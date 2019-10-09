The Best Large-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

Market volatility is increasing and that's resulting in some interesting opportunities investors can consider. There's no telling what stocks will pop or drop the most from here; however, it's clear from our most recent research that investors are increasingly focusing on defensive stocks, rather than the more aggressive stocks that were high-flyers earlier this year.
Best and worst large-cap sectors
Weekly, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into shifting trends in market leadership. This week's sector ranking is particularly defensive given that the top-ranked large-cap sectors are traditionally dividend-oriented, rather than growth-oriented groups.
The top sector is REITs, led by HCP, Inc. (HCP), Essex Property (ESS), and Prologis (PLD). Industrial goods and utilities, led by Southern Co. (SO), Consolidated Edison (ED) and American Electric Power (AEP) are also top-rated.
Alternatively, technology, healthcare, and basic materials - sectors historically more associated with growth - score below average, suggesting investors ought to be cautious about committing new money for now.
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners/E.B. Capital Markets.
Best and worst large-cap stocks to buy
The following are the top and bottom-ranked mid-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Because stocks tend to follow earnings over time, insiders only buy one reason; money flow indicates institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished in the future.
|
CAP
|
10/10/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
HCP Inc.
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
110
|
101.25
|
Celgene
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
105
|
103.75
|
Cincinnati Finl Corp
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE
|
105
|
103.75
|
Lennar Corp
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
105
|
90
|
Teradyne
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
105
|
92.5
|
Cognex
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
100
|
86.25
|
Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Campbell Soup
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
100
|
85
|
Entegris
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
100
|
88.75
|
Essex Ppty Trust
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
100
|
83.75
|
Jacobs Engineering
|
SERVICES
|
TECHNICAL SERVICES
|
100
|
101.25
|
Nike
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
100
|
86.25
|
NVR Inc
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
100
|
82.5
|
Southern Company
|
UTILITIES
|
ELECTRIC UTILITIES
|
100
|
92.5
|
Suntrust Bks Inc
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
100
|
102.5
|
Berkley W R Corp
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE
|
100
|
90
|
American Elec Pwr Inc
|
UTILITIES
|
ELECTRIC UTILITIES
|
95
|
92.5
|
Alexandria R E Equities
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
95
|
77.5
|
Avalonbay Comm.
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
95
|
66.25
|
Bio-Rad Labs
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH
|
95
|
85
|
Chubb
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE
|
95
|
96.25
|
Costar Group
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
95
|
86.25
|
Cintas Corp
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
95
|
97.5
|
Consolidated Edison
|
UTILITIES
|
DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES
|
95
|
81.25
|
First Tennessee
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
95
|
86.25
|
Hormel Foods
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
MEAT PRODUCTS
|
95
|
86.25
|
Hunt J B
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
95
|
88.75
|
Kellogg Company
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
95
|
86.25
|
KLA Corp.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
95
|
83.75
|
Knight Transportation Inc
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
95
|
71.25
|
Medtronic
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
95
|
87.5
|
McCormick & Co.
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
95
|
66.25
|
Marketaxess Hldgs Inc
|
FINANCIALS
|
INVESTMENT BROKERAGE
|
95
|
86.25
|
Micron Tech
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- MEMORY CHIPS
|
95
|
76.25
|
Nat'l Retail Ppty
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
95
|
75
|
Realty Income
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
95
|
77.5
|
Prologis
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
95
|
95
|
Seagate Technology
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DATA STORAGE DEVICES
|
95
|
82.5
|
Stryker Corp
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
95
|
88.75
|
Transdigm Group Inc.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
95
|
92.5
|
Whirlpool
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
APPLIANCES
|
95
|
83.75
|
WORST
|
Sprint Nextel
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
|
10
|
15
|
Under Armour
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
10
|
11.25
|
Banco Bradesco SA
|
FINANCIALS
|
FOREIGN REGIONAL BANKS
|
15
|
31.25
|
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
|
UTILITIES
|
FOREIGN UTILITIES
|
15
|
16.25
Best and worst large-cap industries
In addition to aggregating our research by sector, we also crunch the numbers by industry to help make sure we're fishing in the right pond.
This week, the best large-cap industries are trucking (Knight-Swift (KNX), J.B. Hunt (JBHT), and Old Dominion (ODFL); semi equipment (Teradyne (TER)), Entegris (ENTG), and KLA Corp. (KLAC)); residential construction (Lennar (LEN), NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers (TOL)); general building materials (Vulcan Materials (VMC), MDU Resources (MDU)); and processed & packaged goods (Campbell Soup (CPB), McCormick & Co. (MKC), and Kellogg (K)).
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
Taking this analysis further, we can identify the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.
- In basic materials, the top baskets are ag chemicals (CF Industries (CF)) and gold (Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)).
- Processed & packaged goods, personal products (Kimberly-Clark (KMB)), Procter & Gamble (PG)), and Estee Lauder (EL)), and appliances (Whirlpool (WHR)) are top-rated in consumer goods.
- Focus on P&C insurers (Cincinnati Fin'l (CINF)), W. R. Berkley (WRB)), Chubb (CB)), Arch Capital (ACGL)), money center banks (SunTrust Banks (STI), PNC Financial (PNC)), and diversified investments (CBOE Global (CBOE)) in financials.
- The best healthcare industries are generic drugs (Zoetis (ZTS)), medical labs (Bio-Rad Labs (BIO), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)), and medical instruments (Stryker (SYK), West Pharma (WST), and Insulet (PODD)).
- Residential construction, general building materials, and aerospace/defense (TransDigm (TDG), Teledyne (TDY), Raytheon (RTN), Northrop Grumman (NOC)) offer upside in industrial goods.
- The strongest scoring services groups are trucking, discount/variety stores (Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Costco (COST)), and business services (CME Group (CME), Cintas (CTAS), Costar Group (CSGP), intercontinental Exchange (ICE)).
- Semi equipment, data storage devices (Seagate (STX)), and broadline semi (Texas Instruments (TXN) are top-ranked in technology.
- Electric utilities stocks are also top-scoring.
The following table shows the strongest and weakest industries by sector, providing additional insight for sector-specific investors into what baskets may perform best and worst from here.
|
LG CAP INDUSTRY SCORE BY SECTOR
|
10/10/2019
|
Sector
|
Industry
|
SCORE
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
AGRICULTURAL CHEMICALS
|
72.50
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
GOLD
|
68.33
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED
|
67.50
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|
52.00
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
MAJOR INTEGRATED OIL AND GAS
|
47.50
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS DRILLING & EXPLORATION
|
46.00
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
COPPER
|
45.00
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL & IRON
|
43.75
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS
|
38.85
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|
36.00
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
81.43
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|
77.50
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
APPLIANCES
|
75.00
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PACKAGING & CONTAINERS
|
67.50
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
66.43
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO PARTS
|
63.33
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
CLEANING PRODUCTS
|
60.00
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO MANUFACTURERS- MAJOR
|
58.57
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FOOD - MAJOR DIVERSIFIED
|
52.50
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TRUCKS & OTHER VEHICLES
|
52.50
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
51.50
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CAUSALITY INSURANCE
|
75.00
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
70.50
|
FINANCIALS
|
DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
|
68.33
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
63.85
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
63.75
|
FINANCIALS
|
INVESTMENT BROKERAGE
|
61.11
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
59.44
|
FINANCIALS
|
CREDIT SERVICES
|
57.50
|
FINANCIALS
|
LIFE INSURANCE
|
48.33
|
FINANCIALS
|
FOREIGN MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
46.00
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
|
41.67
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUGS-GENERIC
|
68.75
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH
|
66.25
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
63.67
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
58.08
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH CARE PLANS
|
57.14
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
51.84
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
46.39
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
85.00
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
GENERAL BUILDING MATERIALS
|
82.50
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
75.00
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|
62.50
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
WASTE MANAGEMENT
|
61.25
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
61.00
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
58.89
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|
58.75
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
76.54
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
93.33
|
SERVICES
|
DISCOUNT, VARIETY STORES
|
73.00
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
72.50
|
SERVICES
|
STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES
|
68.33
|
SERVICES
|
RESTAURANTS
|
68.00
|
SERVICES
|
AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES
|
66.25
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO DEALERSHIPS
|
65.00
|
SERVICES
|
GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT
|
65.00
|
SERVICES
|
RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES
|
65.00
|
SERVICES
|
PERSONAL SERVICES
|
62.00
|
SERVICES
|
DRUGS WHOLESALE
|
61.67
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO PARTS STORES
|
60.00
|
SERVICES
|
MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|
60.00
|
SERVICES
|
RAILROADS
|
56.67
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
53.33
|
SERVICES
|
CATV SYSTEMS
|
48.00
|
SERVICES
|
DEPARTMENT STORES
|
45.00
|
SERVICES
|
ENTERTAINMENT-DIVERSIFIED
|
45.00
|
SERVICES
|
RESORTS AND CASINOS
|
45.00
|
SERVICES
|
CATALOG & MAIL ORDER HOUSES
|
36.67
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
87.14
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DATA STORAGE DEVICES
|
68.33
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE
|
67.50
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TELECOM SERVICES - DOMESTIC
|
66.67
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
66.43
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED
|
66.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE
|
66.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
62.50
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
MULTIMEDIA & GRAPHICS SOFTWARE
|
60.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
57.73
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|
55.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
53.08
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
51.39
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET INFORMATION PROVIDER
|
45.56
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|
45.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
|
43.50
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
NETWORKING & COMMUNICATION DEVICES
|
41.25
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SERVICES
|
35.00
|
UTILITIES
|
ELECTRIC UTILITIES
|
73.08
|
UTILITIES
|
DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES
|
60.63
|
UTILITIES
|
GAS UTILITIES
|
58.33
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST, PODD, MKTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.