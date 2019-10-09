TVIX: Prepare For The Decline In Volatility

Over the last week, holders of the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) have been richly rewarded with shares rising by over 18% in conjunction with a strong gain seen in the VIX. It is my belief that the current VIX rally has exhausted itself, however, and that selling and shorting opportunities should be sought in the immediate future in TVIX.

Understanding TVIX

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the volatility markets, let’s take a quick look at the methodology of TVIX. If you’re unfamiliar with the volatility ETP space, most of the major volatility instruments track one of three volatility indices provided by S&P Global. TVIX tracks the most popular index of the bunch, the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index but seeks to deliver a two-times leveraged return of the index.

This short-term VIX futures index is relatively straightforward. It basically aims to constantly roll CBOE’s VIX futures such that the weighted-average holding period is roughly one month into the future. How this methodology works is that at the beginning of the month, most of the exposure will be in the front-month VIX futures contract and as the month progresses, a greater share of holdings will be held in the second-month futures contract to make the average holding date one month into the future. This methodology tangibly means that throughout the roll and expiration of the front-month contract, roll yield becomes a greater explainer of the returns of the instrument.

The concept of roll yield is based on the general market tendency that in a forward curve, back-month futures contracts tend to trade towards the front month as time progresses. This means that if you are holding long exposure in a market caught in contango (front contract cheaper than back-month contracts), roll yield will be negative because contracts held at higher prices will tend to trade down in value towards the front month as time nears expiry. Conversely, a market in backwardation (front contract above back-month futures contracts) will tend to deliver positive roll yield to a long position because the contracts held at lower months will tend to trade up towards the front-month contract as time progresses.

In a standard ETF or ETN, roll yield is more or less a constant variable but with TVIX, it becomes an accelerating factor as the month progresses because a greater share of exposure will be tracking the second month futures contract. At present, we are early in the month which means that most exposure is in the front contract, but as the month progresses a greater share will be held in the second month. At present, the VIX futures market is in backwardation due to the recent surge in volatility.

While roll yield is currently positive for TVIX, the inescapable fact is that VIX futures are almost always in contango (data here) which means that there's a good chance that roll is likely to reverse into contango soon.

It is almost impossible to understate the significance of roll yield on shares of TVIX. Before understanding the methodology and the concept of roll yield, I thought the returns were incorrectly reported for the instrument based on the exponential decline seen in long-term charts. Specifically, over the last 5 years, TVIX has delivered an astounding loss of -99.98%. That’s correct, it has annihilated wealth as a long-term strategy. The reason is pretty simple: since VIX futures are almost always in contango, the short-term VIX futures index is almost always delivering negative roll yield. This near-constant contango state has resulted in the underlying index delivering an annualized -53% return per year for the past decade. TVIX applies a two times leveraged return on something which historically falls by around 53% per year. This is why it’s almost always a losing proposition to hold long exposure to TVIX for most holding horizons.

Volatility

Despite the fact that roll yield is going to keep dragging TVIX lower in the long run, I believe specific factors in the VIX market indicate that the outright level of the index is likely to drop. First off, from an outright basis, the VIX is currently at around 20 percent (VIX represents an annualized implied volatility number from a basket of S&P 500 options). In the following chart, I have graphed the percentage of times that VIX is higher or lower 20 days into the future bucketed by the actual level of the VIX in a given day using data since 1992.

As you can see, it only pays to buy VIX under 14 or so and any time you enter the 20+ area, selling or shorting the VIX is the statistically sound play. Since we’re over 20, the odds strongly favor a drop in the VIX over the next month.

Another way of looking at the data is to simply ask what happens when the VIX hits a fresh 1-month high or 1-month low. The following chart shows the historic probability of the VIX being higher or lower a certain number of days into the future, given that we have just hit a fresh monthly extreme in the index using the past 27 years of data.

Given that we hit a fresh 20-day high in the VIX over the last week, history would suggest that there’s a 70% chance that the VIX will be lower over the next month. These are strong odds which really favor fading the pop in the VIX.

Conclusion

TVIX is highly exposed to roll yield and while roll yield is currently positive; history strongly suggests that contango will resume. The VIX itself suggests that selling over 20 is a statistically-sound trade. When the VIX hits a new high, there’s a strong edge to selling short the index.

