Verastem: Uncovering Bullish Signals

2019 has been a rough year for Verastem Oncology (VSTM) and its shareholders. Despite some positive developments and changes in the C-Suite, the company's flagship product, COPIKTRA, has struggled to impress the Street during its first year on the market. As a result, the VSTM share price and investor sentiment continue to disintegrate as we approach 2020. However, I have found some bullish signals that have provided me enough evidence to add to my speculative position.

I intend to review some of the recent updates and point out some bullish signals among the company's Q2 earnings. In addition, I give my opinion on why the share price has flatlined following the Q2 earnings. Finally, I update investors on VSTM's current market valuation and what my plans are for my speculative position as we approach the Q3 earnings report.

Recent Updates

The company has recorded a few important updates that have changed the long-term outlook for the company. One of the most notable updates is the ex-U.S. partnership with Sanofi (SNY) to develop and commercialize COPIKTRA in Russia, CIS, Turkey, the Middle East, and Africa. Verastem is entitled to receive double-digit royalties of net sales of COPIKTRA in these territories. Whereas Sanofi received the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize COPIKTRA in all oncology indications in these territories. Sanofi also has the right to cooperate with Verastem in global development and clinical trials.

Another major update was in Verastem's Q2 earnings call, where the company revealed COPIKTRA recorded $3M in net revenues, which was an 81% increase from Q1 (Figure 1). In addition, the number of prescribing physicians improved by over 50% and the company has reimbursement for all of their targeted insurance plans. Consequently, the company augmented their 2019 revenue guidance to be $12M-$14M.

Another major update was the announcement that Brian Stuglik was appointed CEO after serving on the board since 2017. Prior to taking on the role of CEO, Brian was an advisor to Verastem's commercial team to help with COPIKTRA's launch initiative since May. Brian brings over 30 years of experience in the business with most of his time at Eli Lilly (LLY) as the Global Vice President, CMO, and working with Oncology Global Marketing. During his time at Lilly, Brian took their oncology program from one product to an extensive portfolio of marketed oncology products. Eli Lilly went from a minor player to a leader in oncology during Brian's reign, so, it is encouraging to see some with that level of commercial and leadership experience to be at the helm.

Recently, the company released a few important updates regarding COPIKTRA. On October 3rd, publicized COPIKTRA received orphan drug designation from the FDA in T-cell lymphoma. The orphan drug is in addition to the previously-granted Fast Track status. On October 7th, Verastem proclaimed that its partner Yakult Honsha Co dosed their first patient in a Japanese bridging study assessing COPIKTRA in 2nd-line relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma. So, it appears COPIKTRA is moving forward in both the U.S. and globally.

Admittedly, these are not tier-one catalysts but it is encouraging to see COPIKTRA is needed in multiple indications and in other territories. Plus, having a new CEO who has amassed a great amount of experience building out a leading oncology division has provided me some confidence COPIKTRA's value will be maximized.

New Leader and New Objectives

With a new CEO, the company is rolling out a new plan that is being named the 6-2-5 plan (Figure 2). The first objective is in six months when Verastem is to have COPIKTRA revenues on a rising trajectory intended at "closing the gap between revenue and commercial spending." In two years, Verastem's goal is to be cash-flow even for COPIKTRA's commercial and clinical programs. In five years, Verastem will have at least one additional marketed product.

Admittedly, I have a "well I would hope so" reaction to most of the objectives listed in figure 2, however, it would be a notable achievement for the company to break cash-flow even for the COPIKTRA programs. Yes, that would just be for COPIKTRA expenses and not the entire company. Still, it would be nice to have COPIKTRA picking up its own bills, which will allow the company to focus on other pipeline candidates. Another positive aspect of the 6-2-5 plan is that it gives investors timelines and the ability to grade the company's efforts.

Financials are Still Healthy

One of the most attractive aspects of VSTM is the company's cash position, which was $187.3M at the end of Q2. The company spent $35.7M in Q2 and is on track to burn $140M a year, so it looks like the runway is will last through 2020.

In addition, the company has revised their existing loan and agreement with Hercules Capital, which dropped the interest rate and prolonged principal repayment timeline. Furthermore, the company was able to increase the borrowing limit from $50M to $75M, so the company has some extra funds to tap into if needed. If the company can achieve cash flow breakeven for COPIKTRA, we could see this the current funding survive long enough to execute on the 6-2-5 plan.

Clinical Demand

The company mentioned they have been getting substantial interest from physicians pursuing investigator-sponsored studies assessing COPIKTRA in several arenas. One of these is a Phase II study, assessing intermittent dosing of COPIKTRA in patients with relapsed refractory CLL/SLL. In addition, a Phase I study evaluating combination of COPIKTRA with Opdivo (nivolumab) for Richter Syndrome or transformed FL. Another study is a Phase II intermittent dosing study (TEMPO) in patients with relapsed or refractory indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

What is more, the company is looking to combine COPIKTRA with PD-1 inhibitors in tumors and other hematological malignancies. Looking at figure 4, we can see that COPIKTRA has some pending uses. Personally, I am looking forward to seeing how the company will use COPIKTRA with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Merck's (MRK) KEYTRUDA or Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo. FL study is a start, but I would like to see a clinical partnership between Verastem and one of these companies. Immuno-oncology is growing at a rapid rate and the use of checkpoint inhibitors leading that surge. If COPIKTRA can demonstrate some synergy with these products, it would be exposed to some of the top-selling drugs in the world. In addition, it would verify COPIKTRA's value in the oncology arena. In return, the partnering company would have access to a unique product like COPIKTRA that could give them an edge over the competition in specific indications.

What is the share price flatlining?

Looking at the points above, one would think the share price and sentiment would be in better shape. What is the issue?

I believe the leading issue comes from the company deciding to go it alone in commercialization in the United States. I went over this issue in my first VSTM article, however, it appears the fallout lingers. I applaud when small-cap companies decide to go with a big pharma commercial partner and data supports this decision. If you look at the daily chart (Figure 5), we can see the market's reaction to that news.

This issue was confirmed when the company announced its weak Q1 earnings and the market punished the stock as a result.

But didn't VSTM report encouraging Q2 earnings and augment revenue guidance? Shouldn't we see a resurgence in the share price?

The company reported an 81% increase in COPIKTRA revenue over Q1, but the market appears to have shrugged it off. Admittedly, an 81% increase isn't that big a deal in the first year of a product launch. Perhaps investors don't have any confidence that the company will build on those numbers in the coming quarters.

In my opinion, the script reporting services such as IQVIA (IQV) are the cause of the flatlining of the share price. In fact, an analyst stated that they only saw a 34% increase quarter-to-quarter through their Bloomberg service. Institutions might be relying on weekly or monthly script numbers to determine how they will manage their VSTM positions. Since a large portion of COPIKTRA is being dispensed through specialty channels, the institutions aren't seeing the actual total script numbers. Therefore, we are seeing erratic trading volumes and an undulating share price because the big players are almost blind to COPIKTRA's actual total script numbers. As a result, the incomplete script data will make future earnings reports a binary event as the company reveals the true numbers verse using weekly numbers from a data service.

Unfortunately, I don't expect the bigger players to participate between earnings, so we should expect the current price action to become the status quo until Verastem can record several successful quarters.

Looking Ahead

While we wait for the earnings reports, investors should remain vigilant and keep a close eye on the company's progress on their 6-2-5 plan. In addition, the company is pursuing regulatory approval in Europe and expects to submit COPIKTRA's MAA by the end of 2019. I am expecting Verastem to find a European partner for COPIKTRA, which would take care of the "Additional ex-U.S. Partnership for duvelisib" in figure 6. Perhaps Sanofi wants to expand upon their recent agreement?

Furthermore, the company has a few studies that pending, including the confirmatory Phase III study evaluating COPIKTRA for the treatment of patients with relapsed refractory FL. Most of these have yet to transpire, so I am expecting a busy Q4 for Verastem and plenty of 8-Ks to be submitted.

Conclusion

I believe Verastem's new plan and objectives are an imperative step towards maximizing the value of COPIKTRA, which should translate into the share price. The company has a healthy cash position which should allow the company to expand COPIKTRA's efforts both commercially and in the clinic. Unfortunately, the tape reads as if COPIKTRA's launch is already a complete dud and the peak-sales are behind us. The market cap is about $88M and the ticker has some appealing valuations that could point to a speculative buy (Figure 7).

Most notably, is the price-to-sales of ~4x, which is below the sector's average of about 5x. Looking at the forward price-to-sales (Figure 8), we can see that these numbers are expected to improve in the coming years and could be sub-1x in 2022. This means the company will pull more in revenue than the company's current market cap.

Of course, these numbers are just estimates but it does illustrate how discounted VSTM is for its potential. The market has demolished the share price, yet, I just revealed some bullish details that could make these revenue numbers come to fruition.

What's My Plan? I have been adding in minuscule amounts over the past couple of weeks, but I am going to have to put the brakes on as we approach the Q3 earnings. I expect an increase in volatility, so I will be looking to take advantage of some panic selling either before or after the report. If the Q3 earnings is a flop, I will hold off on adding to my position in fear of the stock falling below $1.00 per share and the potential for a reverse split. Overall, I anticipate holding VSTM for at least five years as COPIKTRA starts to record peak or near-peak sales.

