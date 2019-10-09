General Electric: It Brought Good Things To Life - At One Point

I'm still not convinced it's a good investment again and would suggest my income investors stay on the sidelines until its prospects become clearer.

With a new CEO and 'a new direction', there might be hope that GE can return to being a core holding darling, but the task at hand is tough.

GE has historically been the epitome of a buy-and-hold safety stock to have in your portfolio.

Once considered the epitome of a core position in an investment portfolio, General Electric's (GE) stock has declined over 70% since the end of 2016, while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has climbed 35%. It was once #1 or #2 in each business segment it operated in, according to long-time CEO Jack Welch. He was at the helm of the multinational conglomerate from 1981 to 2001, driving up the company's value by over 4,000%.

But those heydays are long gone and now GE finds itself selling off assets in an attempt to simplify its structure and strengthen its balance sheet. Its performance over the years can be defined into four different periods:

From the early 1960s until 1980, GE's stock moved along with the broader S&P 500 with brief periods of outperformance and brief periods of underperformance. Investors were better off investing in a broader index like the SPY.

But under the leadership of Jack Welch, the stock price at one point had reached a cumulative return of 4,500% while the return on the S&P 500 was a mere 872%.

Then from January 2001 to the end of the bear market in March 2009, the stock trended along with the broader market, but underperformed by almost 40% cumulatively over the period. It cut its dividend, stripped down GE capital, and divested billions of dollars in loans, real estate, and other assets. Finally, in 2009, it cut its dividend by 33% and then again in 2010.

The stock later stabilized and performed along with the S&P for the next 8 years through the end of Q1 2017 but Jeffrey Immelt, the then CEO who had replaced Welch, stepped down in 2017 under pressure from activist investors to cut costs even faster.

Then under John Flannery, the company's progress was unsatisfying to the board of directors, who removed Flannery after just 14 months at the helm while the stock continued to decline. From 2017 to today, GE's stock has declined almost 68% while the S&P 500 has gained 26%.

Enter Larry Culp to turn the company around. Can it return to its place as a 'core' holding in a long-term buy and hold portfolio? Is the company's plan working?

The stock is showing some signs of life but the negative news continues to provide headwinds, like the recent grand jury indictment of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE). But there are morsels of good news as well, as asset sales generate billions of dollars in proceeds that can be used to strengthen its balance sheet and invest in growing business segments.

Analyst estimates for this year's earnings are a 13% decline from last year, but 2020 is calling for an 18% increase, followed by 25% growth in 2021 and another 18% in 2022. Is it too early to jump back into this once iconic stock?

The short answer is yes, simply because no one has any idea what the company will look like when sales are complete. Will GE even exist?

General Electric Company: It Brought Good Things to Life – At One Point

General Electric Company is one of the leading global industrial companies. It manufactures and sells aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, oil and gas production equipment, medical imaging equipment, financing and other industrial products in more than 180 countries. If you're having trouble following what business GE is in, you're not alone, and is one of the reasons the company has faced some tough challenges.

As of December 2018, GE had around 459 manufacturing plants across the world. The company operates through two segments: Industrial (Power: 16% of total segment revenue in Q2, Oil & Gas: 20%, Renewable Energy: 12%, Healthcare: 17%, and Aviation: 27%) and Financial services (8%).

Source: Annual Report 2018

For the past few years, the industrial conglomerate has been going through a difficult situation due to financial challenges along with multiple shareholder lawsuits and Justice Department investigations. In addition, on August 15, 2019, Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos published a report claiming that GE could be committing a $38-billion fraud, related to its insurance business. Owing to these multiple issues, GE’s stock price has tumbled in recent years. However, looking at the company’s better-than-expected performance in Q2 2019 and upwardly revised guidance for full-year 2019, could the company be on the cusp of a turnaround?

Challenges remain, but if the Markopolos claim turns out to be exaggerated, the stock price could get a boost. Management continues to focus on stabilization of liquidity, addressing liabilities, and resizing the Power unit for a substantially smaller global market – a smaller market with intense competition.

Recent transactions to ease financial pressure but shrinking the business

GE is undertaking major portfolio moves in an effort to address liabilities, reduce leverage, and simplify its structure. Under the leadership of CEO Larry Culp, asset sales have accelerated to generate cash to pay down debts and improve the company's balance sheet.

In November 2018, BHGE, a GE company at one time, completed an underwritten public offering resulting in $3.7 billion in proceeds for GE from these transactions based on its share of ownership in BHGE. In February 2019, GE also completed the spin-off and subsequent merger of its Transportation segment with Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), which resulted in another $1.8 billion in proceeds based on its 25% ownership, which was reduced to 12% after the transaction.

Additionally, in February 2019, the company inked an agreement to sell its BioPharma business within its Healthcare segment to Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for $21 billion. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2019. It seems anything could be sold and what remains is anyone's guess.

Aviation and Healthcare drive overall profit

GE Aviation, with $30.6 billion of revenue and ~21% (FY 2018) profit margin, is among key segments in GE's portfolio. The segment will continue to drive the company’s earnings and cash flow on the back of strong outlook for commercial and military markets, where the division holds leading position in the industry (together commercial and military businesses represent ~88% of GE Aviation revenue). The segment’s performance would also support management’s move on the multiyear turnaround of the Power segment. Another key segment, Healthcare, which generated $19.8 billion of revenue in 2018 (16% of total revenue), with 19% of profit margin, is one of the main profit sources. In Q2 2019, when most of the segments experienced profit decline, in Healthcare, profit margins expanded ~80 basis points, while orders were up by 3% organically. Even after BioPharma sale, the segment will contribute nearly one-fourth of GE’s total operating income.

Source: GE Presentation June 2019

Cost-cutting efforts to improve margins

GE made good progress in 2018 to reduce its excessive corporate costs, lowering to 1% of sales from 1.7% in 2016. The company intends to reduce net retained corporate cost to less than $700 million by 2021, by continuing headcounts reduction, outsourcing, restructuring and attrition. GE’s plan to shrink the Gas Power unit, focusing on long-term projects performance and winding down poorly priced contracts should help in returning to positive free cash flow by 2021. Moreover, the company is well on track for its $800 million fixed cost reduction plan over the next two years, at Gas Power. In an effort to rightsize the business for market realities, GE has reduced employees by over 30% and shrunk the global footprint at its Power unit. This aggressive attempt to reduce cost would improve margins in the long term.

Q2 2019 Results

GE reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, with the industrial segment reporting a 7% organic growth across all units except power. However, on a GAAP-basis, consolidated revenue declined 1% YoY to $28.8 billion, with industrial segment falling 1% and GE capital declining 4%. Within the industrial segment, Power (-25%) and Healthcare (-1%) witnessed declines while Renewable Energy (+26%), Aviation (+5%) and Oil & Gas (+7%) grew. Renewable onshore wind ramp was the main contributor to growth in the period.

Overall orders were up 4% organically, driven by equipment orders in Renewables and Power. Services orders were up 3% organically on the back of Renewables and Oil and Gas. Backlog also increased by 11% YoY to $369 billion.

Net earnings per share (EPS) were a negative $0.01, while adjusted EPS was a positive $0.17 (including $0.06 benefit from tax audit resolution). The loss in the period was mainly attributable to goodwill impairment charge of $744 million related to Grid Solutions equipment and services as the unit was separated out of Power for better strategic alignment.

Outlook

Following Q2’s strong organic growth and improvements in Power (focus of GE's operational challenges), GE’s management has raised its full-year 2019 guidance for revenue, EPS and free cash flows. Industrial free cash flow is expected to be in the range of negative $1 billion to positive $1 billion (previous guidance: negative $2 billion-0 billion). Industrial segment organic revenue is anticipated to grow by mid-single digits (low- to mid-single digits). Adjusted EPS would be between $0.55 and $0.65 ($0.50-0.60). Industrial restructuring expense would be in the range of $1.7 billion to $2.0 billion. Management continues to expect significant improvement in 2020 on execution of the company’s plan and weakening headwinds.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

My Take

It's going to take more than just a few years of righting the ship to get GE to the point it becomes synonymous with buy-and-hold investing. Its dividend is too low and there is little chance of getting any meaningful dividend growth until earnings reach a certain level.

This isn't your dividend growth company anymore. The dividend has gone through two phases of growth and then was cut dramatically, both in 2009-2010 and more recently as well. The current dividend yield of around 1% is nothing to celebrate either.

The Dividend Quality Score is still relatively low, suggesting considerable risk.

However, for speculative investors with some room in their portfolio for a long-shot, this could work. It has one of the lowest dividend yields and payout ratios of companies whose market cap is above $75 billion. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.6% but the forward dividend yield is 0.43%. Only three other companies have a lower dividend yield and neither has ever been a solid dividend payer. If GE returns to that stellar group of dividend growth stocks, I'm sure the price of the stock will reflect that as well.

At the moment, analysts' forecasts are for a price target of $11 – a 17% increase from today's price. If you're in the mood to speculate on GE's return to stardom, you can never be too early. For my income investors – even those looking for price appreciation too – I'd sit this out.

