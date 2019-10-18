Euronav's CEO On Crude Tanker Shipping Industry Disruptions (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: this is a transcript version of the podcast episode of Value Investor's Edge Live with Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop, which we published yesterday. Two quick notes - this is the second public episode of Value Investor's Edge Live, and in the month between the recording and the posting, J Mintzmyer did open a position in Euronav, as disclosed at the end of the article. We hope you enjoy.

Introduction

J Mintzmyer: Welcome to the third episode of Value Investor’s Edge Live. I'm your host J Mintzmyer, Lead Researcher for Value Investor’s Edge, a premier research service available on Seeking Alpha. Feel free to join our research platform and take place in future discussions.

Today we will be discussing the tanker markets with Euronav's CEO Hugo De Stoop. For disclosures, I have no position in Euronav, but I am long some pure tanker companies including International Seaways, stock symbol INSW.

All right, good morning, everyone. Welcome to the third edition of Value Investors Edge live. Today we’re hosting Euronav, stock symbol, EURN. We have their CEO, Hugo De Stoop and Head of Investor Relations, Brian Gallagher live on the line.

So Euronav is one of the leading crew tanker companies, one of the largest US listed fleets. They've been on the markets. They are listed in the Brussels Belgium market for over a decade and then on the US markets now for about four years. We're hosting them today to talk about to IMO 2020, upcoming regulations and their strategy and their approach. We're also going to discuss, a timely discussion of the Saudi destruction, what the refinery impact is going to mean to the crude markets and the sort of storage there. We’ll also look at some of the company specifics, and talk about how the quarter and current markets are going.

Podcast

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

So with that said, welcome Hugo to the call and welcome, Brian as well.

Hugo De Stoop: Thank you, JM.

Brian Gallagher: Thank you.

JM: So the first question, just very timely, because just we're recording on 17 September right now in the early morning. We just have this huge disruption in the markets, Saudi Arabia due to some sort of attack. And they're talking about 5% to 6% of global supply potentially offlined. We don't know at this point, whether it's going to be several days or several weeks. We do know, there's a conference call scheduled for next, sometime in the next 48 hours. But at this point, it does look like at least 5% of global suppliers can be offline for at least at least several days, if not weeks.

How do you view this as Euronav looking at the crew tanker space, how does it impact your business and how do you see that going forward?

HDS: I mean, it's a very important event that we saw over the weekend. And quite frankly, we didn't know until markets reopen on Monday, starting with Asia, what it would do to our business or what it would do to the price of oil. I mean, obviously, we saw the price of oil jumping. And it certainly adds tensions and nervousness to the market, because people can no longer rely on approximately 5% of the world's supply coming from a place which was always seen as a stabilizer or buffering in terms of oil supply.

So what it does to our specific market, which is the transportation of crude oil, is that in the short term, it looks likely that there will be an inventory drawdown, be it in the region or be it in the OECD countries who have a policy to store a certain number of days of consumption on strategic storage. And some of those will obviously need to be shipped. And what we see today in the different markets, is that people really want to grab the oil that is available today. And where is that available, well, mostly in the Atlantic.

So for the tanker world, for the tanker industry, it is a positive, simply because the distance is much longer. If you want to ship that to the Far East Asia, it's a much longer distance if you're coming from the Atlantic, then if you're coming from the Middle East. So that's the immediate effect. And we saw that in our rates already yesterday, and you see it today that it has a positive impact on the rates.

The big question is how long will it last? And of course, you mentioned that we don't know how long the disruption will last. And so that's not a question that we can answer easily. But certainly from a geopolitical point of view, the fact that the region is becoming more unstable, means that people are likely to source the oil, if they have the choice, from more stable regions, and the more stable part of the world for -- at this point in time is the Atlantic, as the growing market is Asia it is positive for our markets.

JM: Yeah, it's a very interesting situation, because it would seem traditionally, to get a big output drop in the Middle East Gulf and Arabian Gulf, if you will, would be a big negative, right, traditionally speaking. But with the surging supply from the United States and Brazil, it would shift into more of a positive because as you mentioned, a ton mileage is far larger, basically double from those sources.

There has been some slower ramp up of exports in the United States, mainly because of infrastructure. They don't have all the VLCC capable ports and that sort of thing. What have you seen on your end, as far as United States exports. Are they exporting at the maximum capacity? Or do you think there's potential for the United States to ramp up exports here in the coming three to six months?

HDS: First of all, if we look at the history, I mean, the last two years, we've added approximately 2 million barrel per day of exports. So that’s very significant because we were at less than a million barrel of export two years ago.

When we look at the infrastructure is currently being developed, most of which has been funded for, but not entirely done in terms of work. And you're talking about pipelines, bringing the oil to the Gulf Coast. And then of course, as you mentioned, the terminals that need to accommodate VLCC. For us, it's a little bit difficult to say precisely when the buy backs are going to be done and when will they be delivering more oil to the Coast and when those terminals are going to be available to accommodate the largest ships, which are the VLCCs.

In the meantime, you're seeing a lot of exports, already on VLCCs, but it's inefficient because it has to be lighter. In other words, it has to be put on the smaller ship, which can go into the terminals, and then ship over, you know, some someplace of anchorage for VLCC, and then transfer to the VLCC before it can go and sail on the long haul to Asia. So today, it's a little bit inefficient, but it happens.

So obviously, when the infrastructure will be put in place, we believe that the export will see an acceleration. And God knows that a lot of those investments have been made with a key date in mind, which is January 2020, because people believe in and certainly as you are now we believe that too. That's the new regulation around the fuel. And most precisely the sulfur content of that fuel will start with its origin, i.e., the feedstock and the type of oil that you refine. And so if that type of oil is light, and it has a low sulfur content, and therefore it's easier to make a fuel oil that has a low sulfur content as well.

So we believe that the U.S. -- the type of oil that the U.S. is producing being of a lighter version, i.e. poor, sulfur content, low sulfur content, will be seeked by the market much more than currently is today. And so all that infrastructure has been planned to come in line around this key date, which is January 2020. So we're expecting to see an acceleration and certainly a rise in the number of millions of barrels that are being exported from the U.S. around the date.

JM: Yeah, thanks Hugo That's an excellent segue because the number two topic we really wanted to talk about today is the IMO 2020. And what that means for your company. And I know that a lot of firms out there are deciding to install scrubbers on either a portion, or all of their tankers, some firms are just going to buy compliant fuel and see what happens. And I know you've taken kind of an interesting approach. You discussed it a couple weeks ago, on an investor call about how you are buying compliant fuel blends and storing them on one of your ultra-large crude carriers.

So I just wanted to kind of talk about that just a little bit more. I know, in your call, you mentioned you might see a potential for scrubber installations down the line. Both recently and also now, I know it's only been a couple days, with this disruption, have you seen any sort of shift in those spreads between kind of the compliant fuel blends and the regular high sulfur fuel?

HDS: Well, let me first answer the obvious question. So unfortunately, we had to rectify what -- I mean the way we are portrayed in the market. So we had never said that we were against scrubbers, we just said that it's a highly speculative investment, because we're being asked to invest between 5 and 6 million per ship with no visibility on the earnings linked to a scrubber, i.e.; the spread between a high sulfur fuel oil, that you can continue to buy in the market, and the low sulfur fuel oil, which is a new type of fuel oil that you have to buy if you don't install a scrubber. And so its spread that can justify the investment in a scrubber.

And we just said that there might be a second mover advantage as a matter of fact, the more we counter play what is happening in the market, the more we believe that there is definitely a second mover advantage in. What do we mean by a second mover advantage? Well, it's the type of companies like Euronav, who are waiting to see not only the technology developing, but that's a very important aspect because we are hearing left right and center from the yards who are retrofitting existing ships that it's a little bit difficult and you hear a lot of horror stories coming from those yards, in terms of delays, in terms of difficulties. The way you have to think about it is exactly the same as building a new house versus refurbishing a house. You put down a wall and then suddenly you discover the cables and the piping that is behind the wall.

But unfortunately it is too late because you've destroyed that wall. Well, retrofitting of a scrubber on board the ships are little bit similar experience, you can plan for as long as you want unless you have the experience of a sister ship, then chances are you're going to do a couple of things the wrong way.

So the second mover advantage is an obvious one here already, because you will take advantage of the experience factor of the 150-200 ships that would have been retrofitted to be ready on the first of January 2020. And take that experience or factor or expertise if and when you decide to do your vessels, because they are all building series and sister ships. So you can be sure that any ships that we have in our fleet would have been converted by another owner of the sister ship.

The second mover advantage that obviously market is very crowded now, not only in terms of yard capacity, but also in terms of scrubber manufacturer, and then comes 2020 it's -- I wouldn't say it's empty, but it's 80% lower in terms of order book. And in terms of yard capacity than what you currently have, which also means that people will be ready to give you a discount instead of charging you a premium. And again the delays that you see in the yard should be minimized by the fact that they're not overcrowded with number of ships that they need to retrofit.

The other part of the second mover advantage, obviously to try to take away the speculative nature of that investment, because we believe that comes November, December and certainly January 2020, the derivative market for the LSFO which is the loss sulfur fuel oil, would have developed in terms of volume and pricing to a point where we can use it as a hedge, which means that we will have or we should have good visibility on forward pricing and assurance that it's a market that we can use, which means that if we were to decide to retrofit some scrubbers on board our ships, we can perfectly accumulate the high sulfur fuel oil on board another of our ULCC, at the same time lock in the spread that we consider to be sufficient to invest into scrubber. And then even if the scrubber comes two or three months down the road, which is time for installation, you will benefit from the economic since day one.

So this is -- these are all things that the current first mover don't have as an advantage and to a certain extent have a disadvantage. So their investment is more speculative. And on top of that, they have to suffer from being the first to retrofit their ships and then suffer longer delays in a market that is pretty good. And it's strange, but it's the reality that a lot of those owners have decided to convert or retrofit their ships in October, November, December, which are supposed to be very good month.

And it's a little bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy that there will be very good month because obviously if you take a good portion, and we're talking about 5% to 6% of the world's fleet going to the yard for being retrofitted. If you're taking that out of the market, out of the supply, then obviously the rates should react positively to that.

So that's the third aspect of being the second mover advantage that you still benefit from the market that is supposed to be very good. In fact, it's even better than it should be because the people, because a lot of people are taking their ships out of the market, i.e., out of the supply. And then when you do yours, you're trying to time that with your natural dry dock calendar, which would have been impossible for us to do this year.

So there's a lot of high potential for de-risking the investment, and nevertheless making a return that is very similar to the others. Admittedly, we are one of the few tanker companies that can do that, because we are the only ones with ULCCs. Those ULCCs there is very little sort of a loss of earnings or loss of opportunity to earn because they are not being used as trading vessels, so they should not benefit fully from an improved trading tanker market. Therefore the economies of scale are playing in full and using them for this purpose makes a ton of sense. But there are only two in the world and we own those two units. So not everyone could have done that. And absent of those massive economies of scale, then it becomes a little bit more difficult to do what we have done.

So that's to answer your question on the scrubber. And of course, there is the other part, which nobody has looked at, but everybody will be affected by and that is buying compliant fuel, because everyone has to understand that all of our friends in the tanker markets that have decided to retrofit their fleet have not retrofitted 100% of their fleet. As a matter of fact, the maximum they will retrofit is 60%, some other will do only 40% or 50%.

So they are -- they continue to be exposed to the market and enter the price of NSFO. And nevertheless, well, they've not been able to do what we have done, which is accumulating NSFO in yes, one of our ULCC at a time where the price of sulfur had not fully developed, simply because there was no demand. I mean, the change in regulation is on first of January. So obviously in March, April, June, July of this year, nobody wanted to pay a premium for the low sulfur content because they didn't have to use it. I mean, the premium will be priced in, as of say October, November and certainly December. And then of course next year.

So we've tried -- we've tried to do that, and to some extent, we're very happy about what we have done. Because when we compare the price that we have paid for the material and the price that we currently see in the market, it's a very successful investment. And it's really an investment in a sense, that it's more a management of risk in terms of pricing, but also in terms of quality and in terms of quantity that we can have.

We continue to be exposed for a portion of our fleet, but definitely the 420,000 tons of fuel that we have accumulated into our ULCC will help us mitigate at least part of some price surge.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. And thanks for really getting into the kind of the structure and explanation for why you're taking that second mover advantage, and I can understand you want to see the you spreads and see a developed futures market and know exactly what type of investment you're taking.

So the spreads are very large on day one, you don't necessarily get those scrubber profits, but the spreads don't really affect you as much because you've already bought the fuel. So on regards to that you mentioned that you have two ULCCs. But I know you're only -- you mentioned -- at least you've only mentioned that you're utilizing one at this point. So first of all, is there a plan to utilize that second one? And if so, where would you position that at, would you spread that out around the world or what's the plan there?

And then secondly, you mentioned that you locked in kind of the lower spread, because people didn't want to pay for the low sulfur content? What kind of movement have you seen in that spread over the few months since you first purchased it? Has there been any movement very recently as well?

HDS: The easiest questions is about the other ULCC, the other ULCC is today on time charter to a third party, so not Euronav, to in fact a trader, is also located in Singapore region. And the contract runs until the end of the year. After that, we will see and I guess that we need to be completely opportunistic about what we do. As I said, if we were to consider an investment in scrubber, part of the strategy would be to accumulate high sulfur fuel only this time, and not -- no longer the low sulfur fuel oil, which means that we would probably need the ship and start filling it up. And that's the only way that you can benefit from the economics on day one, even though you don't use your scrubber before they are installed, obviously.

And then, for the other part of the spread, you're using the derivative market, as I explained. So that's for the Europe and the same for the Oceania. I mean, when she will be empty we'll see at that point in time, what we do with those two ships, and I guess we've always tried to be very opportunistic in a very volatile and unpredictable market, and we will continue to do that.

The second question was about the -- well the price that we have paid. And we've announced in the webinar, and I would recommend to follow the webinar because above and beyond Euronav strategy it explains I hope, very well, what the IMO 2020 means for the market, what were the options that the different ship owners had, how has it developed since last summer, and up until now. So it's quite interesting from a market perspective, and not only on a Euronav perspective.

But to come back on the on the price, so we paid on average for the LSA 4, so the low sulfur fuel oil, $447. We have also accumulated some MGO, which is a 0.1%. But so on and if it's $447 today, in Singapore retail price is probably around $530 to $535, so almost $100 more.

Yes, it has had a little surge in recent days. Before that. I mean, at the time we did the seminar, it was $515. What is more worth noting is that the spread between LSA 4 and HSA 4 is going a little bit all over the place. And certainly the events that we saw over the weekend have made the HSA 4 surge. But the LSA 4 has less reacted, as such, less than the HSA 4.

So what is interesting to see in the market is the volatility, and the complete deeper relation, between the different products. So for the ones that have tried to use MGO for instance as a proxy to hedge LSA 4, well, so far, it has not been a good bet, because the correlation which was high, but on low volume was good until the middle of the year, but since the end of the summer has completely stopped and been de-correlated. So it's very important that the retail markets starts developing for the LSA 4 as well and we consider that the HSA 4 and the MGO derivative market will continue to be there, as well as for the Brent and other products of course.

So the spread has moved. It has moved from time to time. It has narrowed certainly, since last year, where it was 400 it has narrowed to close to 200. Now it has widened a little bit more 215-220, depending on where -- which market you look at. But then extraordinary events commence extraordinary surge, certainly in terms of HSA 4, so suddenly the HSA 4 has become very expensive. And therefore the spread has again narrowed with the LSA 4.

JM: Yeah, it makes sense, Hugo, and of course, we won't know for sure what this price is going to look like until we get into 2020, right, and we actually start seeing the real time demand. It's kind of interesting to see the dynamics with the Saudi disruption and actually see kind of the opposite of what we initially expected, with HSFO going up, and then that does sort of with the price of that fuel going up, it is sort of flies in the opposite face, right of kind of what we were expecting, right, because we'd expect that fuel to otherwise start going downward.

You have all your fuel in your ULCC stored, and I know you plan on utilizing that in your tankers. Have you done any sort of hedging on that fuel price to lock some of that in? Or do you just plan on consuming that? And where I'm going with that is say that fuel price goes up even further, either due both IMO 2020 or just because crude oil itself increases? Will you be recording any sort of profits then as we enter into quarter one, quarter two, and you start consuming that fuel?

HDS: Well it’s a good question, so it's a little bit on the accounting side. Because the way we account for that is really inventory, which means that we're going to use it on our own fleet. At this point in time, we have no intention to sell it to third-party. We might swap it, because obviously it will be available in Singapore. And from time to time, we will need to bunker our vessels on the other side of the world so we might swap quantities with other parties who have at same time fuel available on the other side of the world.

In terms of profits, you should see simply a better TCE because if you pay less for your fuel, it means that your voyage results, which is expressing our market in time charter equivalent i.e., rate per day should improve simply because in order to calculate the time charter per day, you take the freight, which is a lump sum that your client is giving you, you deduct the voyage related expense. And the biggest one is obviously the fuel that you consume. And you divide by the number of days for a return voyage to your destination.

So if you pay less for the fuel than you have more -- you can keep more of the freight and it drives the TCE higher. The problem that we already see in the market going forward is that we're going to compare apples and oranges, which is a little bit of a risk for the investors that don't -- well, I would say enough attention, because you may compare people using scrubbers and who are paying for HSA 4 type of fuel, which is likely to be cheaper, and we don't know what spread but likely to be cheaper than NSFO. And so they might have a better TCE, but in the meantime, they would have invested 5 or 6 million, which is not reflected in the TCE because the TCE does not take into account the depreciation of that investment.

So that's just a word of caution, as far as investing to this market are concerned, certainly when they come and judge the performance of each of us in the market.

JM: Yeah, that makes sense, Hugo and it's good to know that your time charter equivalent will likely be higher, right, because the fuel costs will be lower. But at the same time, it's interesting to look at the different companies and what exactly they're reporting and what exactly the outcomes of that would be.

You know, we talked a lot about VLCCs at the start of our conversation and what that would mean kind of the shift over to the Atlantic and how that increases ton miles, but about half your fleet is Suezmaxes so what do you see the impact being for that sort of market is -- does the Saudi disruption and IMO 2020 means a lot for Suezmaxes and if so what are the impacts?

HDS: So very good question. It's a little bit more remote because the AG is definitely a VLCC market. As a matter of fact the ship was invented, I mean, this size of ship was invented because of the increase of oil production in the Middle East. But nevertheless, the VLCC is a little bit the mother of all tanker markets, and so there is no market that can go very high unless the VLCC is at elevated levels. And it means that there are certain correlation between the different tanker segments. The highest correlation is between the VLCCs and the Swiss bank. And so when the VLCC goes up usually the Swiss bank goes up.

Otherwise, you end up splitting the cargo which is highly inefficient way of transforming your oil. Concretely today, we have seen a more moderate movement on the Suezmax market, which is totally normal because you have to give it a life to the VLCC market before it is being reflected on all the segments. But we definitely expect that if it was to last and that's what we definitely think it will, if it were to last in a VLCC market you will start to see to see it in the suezmax in the coming days or coming weeks.

BG: I think, Hugo if I can jump in. It's Brian Gallagher. One of the things we mentioned JM are IMO presentation on September the fifth was, we did anticipate to see more arbitrage trade flows from for the suezmax. So obviously notwithstanding this week's events, our trading desks, they're looking at trades from Europe to the U.S. Gulf Coast, from Latin America to Singapore and from China to Singapore and actually taking and using that arbitrage and transporting potentially low sulfur fuel oil.

So that's something which we will see as a benefit coming through once we get through January 1 2020 on the suezmax trade.

JM: Very interesting. Thanks, Hugo and Brian again for jumping in on that one. While we're on this topic real quickly talking about suezmaxes, I know you're storing your compliant fuel in ULCC right, and that I know there's some VLCCs that are being converted for storage, are we seeing any suezmaxes utilize for storage or transport of these compliant blends? Or is it primarily just direct arbitrage rates at this time?

HDS: Well, what people need to understand is that when the market is in a situation where it is with storage, in other words in Contango, i.e., the price of the product in this case, oil but it could be also fuel oil is higher than the current price, then it's worth storing it as long as the spread between the future price and the current price is higher than the cost of storage.

So economies of scale again, will mean a lot to that because VLCC, if you have to pay $30,000,$35,000, $40,000 for a VLCC, you can store 2 million barrels, chances are that at the same point in time, you will have to be pay $30,000 for suezmax, if you pay $40,000 for a VLCC for instance. But you can only store 1 million. So this is very much a game played in the VLCC market because of what I just explained. And the people who are playing that game are obviously most of the time the traders. And that's because they have very large balance sheet as you can imagine, holding 2 million barrels, at today's price for six months, you need a balance sheet to do that.

So today we have seen, I believe Clarksons is counting 14 VLCCs, I mean, Brian can correct me if I'm wrong. We haven't seen that many Suezmax. What did see a little bit earlier this year is 14 Suezmax being used as storage. That was in the North Sea and the reason for -- sorry the Baltic, is because there was a lot of contaminated fuel oil coming from Russia.

And in order to deal with that problem, they've decided to store it on Aframax, some of them were from [indiscernible], and sort of Russian ships. But it meant they only did that not because they were playing contango, but because they had a problem. And the port in which they had a problem could only accommodate Aframax.

As we speak, they are trying to dilute the problem to a bigger pool of bankers or to a rate where it's no longer contaminated, no longer a risk. And obviously that means that they are discharging that fuel from Aframax into largest storage tanks on land or largest ships. But when the market is talking about storage is really a VLCC feature, absent of any exceptional things, as I just mentioned.

JM: Yeah, definitely makes sense. The economies of scale are large. And before the Saudi disruption, we were starting to see a bit of a contango. And of course, now, you know, with the oil prices spiking up, but we're back into backwardation, if you will, I think it's about $3 right now through January and about $6, down through next year. And so it's almost like an inverted shift on the market there.

Do you expect some of the storage that's floating will get drawn down now that we have this backwardation? Will that add a sort of almost like synthetic supply into the market? Or how do you see that going at this point.

HDS: I'm not an expert, I'm certainly not a trader. But normally, what tends to happen is that the trader try to minimize their risk by locking in the profit that they see. So if you have a curve in contango, and you see that you have, let's say, more than $1 profit per month, so a $6, over six months, or $12, over one year, you will book the ship, put the oil on board, lock in the derivative contract, i.e., locking your profit. And then you will only be delivering the physical oil at the end of the contract, otherwise, you have a mismatch between your derivatives contract and your physical exposure to the market.

So in other words, I do not expect to see a number of ships delivering the oil that they currently have on board, because very, very few people would have done that on a completely speculative basis. They would have protected themselves and then it means that they have to go all the way until the end of the contract.

JM: Yeah, very interesting. I was just curious that we might see some of those contracts getting amended. But you know, of course, with the direct futures contract that might not happen, it'll just be something we can watch and see what happens there.

I will shift a little bit to, you talked about having your massive cash balance, and then Euronav certainly has the strongest balance sheet of all the firms that we cover, and you actually added more capacity recently adding some more unsecured debt, increasing your cash balance further. What are your priorities with that cash balance? I know you need some of it right to do the fuel hedge program, you may be keeping some on the side in case you want to do some of these scrubbers. But how do you think about that cash balance? Are you looking at acquisitions or share repurchases or further investments? What do you think about these days?

HDS: Yeah, I mean, thank you very much for the question, because I think there's been a little bit of a confusion in the market and we are completely guilty about that confusion because liquidity for us does not specifically mean cash. So on the balance sheet, we have something around 200 million of cash, which for a company of our size is appropriate.

Now the rest of the liquidity, and you're right that we have, at this point in time, more than $800 million. So the roughly speaking $600 million that we have is parked, is available under revolving credit line or credit facilities, which means that we have financed our vessels, and instead of taking, say 50% leverage or 50% financing in vessels that we have on the water, we've told the bank, well, we don't want a term loan, we want a revolving credit facility, which will reduce instead of volatizing but reducing the similar profile as a term loan.

So in other words, you do have the cash that you’ve used to finance your ship, above and beyond that, and that's different between usually 50% and 60%, or 50% and 65% leverage, it is available. It doesn't cost you anything, it costs you some minor commitment fees, but we're talking something ridiculous. It's there for when you need it.

And so what do we do with that? First and foremost, we like to be [indiscernible] the market. And we like to say that we can't predict the market. So we always need some sort of a buffer that is there, that is committed, that can be drawn in case we go into a very deep crisis, like we've seen from time to time in shipping markets. I mean, certainly thinking about the early years 2000 before a fantastic cycle. Certainly the years that have followed the financial crisis after 2008, which was very volatile, but nevertheless, on average, not very good.

And so at this point in time from time to time we were burning cash, and so we like to have at least two years of liquidity buffer as we call it, only collegial runway. We have a little bit more than that at the present time. And that's just a function of the way we finance our fleet and the way that we have repaid some of those revolver down.

We have demonstrated that when it comes to balance sheet management, we like to be conservative. I mean, today we are probably a little bit under levered. We recognize it, we would prefer to be around 50%. And so we did not hesitate since the beginning of this year to deploy some of that cash into share buyback, which has a definitely a huge value for existing shareholders. And it's a lasting value as opposed to dividends. But it's not buyback or dividend. We have done both.

We have a minimum dividend policy and we have the possibility to do buyback and to do more buybacks. But you will have to recognize that what we have done so far this year i.e., $30 million, is the largest buyback program ever done by this company, doesn't mean that we've done enough. But it means that we have put quite a lot of money into the market and certainly at a time where we felt that the share price was not reflecting the real value of Euronav and not even the intrinsic value, NAV value of Euronav.

So those are the things that we constantly think about. When it is share buyback, we are obviously from time to time, a little more restricted due to inside information. And it's true that until we did the webinar, there was a lot of information we had about the fuel we had accumulated prices that we have paid for. So it would not have been appropriate to continue to do the share buyback. So we always think about share buyback, dividends further acquisition, I think that in last four or five years, we have demonstrated that we were always there to acquire more vessels if the value was correct, if it was the right point in time in the cycle. We have done two massive transaction, but we have done also smaller deals. So everything is possible.

But we are certainly not the type of management that feels the pressure of doing something for the sake of doing something because people tell us well, you haven't done anything recently. Yes, but hang on a minute, we just did a merger last year. So we don't believe that we haven't done anything. And the thing that we have done last year was a fantastic preparation for the future and specifically for IMO 2020, because all of the vessels that we acquired were eco ships i.e., in terms of consumption, they were not thirsty at all.

JM: Thanks, Hugo. And it's good job, spelling out kind of the balance sheet issues with both the high liquidity but not necessarily quite as large of cash. Indeed, we did see the sizeable repurchases during this year and that is interesting as far as the, what you consider material information ahead of August and September as well, because I think investors were kind of wondering, you know, hey, the prices went down a little bit, why did you capitalize? I think that explanation definitely helps out a little bit.

You know, one thing I didn't hear in that response was any sort of discussion about either second hand acquisitions, or newbuilds. On that token is well, we're starting to see some news about LNG dual fuel VLCCs. So first of all, do you have any interest in adding to your fleet? And second of all, have you done any look into this LNG fuel technology? Do you have any interest in that either in terms of ordering or in terms of retrofitting your fleet?

HDS: Well, two very good questions. And yes, of course. We are interested in that technology. We know that the next challenge beyond IMO 2020 will be what is currently being called IMO 2050. But it really starts in 2030 and then has another leg in 2040, and that is about decarbonization. So anything that we can do to decarbonize the fleet at the same time as making good investment, it kind of makes sense. And it seems that the LNG, even though it is a fossil fuel, in terms of emissions, not only CO2 but also SOX and NOX seems to be a much better solution than the fuel oil.

So yes, we're looking into that, yes, we are looking to continue to expand, continue to try to consolidate the market or help the market consolidating. It is always a question of what is the right thing to do, and when are you doing it? Today, when you look at the market and selling the new building market, it seems that it is becoming attractive in terms of pricing compared to secondhand values. So of course, you always need to decide whether you have a prompt delivery, because you're buying something that exists in the market or whether you order something that will be delivered to you 18 or 24 months down the road. So that's something we keep in mind.

And then when it comes to technology, I think that the yards are trying to sell the last slots of the current technology before they move full steam ahead on the newer technology, i.e., the LNG dual fuel. But it also means that premium they are asking for the LNG dual fuel vessel and certainly for the VLCCS is at the moment very important. So to justify such a big difference in prices, you need to have an assurance that either the fuel that you will use i.e., the LNG will be very cheap, and will justify this premium. Or that you will work hand in hand with a charter or your client. And that the clients will be ready to pay a premium for him to be able to use the benefit of the discount between the LNG and the LSA 4 that he would have had to use otherwise.

So that's a little bit where the conversations are going. So I think that buying such ships on a speculative basis, it might be a little bit too early, it might come soon, but it might be a little bit too early. I mean, you need to have guarantees on the savings you're going to do on the LNG and make sure that it's available because at the moment in the Americas, in general, i.e., North and South America, it's more difficult to find LNG to bunker your vessels, or finding a client that wants to partner into such project and can see and read the benefits of paying partially or in terms of time charter rates the premium that we have to pay to the shipyard.

JM: Yeah, thanks, Hugo. That'll be something for all of us to watch as it develops both the cost of potential retrofitting, and also the new build orders and how that transpires. I know so far, we've really only seen one major order. And it was definitely a speculative at this point. So we'll circle back as I'm sure in the next coming quarters, as we get more information.

HDS: I don't know to which order you refer. But I don't think that there's been any firm order. I mean, the way it works in our market is that you sign an LOI. And as you hold that LOI, the letter of intent, you try to shop it around, with some customers showing that if they are ready, you're ready as well. We may have a slightly different way of approaching our customers. But it doesn't mean the order is in place, far from it. It is true that some ships are already using LNG as a fuel. That is more and more common. It's not the norm into the cruise space. But let's all remember that the cruise ships are stopping almost every day into a port. So they don't have voyages that last 40 or 50 days, like our vessels. And then smaller vessels such as Aframax have been done using the dual fuel technology. Also because they are sailing over shorter distance, then a VLCC would do.

JM: Yeah. Thank you Hugo for that clarification. Yeah, our understanding is it's a letter of intent for ten firm vessels and up to four options. So yeah, as you mentioned, it's nothing firm at this point, just kind of speculative nature in that. So yeah, Hugo and Brian, thanks again for your time today. Right before we close especially because this topic on everyone's minds, and especially for those just joining us.

You gave your IMO 2020 presentation in September in which you were quite bullish, of course, on the markets and you presented your strategy. Now just two days ago, we had this massive disruption from Saudi Arabia. So given today, right 17 September versus how you felt about the market two weeks ago, given all the events that transpired and sort of the uncertainty in the Middle East Gulf, are you more bullish, less bullish, neutral? What is kind of your overall take on the market?

HDS: I'm probably slightly more bullish than I was two weeks ago. It's a little bit unfortunate that some of the events that are dramatic that you see on TV, when you watch the news, as a human being they're dramatic, but quite often for the tanker market they're very positive. It is sad to recognize that but normally, that's the way it works because when people are nervous, they want to have the assurance that they have the necessary feedstock, i.e., the crude oil that they can proceed in their refineries or they can process in their refineries.

So I'm slightly more bullish about that, even though I hate to think that tensions anywhere in the world are positive.

JM: Yeah, thank you, Hugo. Yeah, it's definitely a balance. Because we don't want to, you know, get too excited or selfish or anything like that. But it is also right a course of business in terms of transporting crude and delivering a service to the rest of the world, so definitely a good balance there.

Hugo thanks again, for your time today on the value investor that's alive. And Brian, thank you as well for making it today.

HDS: Thank you, JM..

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long DSSI, TNK, TNP, INSW, NNA, and EURN (the latter added after the podcast was recorded). Hugo De Stoop and Brian Gallagher are employed by Euronav. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.