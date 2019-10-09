Amyris - On Life Support By John Doerr

Company continues to be a bad case of over-promise and under-deliver. Investors should take managements rosy projections with a huge grain of salt.

Amyris continues to enjoy the financial support of John Doerr and other key stakeholders, at least for now.

In the abysmal H1/2019 results, the company burned $65 million in cash and was basically out of funds at the end of Q2.

I have covered Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

First the good news:

After three quarters of delays, emerging specialty renewable products developer Amyris has now managed to become current in its financial reporting with the SEC - far ahead of my expectations after another change in auditors had been announced back in July. Kudos to the new interim CFO as well as the audit teams of MGO and BDO for quickly getting Amyris' accounting mess in order.

And now for the bad news:

Amyris' financial results have remained disastrous in H1/2019 with negative free cash flow of almost $65 million and the company basically out of funds at the end of Q2.

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Moreover, while product revenues roughly doubled year-over-year, product gross margins took a turn for the worse mostly due to costs for the ongoing ramp of the company's RebM sweetener product which started shipping in late 2018.

In addition, despite the impressive year-over-year growth, product revenues have remained largely flat over the last three quarters so I am having a hard time believing in CEO John Melo's projections for product revenues to almost double sequentially.

That said, the company's main problem remains elevated cash usage. Unfortunately, there seems to be no end in sight as on last week's conference call the CEO warned of further short-term funding needs despite the company having already raised more than $70 million in additional debt financing subsequent to quarter end with John Doerr's personal investment vehicle Foris Ventures again taking the lead by providing $35 million in fresh capital with other key stakeholders like Royal DSM N.V. (DSM) or Naxyris following suit.

Furthermore, Amyris disclosed having defaulted on $63.6 million in toxic, convertible debt on September 16 and actually warned investors of its potential inability to address the issue:

The Company does not currently have sufficient funds to repay the amounts outstanding under the Second Exchange Note. To date, negotiations with the holder of the Second Exchange Note have not been successful, and there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome for the Company will be reached. The Company has executed a term sheet with an existing investor for a term loan, the proceeds of which would be used to repay a portion of the Second Exchange Note. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain such financing on its expected timeline, or on acceptable terms, if at all. Even if the Company does obtain such financing, it will not have sufficient funds to repay the Second Exchange Note in full without obtaining additional financing, which the Company is attempting to source.

On the recent B. Riley FBR (RILY) 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference, CEO Melo actually promised to finally address the toxic convertibles until year end, hopefully avoiding the potentially outsized dilution from this ill-advised debt instrument.

Given the default, the noteholder would be able to convert the debt at a large discount to the then prevailing share price subject to a floor of just $0.84.

As toxic debtholders usually short the stock prior to conversion dates and subsequently cover their position with newly issued shares, the impact on Amyris' share price could be substantial.

The company will likely have to provide the noteholder a major incentive to abstain from the very lucrative toxic debt conversion which could result in a substantially increased cash payment and / or the issuance of even more warrants.

The recent escalation of the toxic debt situation could have been prevented if John Doerr would have acted more decisively in May. Instead, the company extended the toxic notes by just a couple of weeks in exchange for a right to put back the notes to the company at 125% of principal amount (in addition to issuing new warrants to convertholders). The September debt default will increase the cost to finally address the toxic debt even further.

To avoid the need for further debt financings at onerous interest rates, Amyris is asking shareholders for approval to lift the current 19.99% ownership blocker for Foris Ventures. Assuming full exercise of all Foris warrants currently outstanding for cash as of August 30, 2019 and the conversion of its shares of Series B Preferred Stock, Foris, together with its affiliates, would beneficially own an aggregate of 39,984,057 shares of common stock, representing approximately 31.9% of the common stock outstanding after giving effect to such exercise and conversion, and would become the company's largest shareholder:

As of August 30, 2019, Foris held ((i)) 17,527,973 shares of Common Stock, ((ii)) warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 21,165,166 shares of Common Stock at a weighted average exercise price of $3.29 per share, with expiration dates ranging from July 29, 2020 to August 28, 2021 and ((iii)) 6,376.2787 shares of Series B Preferred Stock, which are convertible into 1,012,071 shares of Common Stock.

Assuming the exercise of all Foris warrants for cash consideration, Amyris would receive proceeds of almost $70 million.

In addition, on last week's Q2/2019 conference call, CEO Melo disclosed the upcoming restructuring of its Human Milk Oligosaccharides ("HMO") development program with DSM:

One area where we have invested about $15 million this year in direct cash costs on projects such as HMOs and vitamins, where the technology is performing very well, but the products no longer have a strong strategic fit in our long-term portfolio. Our goal is to monetize these programs. We are pulling in upfront royalties, while trading off a longer term opportunity on earning future royalties. We have agreed terms with Yifan on our vitamin development program, and are in advanced discussions with DSM regarding the HMO development program. We expect to complete new agreements this year. These agreements will result in about $20 million of increased annual collaboration funding for the next several years and slightly more than $10 million of upfront cash to be received this year. We are trading more cash upfront for a reduction in long-term royalty down to about 10% of sales long term. (...) In summary, this is $20 million annually in reduced cash burn from the restructuring of the HMO and Vitamin agreements, $12 million annually from the elimination of costs related to our one-time accounting and financing activity during 2019 and a $10 million improvement in cost of goods from the restructuring of our supply agreements with our Spanish facility and the DSM supply agreement for farnesene from the Brotas facility.

In fact, the CEO even promised positive cash flow from operations next year:

That plus the continued growth going into next year really says the business is cash flow positive from an operating perspective.

That said, the projection is based on an anticipated $50-$100 million in milestone payments under its recent $300 million cannabinoid development, licensing and commercialization agreement with LAVVAN Inc. and if history is any lesson, investors should take this guidance with a huge grain of salt.

To be perfectly honest, very little of what has been projected by the company's CEO over the past couple of years ever come to fruition.

It remains to be seen if Amyris will start to live up to management's promises in the not too distant future but at least for now the company is enjoying strong financial support from John Doerr and other key stakeholders.

Also keep in mind that Amyris will face an anticipated $60-70 million in capital expenditures for its new manufacturing facility in Brazil next year. According to management, the company is currently in discussions with "partners" to fund the plant. Unfortunately, this type of agreement would again put key stakeholders in the potential position to extract even more value from the company like DSM has done over the past couple of years.

Bottom Line:

More of the same at Amyris. Abysmal financial results, massive cash burn and a CEO strikingly guilty of over-promising and under-delivering for many years in a row.

That said, the company continues to enjoy strong financial support by John Doerr and other key stakeholders, at least for now. After the anticipated shareholder approval for removing the 19.99% ownership blocker for Doerr's investment vehicle Foris Ventures on November 19, warrant exercises could result in cash proceeds of almost $70 million for Amyris.

In 2020, Amyris will have to perform under its $300 million cannabinoid development, licensing and commercialization agreement with LAVVAN Inc. given management's projection for up to $100 million in milestone payments next year.

Investors looking for signs of progress should be focusing on the following areas:

Milestone payments from LAVVAN Inc. Product revenue growth Product margin improvement Operating cash flow

Given management's ugly track record, I am actually having a hard time to envision a change for the better next year but, clearly, John Doerr's opinion seems to differ at this point in time.

Investors looking for signs of progress should be focusing on the following areas:

Milestone payments from LAVVAN Inc. Product revenue growth Product margin improvement Operating cash flow

Given management's ugly track record, I am actually having a hard time to envision a change for the better next year but, clearly, John Doerr's opinion seems to differ at this point in time.