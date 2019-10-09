SVXY: It's A Great Day To Short Volatility

Over the last week, holders of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) have taken a small hit with the ETF falling by a little over 5%. Given the recent pop in the VIX, this drop makes sense; however, I believe that the current decline in price represents an excellent buying opportunity in the ETF.

Understanding SVXY

Prior to jumping into an analysis of the current market conditions, let’s look at the nature of SVXY. SVXY is not the most popular volatility ETP, but when it comes to a short volatility option, it is one of my favorites. The reason why I favor SVXY is that it offers exposure to the short volatility trade but it does so on a reduced-leverage basis. Tail risk can be a very serious concern when it comes to shorting volatility and through reducing leverage to the trade, risk can be mitigated.

Like most of the more popular volatility ETPs, SVXY offers direct exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index provided by S&P Global rolls exposure across the front two months of CBOE’s VIX futures such that the weighted-average holding is roughly 1 month into the future. SVXY takes this index and trades it short and at half the leverage provided. The reason why I believe this is an excellent strategy has to do with the nature of roll yield.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding an investment across a forward curve as time progresses. Roll yield comes from the general market tendency that prices in the back of a futures curve will tend to trade towards the value of the front-month contract as time progresses. Take, for example, the current forward curve of VIX futures:

The general tendency of roll yield would mean that if the market remains as volatile as it is now, the later month contract values will tend to trade towards the front month/spot price as time progresses. This would mean that if you are rolling long exposure right now in the front two months, you would be seeing a degree of positive gains due to the fact that the contracts held at lower months will tend to trade up in value towards the spot month as market conditions remain.

SVXY offers short exposure to the forward curve, which means that roll yield is currently negative. As you can see from the following table of holdings, the current stage we are in the roll cycle means that roll yield will become a progressively larger share of returns until the front contract expires (because it maintains a weighted-average exposure of 1-month into the future).

So for holders of SVXY, unfortunately the short-term is likely going to see a few days more of downside due to roll yield. However, a long-run look at the market data will show that VIX futures are almost always in contango and that pops into backwardation are quickly reversed (data here). This means that even though SVXY holders are likely to catch a few more down days due to negative roll, the underlying nature of VIX futures is likely to exert itself in the near future and roll will once again be positive.

Roll yield is a very important factor of returns for volatility ETPs. Specifically, the index which SVXY is based off of has returned an annualized return of -53% for the past decade. Yes, you read that correctly. The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index has dropped by over half per year on an annualized basis over the last 10 years. The basic idea behind SVXY is that by reversing this relationship and offering half of the leverage, we can limit the tail risk from volatility pops while capturing the long-term upside offered by the contango roll in VIX futures.

Volatility Markets

VIX futures structure explains a lot the long-term price movements of the volatility ETPs. However, for SVXY, I believe there are a few key setups which offer an attractive entry point at this time. These setups have to do with the fact that the S&P 500 and the VIX itself are inversely correlated.

As you can see in the above chart, when the S&P 500 rises, the VIX tends to fall. The S&P 500 has been falling (which is why the VIX has been rising), but I believe immediate technical catalysts suggest an upside in the S&P 500.

I believe there are three key reasons why volatility will drop in the coming days based on the current price action of the S&P 500. The first of these reasons is the fact that price is currently finding support around the ascending trend line which began around June. The market has rallied from a test of these lows and has been unable to push into fresh lows in the current swing which started in mid-September. This indicates that the trend remains intact and that further upside is more likely than downside.

The second factor which I believe is supporting a short VIX trade is the fact that the market is currently in a broad area of support established in August. Specifically, when the S&P 500 sold off following the Federal Reserve’s decisions in late July, it immediately found a floor and price flirted with the lows several times but was unable to push any further. The market has since rallied from these lows and this broad area of support remains. This indicates that even if the trend line fails, we are likely to see strong support immediately following the failure which gives more room for a broader upside movement.

The third technical factor which I believe indicates a short-term bottom in the S&P 500 is the fact that the RSI indicator has just completed a brief pop under the oversold level of 30. Of the last 4 times this occurred, 3 of them resulted in the market higher over the next week and all of them resulted in the market higher over the next month. In other words, buying an oversold level in the S&P 500 has recently been a pretty good trade.

The reason why this relates to the VIX is that the VIX and the S&P 500 are pretty firmly inversely correlated as seen in the earlier chart. Several technical factors suggest the recent decline in the S&P 500 is exhausted and that further upside is in store. When this upside continues, the VIX will drop and SVXY will rise since it is short VIX futures. It’s a great day to buy SVXY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.