The Best Large-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

Market volatility is increasing and that's resulting in some interesting opportunities investors can consider. There's no telling what stocks will pop or drop the most from here; however, it's clear from our most recent research that investors are increasingly focusing on defensive stocks, rather than the more aggressive stocks that were high-flyers earlier this year.

Best and worst large-cap sectors

Weekly, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into shifting trends in market leadership. This week's sector ranking is particularly defensive given that the top-ranked large-cap sectors are traditionally dividend-oriented, rather than growth-oriented groups.

The top sector is REITs, led by HCP, Inc. (HCP), Essex Property (ESS), and Prologis (PLD). Industrial goods and utilities, led by Southern Co. (SO), Consolidated Edison (ED) and American Electric Power (AEP) are also top-rated.

Alternatively, technology, healthcare, and basic materials - sectors historically more associated with growth - score below average, suggesting investors ought to be cautious about committing new money for now.

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners/E.B. Capital Markets.

Best and worst large-cap stocks to buy

The following are the top and bottom-ranked mid-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Because stocks tend to follow earnings over time, insiders only buy one reason; money flow indicates institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished in the future.

CAP 10/10/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST HCP Inc. HCP REITs REITs 110 101.25 Celgene CELG HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 103.75 Cincinnati Finl Corp CINF FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE 105 103.75 Lennar Corp LEN INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 105 90 Teradyne TER TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 105 92.5 Cognex CGNX TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 86.25 Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc CME SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 100 98.75 Campbell Soup CPB CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 100 85 Entegris ENTG TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 100 88.75 Essex Ppty Trust ESS REITs REITs 100 83.75 Jacobs Engineering JEC SERVICES TECHNICAL SERVICES 100 101.25 Nike NKE CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 100 86.25 NVR Inc NVR INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 100 82.5 Southern Company SO UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES 100 92.5 Suntrust Bks Inc STI FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 102.5 Berkley W R Corp WRB FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE 100 90 American Elec Pwr Inc AEP UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES 95 92.5 Alexandria R E Equities ARE REITs REITs 95 77.5 Avalonbay Comm. AVB REITs REITs 95 66.25 Bio-Rad Labs BIO HEALTHCARE MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH 95 85 Chubb CB FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE 95 96.25 Costar Group CSGP SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 95 86.25 Cintas Corp CTAS SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 95 97.5 Consolidated Edison ED UTILITIES DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES 95 81.25 First Tennessee FHN FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 95 86.25 Hormel Foods HRL CONSUMER GOODS MEAT PRODUCTS 95 86.25 Hunt J B JBHT SERVICES TRUCKING 95 88.75 Kellogg Company K CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 95 86.25 KLA Corp. KLAC TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 95 83.75 Knight Transportation Inc KNX SERVICES TRUCKING 95 71.25 Medtronic MDT HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 95 87.5 McCormick & Co. MKC CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 95 66.25 Marketaxess Hldgs Inc MKTX FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 95 86.25 Micron Tech MU TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- MEMORY CHIPS 95 76.25 Nat'l Retail Ppty NNN REITs REITs 95 75 Realty Income O REITs REITs 95 77.5 Prologis PLD REITs REITs 95 95 Seagate Technology STX TECHNOLOGY DATA STORAGE DEVICES 95 82.5 Stryker Corp SYK HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 88.75 Transdigm Group Inc. TDG INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 95 92.5 Whirlpool WHR CONSUMER GOODS APPLIANCES 95 83.75 WORST Sprint Nextel S TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 10 15 Under Armour UA CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 10 11.25 Banco Bradesco SA BBD FINANCIALS FOREIGN REGIONAL BANKS 15 31.25 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CIG UTILITIES FOREIGN UTILITIES 15 16.25

Best and worst large-cap industries

In addition to aggregating our research by sector, we also crunch the numbers by industry to help make sure we're fishing in the right pond.

This week, the best large-cap industries are trucking (Knight-Swift (KNX), J.B. Hunt (JBHT), and Old Dominion (ODFL); semi equipment (Teradyne (TER)), Entegris (ENTG), and KLA Corp. (KLAC)); residential construction (Lennar (LEN), NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers (TOL)); general building materials (Vulcan Materials (VMC), MDU Resources (MDU)); and processed & packaged goods (Campbell Soup (CPB), McCormick & Co. (MKC), and Kellogg (K)).

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.

Taking this analysis further, we can identify the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

In basic materials, the top baskets are ag chemicals (CF Industries (CF)) and gold (Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)).

Processed & packaged goods, personal products (Kimberly-Clark (KMB)), Procter & Gamble (PG)), and Estee Lauder (EL)), and appliances (Whirlpool (WHR)) are top-rated in consumer goods.

Focus on P&C insurers (Cincinnati Fin'l (CINF)), W. R. Berkley (WRB)), Chubb (CB)), Arch Capital (ACGL)), money center banks (SunTrust Banks (STI), PNC Financial (PNC)), and diversified investments (CBOE Global (CBOE)) in financials.

The best healthcare industries are generic drugs (Zoetis (ZTS)), medical labs (Bio-Rad Labs (BIO), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)), and medical instruments (Stryker (SYK), West Pharma (WST), and Insulet (PODD)).

Residential construction, general building materials, and aerospace/defense (TransDigm (TDG), Teledyne (TDY), Raytheon (RTN), Northrop Grumman (NOC)) offer upside in industrial goods.

The strongest scoring services groups are trucking, discount/variety stores (Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Costco (COST)), and business services (CME Group (CME), Cintas (CTAS), Costar Group (CSGP), intercontinental Exchange (ICE)).

Semi equipment, data storage devices (Seagate (STX)), and broadline semi (Texas Instruments (TXN) are top-ranked in technology.

Electric utilities stocks are also top-scoring.

The following table shows the strongest and weakest industries by sector, providing additional insight for sector-specific investors into what baskets may perform best and worst from here.

LG CAP INDUSTRY SCORE BY SECTOR 10/10/2019 Sector Industry SCORE BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL CHEMICALS 72.50 BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 68.33 BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS- MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 67.50 BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 52.00 BASIC MATERIALS MAJOR INTEGRATED OIL AND GAS 47.50 BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS DRILLING & EXPLORATION 46.00 BASIC MATERIALS COPPER 45.00 BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 43.75 BASIC MATERIALS INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS 38.85 BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 36.00 CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 81.43 CONSUMER GOODS PERSONAL PRODUCTS 77.50 CONSUMER GOODS APPLIANCES 75.00 CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGING & CONTAINERS 67.50 CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 66.43 CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 63.33 CONSUMER GOODS CLEANING PRODUCTS 60.00 CONSUMER GOODS AUTO MANUFACTURERS- MAJOR 58.57 CONSUMER GOODS FOOD - MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 52.50 CONSUMER GOODS TRUCKS & OTHER VEHICLES 52.50 CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 51.50 FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CAUSALITY INSURANCE 75.00 FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 70.50 FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS 68.33 FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 63.85 FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 63.75 FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 61.11 FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 59.44 FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 57.50 FINANCIALS LIFE INSURANCE 48.33 FINANCIALS FOREIGN MONEY CENTER BANKS 46.00 FINANCIALS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 41.67 HEALTHCARE DRUGS-GENERIC 68.75 HEALTHCARE MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH 66.25 HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 63.67 HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 58.08 HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 57.14 HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 51.84 HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 46.39 INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 85.00 INDUSTRIAL GOODS GENERAL BUILDING MATERIALS 82.50 INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 75.00 INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 62.50 INDUSTRIAL GOODS WASTE MANAGEMENT 61.25 INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 61.00 INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 58.89 INDUSTRIAL GOODS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 58.75 REITs REITs 76.54 SERVICES TRUCKING 93.33 SERVICES DISCOUNT, VARIETY STORES 73.00 SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 72.50 SERVICES STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES 68.33 SERVICES RESTAURANTS 68.00 SERVICES AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES 66.25 SERVICES AUTO DEALERSHIPS 65.00 SERVICES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT 65.00 SERVICES RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES 65.00 SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 62.00 SERVICES DRUGS WHOLESALE 61.67 SERVICES AUTO PARTS STORES 60.00 SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 60.00 SERVICES RAILROADS 56.67 SERVICES APPAREL STORES 53.33 SERVICES CATV SYSTEMS 48.00 SERVICES DEPARTMENT STORES 45.00 SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT-DIVERSIFIED 45.00 SERVICES RESORTS AND CASINOS 45.00 SERVICES CATALOG & MAIL ORDER HOUSES 36.67 TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 87.14 TECHNOLOGY DATA STORAGE DEVICES 68.33 TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE 67.50 TECHNOLOGY TELECOM SERVICES - DOMESTIC 66.67 TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 66.43 TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED 66.00 TECHNOLOGY TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE 66.00 TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 62.50 TECHNOLOGY MULTIMEDIA & GRAPHICS SOFTWARE 60.00 TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 57.73 TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 55.00 TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 53.08 TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 51.39 TECHNOLOGY INTERNET INFORMATION PROVIDER 45.56 TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 45.00 TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 43.50 TECHNOLOGY NETWORKING & COMMUNICATION DEVICES 41.25 TECHNOLOGY HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SERVICES 35.00 UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES 73.08 UTILITIES DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES 60.63 UTILITIES GAS UTILITIES 58.33

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST, PODD, MKTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.