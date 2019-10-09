Ligand's Shots On Goal Target (Podcast Transcript)

We also look at the business Ligand is actually in and whether it should be more a biotech or more a pharmaceutical.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: This week on Behind The Idea we talk about Ligand Pharmaceuticals, ticker symbol, LGND. The company and the Seeking Alpha Author, who recently wrote about it, expound the shots on goal philosophy as a way to explain the company's business model and how it's a more diversified biotech pick. But it's also been the target of several short sellers over the year. So does this translate into a high percentage investment opportunity? And what do Ligand stocks look like, we discuss on this week's Behind The Idea.

Podcast

Mike Taylor: Welcome to Behind The Idea. I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: And I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: Today, we are talking about Ligand Pharmaceuticals, ticker symbol, LGND. Ligand, possibly Ligand, not sure, is a biopharmaceutical company with an unusual risk management and revenue strategy. And Seeking Alpha Author, 8 Diamonds Advisors likes the opportunity based on free cash flow yield, and a promising product pipeline. Our question is can you derisk a biotech company while still preserving the upside? That's what we'll talk about today. But before we begin Behind The Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work based on ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem, and books by Joel Greenblatt.

Neither Daniel nor I have any positions in any stocks we expect to discuss, because we don't really invest in -- well, we don't really invest in biotech. Although, I'd like to try it someday. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort, do your own due diligence.

MT: More out of your day. So let's get into Ligand. I'm going to pronounce it "Liiie-gand".

DS: We can do Ligand. I'm not sure, until you said it on the call, I wasn't sure which it was. What does…

MT: For our purposes it's Ligand.

DS: So do you want to start? Do you want me to start? Where do we want to start?

MT: Let's start with the key elements of 8 Diamonds Advisors thesis here, which I think is pretty -- we we're discussing before the call, it's pretty consistent with how management chooses to present the company. And we'll talk a little bit about how we sort of think about some of those things. I think, the key first aspects of the Ligand story centers around the idea of having a somewhat diversified portfolio of product candidates, the multiple shots on goal thing. Before we get into that though, probably just like a top level recap of Ligand's business model and strategies in order.

So Ligand basically develops and licenses intellectual property that's related to the creation of monoclonal antibodies. And in this sense, Ligand is in the like, true biotechnology space. They're involved in the production of human monoclonal antibodies, but these are created within these genetically modified mice, rats, and chickens, I guess. So they genetically modify these animals, so that they produce human monoclonal antibodies, which are part of the immune system and can help fight disease.

I am not a doctor or a scientist, or a biochemist, or anything of that kind. I think monoclonal antibodies are those things that are shaped like Y, like a Y and then they attached to whatever bad things that might enter your body. Ligand uses chickens and rats to sort of -- as sort of farms for these cells or cell like structures. But then what's -- so that's all kind of like fine, that, that all sounds like high risk, drug development, part of the thesis that 8 Diamonds has is, well, they have so many different potential applications for that technology, that they have lots of chances to bring something to market. And that's the multiple shots on goal thing. So Daniel, what do you think about this like shots on goal idea? I have thoughts, but I want to hear you.

DS: Well, it seems like a manage -- the management team uses this as part of their pitch as well. And shots on goal, I mean, they may as well drop the Wayne Gretzky line about, you have to know where the puck -- you skate to where the puck is going. It just seems like you're trying too hard to illustrate something that I think is -- so that's like a yellow flag off the top. But then I think, let's get into the actual idea. The idea is I understand is they have essentially two main ways for supporting other companies in terms of developing drugs.

They have Captisol, which as I understand is a chemical agent that helps kind of bind the drugs together. I could be wrong on the specifics, but that's how I understood Captisol, which is ongoing. And then they have this OmniAb, which is the OmniRat, OmniMouse and OmniChicken that you sort of referred to, which is another way to kind of develop antibodies that can then help potentially with drug development as I get it.

And so it's almost like a -- in a weird way, it's almost like they're a hedge fund or a asset management firm. But their assets that they're investing in the other companies are these technologies. And then if those technologies, if they invest in 200 shots on goal, and five of them become successful drugs, that accrue royalty income to them down the line, then in theory, they will benefit from that they will garner royalty revenue down the line.

And so right now, their main revenue lines are royalties, or their licensing and milestone from the drug development process. So I get -- there's a sense to this, right? There's a sense of -- instead of putting all our eggs in developing drug XYZ, we have 200 drugs that we're helping to develop that are in various stages of development, and we can continue to help develop them. And then we'll garner some sort of -- we get some fees upfront to kind of keep the lights on and then at some point royalties come in. And that goes really well.

And I don't know the full history of Promacta, which we can get to. But that's sort of what that exemplifies. And to that degree, it reminds me of something like Charles River Laboratories (CRL), a company that helps you test drugs, and does the drug testing process without actually developing them itself. So I get it. I think it's a little too clever by half, but I get what they're trying to convey as the opportunity.

MT: Cool, yeah. Okay, so I have a take that's similar to that, and maybe even more aggressive. But before I get to that, I'm going just run through. So Captisol is something that improves solubility and stability and bioavailability of active pharmaceutical ingredients. So basically something that helps make drugs work better, or clinical candidates work better, so I don't know. In my imagination, it's kind of like a company is developing a molecule, that or a monoclonal or something that could potentially help people. But it's tough to get it into an adjustable forum, or into a forum where it's sort of more active within a person's system. And that's what Captisol does is sort of increases the usability, maybe of drugs.

I also wanted to back up and clear up my characterization of an antibody, which it looks like is a large protein, not a cell, and it's created by sort of cells in the immune system. But back to the shots on goal, I think that this is -- I think investors can take this concept too far. One thing that I've seen some people do, I'm not saying that Eight Diamonds has done this, but they sort of treat each product that's going through the clinical trial process, as one sort of shot at approval, marketing and large revenues on down the road. And then they -- some analysts sort of treat they're like, okay. So the probability from Phase 1 to all the way through the FDAs process to market is like around 10% or less, maybe even for probability of successfully bringing a Phase 1 candidate all the way to market and cashing in.

Some authors will say, okay, you have 10 shots on goal, each one of these is in Phase 1. And then they'll treat each of these trials as independent of each other, independent chances. And so they'll say, well, each one has a 90% chance of not making it. But if each of these trials is independent than 90% to the 10th power is 35%. So that means that there's a 35% chance that all of them wouldn't make it to market, meaning that it's actually more likely than not that one of the drugs will make it to market. Now the problem with that and similar reasoning, in that, I think that a lot of these technologies have correlated outcomes, and therefore the trials aren't -- the shots on goal aren't independent from each other. And so if one's not working, it's likely that most of the other ones aren't going to work either.

So it's a little bit fallacious to me to suggest that a technology that has multiple potential applications is more likely to work simply for that reason. I think, these things tend to have effects and side effects and whatever in humans that are related to each other when the process for developing is the same. So I kind of dislike shots on goal for that reason. I think it leads people to be overly optimistic about a company's prospects.

DS: Well, just as you were saying that it occurred to me that I would extend this metaphor, if -- let's use that metaphor. The way I would extend it is that Ligand in some way is selling you the sticks to shoot the shots. And not -- they don't actually have the shots themselves too like -- beyond your point about the correlated with risk, they're not generally in-charge of running these trials. Captisol, they sell as material. So that ultimately, that's not as -- that's not where upside's coming from. But with the OmniAb, they're selling you, if we're going to abstract genetically modified rodents and chicken, they are selling you the sticks to shoot the shots. But those -- ultimately, that doesn't say anything.

MT: Chickens that shoot the shots.

DS: The chicken shoot the shots. But that doesn't mean -- if you're selling them to bad companies, or they're selling them to small companies, like there's still a lot that -- and your sticks may not be very good. Like there's still a lot of abstraction there. That -- and that leaves it out of the company's control. And so that makes it a -- I was listening to the podcast you did with Tim Heitmann of Investing 501, where you talk of -- he says uncertainty should be a good thing from an investors standpoint. And maybe that's the best argument I think you can make at this point is that you're uncertain that this will play out. And hopefully you get one of these to go in. But it really like you said, there's reasons to be suspicious of uncorrelated opportunities. And also it just seems like I don't know, you're going to have a lot that needs to go right for this to work out. So…

MT: Right.

DS: Yeah. I'm…

MT: So you have -- right. You have a chicken, right? And the chicken has a hockey stick. And that chicken has some probability of shooting the puck into the goal, right? Say it's 10%. If you give that chicken 200 chances to hit, to score a goal with its hockey stick, you're still at 10%, you're not at any higher, because you're going to just have a central tendency to 10% I think that's what I'm seeing here.

DS: But is it my chicken or is it your chicken?

MT: Well, that's part of the problem with Ligand, right? Whose chicken is it? It's kind of divided in all these different ways, because what like, not exactly a third, but it's roughly divided by thirds into the sort of product sales revenues. And that's Captisol, I think.

DS: Right.

MT: And then it's two-thirds, licensing and IP, and then contract revenues, which is essentially similar. But so that's sort of the added layer of -- okay, so if we sort of move past the shots on goal concept and the platform concept, there's an additional layer of sort of difficulty in understanding where the value of creation comes from, at least from a high level, in the sense that Ligand is partnered with other companies, has contracts with other companies that are doing their own drug development and research and Ligand's eligible for royalty revenues on sales of drugs that benefit from its assets and milestone payments from certain drug development milestones that partnered companies might hit.

All of that is like, you're sort of tied into the prospect of all these other companies. I think that's what you were getting at. It makes it difficult to analyze the business model, right? Because sort of all of these revenue structures are somewhat idiosyncratic and dependent on a lot of factors that are well beyond the control of Ligand itself. So Ligand's like taught the chicken to skate and taught the chicken to hold the hockey stick. But then eventually, the chicken's playing for another team, and a different coach is kind of managing the situation.

DS: Somehow, we then get this to be the Mighty Ducks.

MT: Well, they probably eventually will have a duck. Ducks are not as docile. It's probably a reason they have chickens and rats and mices, because these are classically bred for sort of…

DS: Lab research or other.

MT: Lab research or industrial production, sort of sad to say that about chickens. But -- and it's sad to say it about the rats and mice too, I suppose at the end. I have to say -- I just want to mention here real quickly, a personal disclosure that as I was -- Daniel and I were talking about the chicken, human, hybrid animals that create these antibodies, my wife was in the next room, she heard me and she just let out a giant gross. So thanks to my wife, Jordi, for providing that insight.

DS: It is, I mean, it's -- just reading about this company yesterday was -- and Ligand, one of the reasons that we were attracted to this was, because it's been a short seller target for some time. We'll get into that in a second. But yeah, it's a really, when you actually, I know, with all biotech companies, there's some weirdness once you actually open up the door and try to look into what's going on, or with a lot of them, I don't want to tar them all. But…

MT: Well, no. But that's it. Let's stop there, it's really kind of important to understand that. This -- the biotech playbook for a lot of clinical stage companies, at least, pre-revenue companies. And you can think of post revenue companies as kind of a bundle of pre-revenue companies. But when you're trying to develop an asset, the concentration on one particular indication or one particular application is an important component of success, I think.

So for me, when a company has this kind of diluted, diversified approach, it's almost a problem, because it makes the asset portfolio more difficult for the investor to understand. You need to have more faith in management that they know what they're doing. And they're allocating resources appropriately to sort of a much less focused set of activities. And so I think it's important, I just think that distinction's important that -- well, a concentrated biotech would be same thing, we talked about Amazon, like a startup being focused, is valuable, and it helps make a good better investment decision.

DS: Well, and it's interesting, you brought up trust in manager, because they -- I said asset management, it's sort of like when you get a bank. And they've got a ton of loans on their balance sheet. Look, again, if you're one of those people, who can read all day, and you're a big heavy book lifter. Maybe you can sort through all the loans. But at some point, there's that you reach that threshold where it's not efficient to continue hunting down more, and you have to rely on some heuristics to make a call.

And that to me is the case here too, can you trust management to continue to be successful in choosing their partners or in selling to the right companies so that they use OmniAb or Captisol as more again as a typical product, as we understand it. But that's, I guess, what you're counting on and hoping for from, the company, which is, to go back to the story, the author points out that the company expects adjusted earnings of $3.2 a share, which it trades at about $100 a share. So it's a high PE.

So you're kind of counting on continued growth. I looked at their presentation, their adjusted earnings for last year. And it's looked like, I have cautioned about adjusted earnings this year. They're adjusted heavily because of their sale of Promacta, which registers as a huge gain on the income statement. But it's a one-time gain.

MT: One-time deal, yeah.

DS: But yeah, it's just -- it's an interesting, I think that trust, and can they grow the earnings? The other aspect that we sort of touched on, but I don't know, if you want to take any other comments on is the idea of them being a platform company. A platform in the biotech pharmaceutical space, is there anything? Does that add anything here to you? Or do you think that it's clear enough for how they mean it and how they're using it?

MT: I think it's -- I mean, I get it, right. We talked about, they sort of have this plug and play aspect, or at least with a major part of their revenues with Captisol, they're sort of facilitating drug development. And it's they have some customers that buy this stuff. I don't know how well protected that business is. I also don't know how interrelated Captisol is with presumably it helps make -- it's complementary to their other IP, but I don't really know. And I don't -- I didn't look at their presentation very carefully. So I don't know what kind of case management is making around that. I think you and I are just bearish on the idea of a platform company in general. And it kind of ties back into the shots on goal diversification thing.

I think a platform can -- is not always, but can simply be a way for management to avoid having to describe the business model in a sentence. And if you can't describe a business model in a sentence, that's kind of challenging thing for investors. So what you do instead of saying like, well, we have this technology over here that does this, and some people buy and some people don't. And then we have this semi-related technology over here that we license to certain partners in the drug development process. And we have this other thing over here, you just say, it's not that we're unfocused, it's that we have a platform. And the platform has all this value. And I think investors buy that more often than they probably should.

I'm an anti-platform guy. What are the successful platforms? Amazon Web Services, I don't know.

DS: Yeah, I mean, it's, -- I think the thing is, the platform has such a stretched definition. And I think that's why it's interesting here. The idea is we're -- you could just say we're selling a necessary service to biotech and pharmaceutical companies, but by saying platform, you try to make it sound more repeating, more scalable, I don't know, but yeah, I hear with you -- I hear what you're saying. And I think that's a reasonable take. I share your skepticism towards platform companies.

We were trying to look at the company. So we're trying to look -- the long case. And part of the one case is also understanding what's going on with this company. And we try to, I guess we can open up this up, if listeners want to follow up, but we were trying to understand what happened to the company in the last couple years, because, as I said -- and we may get into the short cases, this has been a short seller target for a long time. But it's kind of steadily risen, and then really scaled up as a stock last year. 2018 it peaked on October 1st, or September 28th, just short, just above $250 a share, 52 week high's at $278 a share.

And now it's 52 week low is $85 a share, it's closed -- it's at like $97.5 as we speak on September 27th. And we are trying to figure out like it was a really sharp descent, it was a sharp climb, it was also sharp descent. We couldn't really find -- the closest there was to a filing was the announcement of OmniAb, the acquisition of OmniAb as a platform which and -- I could see the history being written about the company if this indeed does go a lot lower where they say that was a pivotal turning point. But it doesn't seem -- there was no news about it or anything.

Yeah, I don't know. So just sort of sharing that for our listeners, that's some context here, the stock has come down quite a bit. It's trading more or less where it was. I mean, it's lower even than it was in 2016. So it's essentially wiped out three to four years of gains, most of those gains happening in the 18 months before October 2018. So I think that's just stock price context.

MT: Yeah. Well, I think we're talking about a company that is allegedly sort of de-risked in some way, or that the financialization or the platform or all of these things somehow are generative of value, the multiple shots on goal, create sort of some level of growth opportunity and upside that, that is attractive relative to other biotech companies. And then you have the sharp spike and the sharp selloff in the stock. I think that shows that the market doesn't know what to do with this thing, either in some respect. And that goes back to the short, you know, Citron Research was bearish on the company. There's a Seeking Alpha contributor who was also bearish on the company who actually got in some trouble, I think, with regulators over the presentation of the thesis.

So short sellers don't like this one I think probably partly because of the difficulty in understanding it. We haven't talked about this very much, but there's a large investment in Viking Pharmaceuticals on the balance sheet, which is sort of these intercompany investments further complicate the issue. I think that that's the key tension here, between a sort of -- and it comes down to probably a lot of the share price is how much the market is buying management's story versus the more bearish approach to the stock. And whoever's in control of that narrative probably has sort of their way with the share price in the short-term, which is why we see these giant spikes.

I think it's no one really knows what to do with this thing. So that could be an opportunity on the upside, but I think just as often it's a risk factor.

DS: Yeah. And I think it's worth sort of hitting a couple points on the short thesis. And then also the one big event from this year that I think is interesting, which is their sale of Promacta, there were the articles. So the short -- the first time I became aware of it was what you referenced to Lemelson Capital back 2014. And then they became -- I can't remember formally what happened, but their -- or the SEC, we have a news story on it last year, but essentially called them out for being short and distort. And I think they were essentially saying -- they were charged by the SEC, short and distort scheme. I don't know how that has played out since then, but…

MT: We should also maybe say that, that scene, it's seemingly unusual. I feel like pumping numbers like a far more frequent thing that attracts -- on the long side is a far more frequent thing that attracts regulatory attention versus short and distort campaigns, just on like a frequency basis of hearing about it.

DS: This is the only time I've seen it happen personally.

MT: So it's like a very -- another reason like and it's kind of a unique little chicken.

DS: Well, and it's interesting, because it was a short thesis that didn't play out for a long time, obviously. And also it didn't play out period, I think that the argument was basically Promacta, which I'll come back to as the big event was going to be impaired in the relatively near future, which it wasn't. And then it was some like stretched arguments about the balance sheet, they had a shareholder deficit, but it didn't, they still had cash on the books. It wasn't like they were at risk of any default or anything. So that's where I think the SEC kind of called them and said that was problematic, the…

MT: Or more excessive, yes.

DS: Well, just so again our news story on it, the author also cited the European doctors' negative view on it without pointing out that doctor invested in the authors fund. So there was some stuff -- so anyway. But that was one short thesis that came out. We published another article in 2018, from somebody named Alan Biloski that was basically going at Captisol and arguing that Captisol is not really all that it's cracked up to be.

Again, it got -- is this -- well, this sort of connects to the Citron Research one that came up this year. And it appears to me that Captisol is still -- is not a huge grower for them, but it does appear to be growing. So I'm not sure how directly this played out. I didn't digest the thesis in full. Then we've got the Citron piece from this year Citron Research, obviously is quite notable. They essentially -- it sounds like they said they were doing work on it, but they also kind of saw a Grant's interest rate observer article, we don't have access or I don't have access to the Grant's Interest Rate Observer, but that's a -- I think, a shop that's renowned …

MT: So you don't read enough.

DS: It's something. In this case it -- I pay for a lot of subscriptions, and I do not pay for a Grant's Interest Rate Observer subscription. So it's not a cheap subscription to get your hands on. But I respect the work they do. Citron, I -- Citron, I think wanted to sell this as the next Valeant (VRX) they said, look, Ligand but, Vernalis, I think is the name of the company and then all of a sudden, they started doing funky things, this was in 2018. They also have these shares in Viking, but Viking is there, like their relationship with Viking is both being undersold and oversold, and they claim that they have all these other things.

To me the Citron Research thesis boiled down to -- I think what we were talking about earlier, which is the company is acting like it's a steady diversified sort of pharmaceutical holding company almost, when really, it's still just a biotech company that speculating on what's going to get approval and when you actually look at the value and value based on earnings which biotech generally are not based on near-term earnings, because they're, -- they are a shot on goal for something much bigger. I think that was the core of the argument. Citron likes to add other elements to their theses. But that to me was the core of the investing challenge, which -- yeah, I think is pretty, pretty fair to work through.

MT: But they also one step further in some of the milestone. They visited the offices of some of the milestone or partner companies. And this is a technique that short sellers use, they go to a location and photograph it and show you the photographs. And if the office is empty or looks empty, when they take a picture, then there's an inference there that the company is like, maybe not that robust, or maybe not that useful a partner. And there's that in Citron's view which I wouldn't jump to conclusions based on the photographic evidence they presented.

But it is worth keeping in mind that if you're partnered with early stage biotechnology companies, and you're expecting to book milestone payments and revenues, those companies are constantly at solvency risk or at liquidity risk. They are dependent on the goodwill of financial markets to sort of keep the lights on. So it's important to recognize at least I think Citron is pointing this out that some of these partners are not -- they're not the Amzen's of the world. They're earlier stage and potentially riskier in general. So I think that there's a little bit more bite to that aspect of the thesis -- of the short side anyway.

DS: You're right, that's fair. And I -- looking at their conclusion beyond also extending Wayne Gretzky's quotes, Citron writes that once investors see that they do not own a pharma ETF but rather a collection of lazy man subpar assets, we think the stock will go down. But I think that essentially, but that's -- yeah, that's sort of it, right is that there's -- your -- when you're talking about a company that trades at 30 times PE, adjusted PE, you're trying to understand what that means. The company does have net cash. But again, where do they…

MT: They also have a what, 6 -- some fairly large $600 million note payable due 2024?

DS: A convertible note, yes.

MT: Convertible note, well.

DS: No, but it is -- yeah, it's interesting and I just, I was actually noticing the CEO just bought back or bought some of the convertible himself. So I don't -- I didn't look at the convertible terms. But that's -- it's always interesting when something beyond your standard 5% yielding senior note is on the balance sheet.

MT: So…

DS: You don't find that interesting?

MT: I find it fascinating which is why we do this podcast.

DS: Go ahead.

MT: I wanted to get back -- get back to Promacta, you said you would do that. Do you have anything else to say about?

DS: Well, so it's Promacta was -- again, it was part of one short thesis, the argument that would go away, it was a -- it was a -- an asset that they -- the IP to a drug that they licensed to Novartis (NVS), and Novartis is a major company, and they sold it for $827 million, which is a company with a market cap now of around -- of under $2 billion, I think if I did the math, right. And that is -- yeah, under $2 billion.

MT: Yes, $1.9B on Seeking Alpha.

DS: So it was obviously double that at some point. But…

MT: Yeah.

DS: It was already well, -- it has sort of gone back to its 2000, early 2018 levels by the time they announced this deal. And I just it's interesting to me, I guess it's because it changes the story, or maybe it shows -- I don't know, it's just interesting to me, this would seem to have been a -- anytime you can turn an asset into a third of your market cap, it would seem to be a good thing. But apparently that's not -- that's not how it was received at all by the market by commenters on Seeking Alpha.

MT: Yeah, well, it's like when you have a -- you drafted a really great player, and then they become this big money free agent, and you let them leave in free agency. Was that, -- like you did a good job up to a point, but if you let them walk, then your team's prospects, like the -- this is a free agent chicken on the hockey team, if it is the Gretzky.

DS: But you traded it away, you at least got something.

MT: Ligand is the Edmonton Oilers of the…

DS: Right. Sorry to the Oilers fans out there. So the…

MT: Of the chicken -- of the chicken hockey NHL. So it's really tough. But I think that's like, I think that goes back to probably your thesis on this company it has on some level to tie into this asset management idea. If you think that this company is going to earn outsized returns relative to the risk, you have to trust that management is going to make good capital allocation decisions, including sell decisions of its assets, or that it will license its intellectual property at outsized value. It doesn't look like the Promacta deal sort of met that expectation in the eyes of the market. And that's something you need to look out for.

It's actually something that Citron touches on briefly in their short thesis on Ligand, which is like, okay, they're invested in Viking (VKTX), but it's not clear how valuable even Viking insiders think that Viking stock is. Why? And then, if you have this aggressive and attractive growth strategy, maybe it makes sense to buy back shares, but is that necessarily? Like what are you going to do with all this cash on your balance sheet now? Is the platform valuable enough? Do you have capital assets or intellectual property to develop that will actually benefit shareholders disproportionately? I don't know.

It's weird, that you're also buying back stock at the same time. So like how are we threading this whole needle of a free cash flow generating company versus one that has all this sort of promising intellectual property upside? I think the market is completely baffled by that. And I think that's probably the right way to think about it.

DS: Yeah. And I think that's when you come back to sort of, I don't know if you're gearing up for conclusion, but it -- to me it seemed…

MT: I am.

DS: Well, because…

MT: Got to go soon.

DS: Yes, we're pulling up the -- dropping the wheels. But to me that's where -- the -- I think you're right to highlight that lack of clarity, because it suggests, if you're a company in the biotech pharmaceutical area, with growth prospects, in theory you should be able to put capital to work. And if you're not able to put capital to work for anything better than a share buyback, and if you've announced share buybacks in the past, right at the peak of your company's worth, of your share price worth, it's -- yeah, you know, it's like where do you -- what's your reinvestment pipeline? What's your -- where are you going to go? And I understand right now that biotech as a whole is not having a great time of it, but which is not good for Ligand, but then yeah, that's specifically I think, where do you go with a -- where do you put your money.

MT: You've diversified your risk, and then you still have biotech market risk, industry risk. Congratulations. Good job.

DS: Right.

MT: You're still a complete wet sock [ph]? Yeah, I think that this one is just a total mystery. I think it might even stay a mystery, no matter how much homework you did on it. But I think it's sort of a fascinating company. There are just some of these companies that want to have this story both ways. They want to be de-risked and platform and diversified while also being in the exciting world of biotech. I think…

DS: Shots on goal, yeah.

MT: Yeah, I think you just -- I think, you take a certain level of market risk and you have the investment opportunities associated with that. And that's, you can financialize and do licensing and all this other stuff. But at the end of the day, you're just sort of chopping up the same risk and opportunity set that is available to everyone. And yes, so maybe that's a good spot to land kind of a screeching halt, but screeching chicken.

DS: The chicken has been body checked.

MT: The chicken has come to roost. All right, I really got to go. I got to run.

DS: Okay. All right, well, good stuff Mike, go Ligand.

MT: Yeah, great, Ligand.

DS: Yeah. Ligand. I thought we -- I forget what we agreed. Okay. Bye-bye.

MT: All right, I got to run. Bye.

