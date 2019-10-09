Recession Angst Vs. Recession Realities: Fixed Income Outlook 4Q19

In a world of low growth and investment focus on currency-hedged yields, there’s limited ability for U.S. interest rates to separate from their European counterparts.

While intermediate-term political risks should cap growth rates, our judgment is that the shift to more dovish global monetary policy continues to support soft-landing scenarios across a range of countries.

RECESSION ANGST VS. RECESSION REALITIES

Global growth have been at the center of investor worries, but in some geographies, this is currently more a function of anticipation than hard data. Looking into the fourth quarter of 2019, we would break the world into two groups. Europe and some major emerging markets are seeing weak growth that feels like recession, while the U.S. and other major countries are more at risk of confidence shocks that could overwhelm reasonably strong fundamentals. With our continued overall expectation of a global soft landing, we provide details on our investment views.

>> DOWNLOAD FULL OUTLOOK

Investment Implications

We see potential for a global soft landing that supports a range of risky assets, but the picture is mixed: Although slow-but-positive growth should prevail in the U.S., other regions and countries face more risk. In such an environment, we see a number of key themes.

Credit markets still show potential. Valuations are less compelling than at the start of 2019, but stable growth and dovish central banks create a continued tightening bias, providing scope for performance potential for credit with continued dispersion.

Relative value in U.S. credit. After favoring increased exposure to European and emerging market credit over the past 18 months, we now believe value is centered in U.S. credit markets—due both to the growth outlook and valuations after European credit gains.

Floating-rate sector opportunity. Investors have been shunning bank loans, floating-rate corporate investment grade bonds and certain structured product investments. The now relatively attractive credit risk premiums, which coupled with longer-duration instruments, can create attractive portfolios.

Link between U.S. and global rates. With low growth and investor focus on currency-hedged yields, U.S. intermediate and long rates continue to be heavily influenced by global rates, particularly in Europe and Japan. Even if global rates are stable, they hardly represent value given continued purchases for portfolio diversification and hedging benefits.

Market focus on politics, policy. Brexit will likely be a source of volatility, while the Fed could provide more clarity on how it balances U.S. economic trends and easing pressure of other central banks. The fourth quarter could introduce the 2020 U.S. election as a risk factor for markets.

