gross Margin of 84%

EBITDA: C$25.2 million ($18.9 million USD) for an EBITDA Margin of 78% In comparison to other companies in the market, including Sundial ($2 billion market cap target from Cowen), Pure Sunfarms continues its path to solidifying a market leading position.

As the lowest-cost producer, PSF has great advantages going forward for sales to other LPs and to the Canadian provinces (including those looking to price out the illicit trade and narrow any premiums paid). Even as the retail price decreases over time in markets such as Canada, PSF’s best-in-market margins will allow it to easily adjust pricing and maintain profitability; some competitors will simply just be put out of business.

It should come as no surprise then that we see tremendous sales growth coming in the second half of this year. While slightly less available acreage for traditional produce led to a decrease in operational income from the larger produce segment in the first half of 2019, as expected the high margin EBITDA contribution of cannabis offset the one-time losses in produce brought on by the transition. For the long-term transition, Village Farms will likely continue using 3rd parties to meet produce demand, which has proven to be more profitable and should lead to increases in produce revenue. With more acreage expected to be converted for cannabis cultivation, we expect profitability to continue to increase.

Village Farms projections highlight the great disparities in valuations with less profitable competitors.

The production and EBITDA estimates from our 2017 report on the financial impact of Pure Sunfarms have held up quite well. For production, our 2019 and 2020 estimates were 40,000 kg and 75,000 kg, last month’s Company guidance is 46,000 – 52,000kg and 95,000 kg, respectively.

With ~11,500 kg of cannabis sold in the first half of 2019, we will use a conservative figure of 25,000 kg of product to be sold in the second half of this year (for valuation purposes). Using the second quarter’s average sale price of C$4 per gram, that would be an additional $38 million in revenue for a 2019 year-end estimate of $55 million in VF’s PSF revenue. This didn’t account for the likelihood of higher pricing now that PSF is licensed to sell its own branded products directly to half of the Canadian population.

Two years ago, we projected 2019 EBITDA Impact from Pure Sunfarms to be $33 million; we now see that being even higher, with an EBITDA contribution of about $39 million for Village Farms in 2019. Tier 2 is comprised of HEXO, OGI and SNDL.

Village Farms remains extremely undervalued; given its top tier product production, profitability and market penetration, even a 4x multiple would result in a share price well above $20 (our target).

Ultimately, there will only be a few companies in the cannabis industry that prove they can be efficient and profitable producers of product and/or provide a buying experience via distribution and branding that is rewarded with a loyal customer base. The past few months have certainly been revealing as previously well-touted valuations and companies have seemed to present starkly different realities.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) IPO-ed at $13 per share on August 1, 2019, but tumbled 35% in its Nasdaq debut. A few weeks later, BMO Capital Markets and Cowen & Company, two of the primary managers of the IPO, initiated research coverage. Cowen led with a Price Target of $20 per share for Sundial Growers, more than double the share price at the time of $9.53 – designated by Cowen as our Top Pick in cannabis. About a week prior, it was revealed that Zenabis Global had returned half a ton (~450 kg) of cannabis sold by Sundial, about 10% of their Q2 2019 total sales. Zenabis terminated the Sundial contract because “it was of poor quality and contained bits of rubber”. Class action shareholder lawsuits have been filed as such developments had not been shared prior to the IPO. As of October 8, 2019, Sundial is trading at $4.40 per share.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) September 3, 2019: Vivien Azer at Cowen & Co. cut her 12-month price target to $60 from $150, a 60% reduction (but still double the current share price) Just six months prior, on January 8, 2019, the same analyst wrote: “We expect continued growth in newly established U.S. states, and more robust growth in Canada as more supply comes online and new form factors hit the market,” Cowen analyst Vivien Azer wrote Tuesday. “Given our outlook for continued strong growth in North American cannabis in 2019, we remain constructive on all three of our publicly traded cannabis stocks,” including Canopy and Tilray.She went on to project a “material increase” in revenue at Canopy Growth throughout 2019 with sales jumping from C$239 million in fiscal 2019 to C$778 million in fiscal 2020, a 225 percent rally.

Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) July 2019: Co-CEO Bruce Linton was terminated by the Constellation Brand’s controlled board after a disappointing start in 2019. “The magnitude of losses for Canopy has expanded far more than we had expected”, Cowen & Company wrote in a note to clients. On August 14, 2019, the Company reported a quarterly loss of $1.3 billion via a $1.2 billion non-cash charge due to the extinguishment of warrants; a development that no major analysts seemed to see coming when the Company restated its investor rights agreement with Constellation 6 weeks prior.Based on fiscal year 2020 Q1 revenue of C$119 million, run-rate for FY 2020 is C$476 million.

CannTrust Holdings(OTC:CTST) had its regulatory scandal with Health Canada seizing 5 metric tons of cannabis back in July 2019 when illegal grow rooms were discovered; the stock has continued to fall as it was discovered that management knew about the illegal growing and in breach of Canadian laws, was even exporting some of the product to Denmark. On August 9, 2019, KPMG announced it was withdrawing audits for 2018 and the March quarter because the information could not be relied upon.

While many cannabis companies are new to the public markets Village Farms is not. The Company was recently ranked as the third in the TSX’s inaugural TSX30, recognizing the top performing TSX stocks over a three-year period.

The risk of a reversal in acreage conversion

Given our projections on revenue and profitability, the greatest risk with Village Farms is that the Company decides to slow down or reverse its conversions of greenhouses for growing high margin cannabis. The entire industry is at risk of changes in laws and slowdowns in consumer demand (both in Canada and abroad), but given Village Farms low-cost producer status and high margin capabilities on cannabis, any reversal in acreage conversion would have signficant impacts on our revenue growth and profit projections. While we don't include EBITDA increases attributable to the Company's new direct-to-retail sales, any market penetration issues with the brand would affect the retail contributions and lead to a model that is solely focused on wholesale sales. A profitable endeavour, as has been seen in the Q2 2019 results, but still, direct to retail will provide even greater profits.

Summary

A strong management team and secure business fundamentals in these companies are key. As demonstrated, analysts are proving it’s difficult to predict the pace at which demand will grow in Canada but Village Farm’s position as the lowest-cost and most profitable producer puts it in perhaps one of the strongest positions to be successful in even the most conservative scenarios. While the Company continues to be ignored by analysts at major institutions that cover the evolving cannabis industry, we see Village Farm’s expansion into the Canadian Cannabis and American Hemp industries providing tremendous additional upside for an already undervalued and well-diversified hydroponic expert.

Pure Sunfarms’ Q2 2019 profitability should be followed with even more tremendous growth in the second half of this year as it begins selling its own brand directly to more than half of Canada’s population. The Company just launched its direct to consumer website.

In April 2016, Village Farms: A Rare Undervalued Equity Investment Opportunity in the AgTech Sector correctly predicted the growth potential of Village Farms, an experienced greenhouse innovator; the stock was then trading at $1.14 per share with a market cap of $44 million. In July 2017, Village Farms: Experienced Grower Expands Into the Promising Cannabis Industry highlighted the Company’s JV announcement with Emerald Health Therapeutics to expand into the cannabis industry and the significant upside potential of this stock and what could become a greenhouse powerhouse; the stock was then trading at $1.53 per share with a market cap of $60 million.

This year, Village Farms uplisted onto the NASDAQ and rode the cannabis wave to a peak of over $18 per share before getting grouped in with the recent flurry of disappointing activities of other companies in the industry to sit at its current price below $9.00 per share. Village Farms is not just another pot stock; the Company has plenty of room to grow and our projections show a value well above $20 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions and estimates offered constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice, as are statements of financial market trends, which are based on current market conditions. We believe the information provided here is reliable, but do not warrant its accuracy or completeness. This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. The views and strategies described may not be suitable for all investors. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal, tax advice, or investment matters and readers are advised to consult their own professional advisers. Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation.

First Bridge Investment Group does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any discussion in this document of past or proposed outcomes should not be relied upon as any indication of future outcomes. First Bridge Investment Group does not have any duty to you, whether in contract, tort, under statute or otherwise with respect to or in connection with this publication or the information contained within it. To the fullest extent permitted by law, First Bridge Investment Group disclaims any responsibility to liability to for any loss or damage suffered or cost incurred by you or by any other person arising out of or in connection with you or any other person’s reliance on this publication or on the information contained within it and for any omissions or inaccuracies.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.