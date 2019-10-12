ARC Resources: The 10% Dividend Yield Remains Sustainable

Arc shareholders just have to hang in there for one more year, but from H2 2020 on, the 10% dividend yield will be fully covered.

However, the capex will drop fast from next year on, and the sustaining capex + dividend will be fully covered by the current cash flows.

Introduction

Although ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) (hereafter just 'Arc') is a large oil and gas producer with a production of in excess of 50 million barrels oil-equivalent per year, the company isn't widely known outside of Canada. It's currently paying a very generous dividend exceeding the 10% yield mark, but the main question obviously is how sustainable the dividend payments are.

Data by YCharts

Arc does have a listing on the OTC, but its main listing in Canada, where Arc is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is much more liquid and should be the preferred trading venue. The ticker symbol in Toronto is ARX, and the average daily volume is 1.9 million shares. At the current C$5.53 share price, the market capitalization is roughly C$1.95B.

As Arc trades in Canadian Dollars and provides its financial statements in Canadian Dollars, I will use the CAD as base currency throughout this article. And where applicable, I am referring to the Canadian listing when discussing the net income and free cash flow per share items.

ARC worked hard and its cash flows remain strong…

On the back of a strong first quarter where the average production rate exceeded the 139,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, the average production rate in the first half of the year almost reached 137,000 boe/day despite producing less than 135,000 boe/day in the second quarter. It's perhaps a little bit misleading to use boe/day if less than 1/4th of your production actually consists of liquids (and just 13% of the total oil-equivalent production effectively is oil). Just to be clear: Arc Resources is a gas producer that also happens to be producing some oil, condensate and natural gas liquids.

Source: company press release

And while the received prices for the oil and condensate remained acceptable (although they were down compared to the first half of last year), the low gas price (C$2.28/Mcf equals around US$1.70/Mcf) remains a burden for Arc. That being said, the company should be disappointed again with the gas price in the second quarter as the C$1.74 it received per Mcf was around 10% lower than the C$1.91 in the comparable quarter last year. The price of NGLs also fell off a cliff (in fact it fell by almost 75% compared to Q2 2018), but the average received price in H1 was still roughly 50% lower than in the first semester of last year.

A mixed bag, indeed. The total revenue increased to C$620M in the first semester, but then we still need to deduct the C$117M loss on hedging contracts which were predominantly incurred in the first quarter as there was a small C$9M income from the hedging program in the second quarter of the year.

Source: financial statements

The total expenses remained stable at C$558M (mainly thanks to a very cost efficient second quarter as Arc was able to cut its operating expenses by 10% and I hope it will be able to continue this performance throughout the next few quarters), resulting in a pre-tax loss of C$48M. Sounds bad, but approximately C$250M of the expenses (so almost half) were created due to depletion and depreciation charges, offset by a C$29M FX gain. The bottom line does show a C$40M net income, mainly thanks to a C$88M tax gain.

Source: financial statements

So, Arc remained profitable, albeit by a small margin and only thanks to a tax benefit. Looking at the cash flows, Arc generated C$322M in operating cash flow, and C$341M if you would exclude the net changes in the company's working capital position.

So despite the low gas price, Arc's operating cash flows remain more or less intact, and could reach C$675-700M on a full-year basis. This represents almost C$2/share.

… But its capex requirements are high

So while Arc Resources will remain cash flowing, we also need to have a look at how and how much the company is planning to spend this year. It already reduced the capex guidance from C$775 to C$700M, and it does look like the incoming operating cash flow should be able to cover pretty much the entire expected capex bill.

Source: company presentation

However, that also leaves the dividend uncovered. At the current rate of C$0.05 per month , the annualized C$0.60 will cost Arc around C$210M. So while the company does have a shot at covering the planned capital expenditures, covering both the capex and the cash dividend may be a bridge too far.

One could conclude the company is thus borrowing to cover its dividend, but this also isn't the exact truth. Have a look at the capital allocation plans:

Source: company presentation

As you notice, only C$400M of the C$700M capex is classified as 'sustaining capex'. The remaining C$300M are considered to be growth investments and will predominantly be spent on the development of Phase IV at Dawson. The construction and development of Phase IV should be completed by the summer of next year, where after the growth capex will drop. Roughly C$150-225M will still be spent in 2020 (mainly on the final few elements of Dawson IV), but from 2021 on, the capex needs (excluding newly sanctioned development projects) will very likely drop down to the C$400-450M needed to maintain the production rate.

So one could argue Arc isn't borrowing to cover the dividend, but to bankroll the investments in additional growth as the sustaining capex (C$400M) and the dividend (C$210M) would be fully covered.

Investment thesis

At first sight, you may think a company paying a 10% yield is stretching itself. And if you have a look at the company's net income and cash flow statements, your conviction the dividend is unsustainable may even get stronger as the operating cash flow (adjusted for changes in the working capital position) will reach almost C$700M which covers the planned capex, but leaves the dividend uncovered.

However, it's import to also look at the breakdown of the capital expenditures as not all capex has been created equal. And once you filter out the investments in future growth, the actual sustaining capex and dividends appear to be fully covered. And with 'just' C$760M in net debt on the balance sheet, Arc should have no issues whatsoever to temporarily borrow money to cover the funding needs of its investment in growth.

I currently have no position in Arc Resources, but I am planning to initiate a long position. The capex requirement will drop in FY 2020, making the current 10% dividend yield fully covered, even at the current oil spot price and normalized gas price.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AETUF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.