Grandpa Is Buying Prudential Financial For Its 4.7% Yield, Heavy Discount, And Consistent Free Cash Flow Generation

The stock is trading at a significant discount to its peers in terms of its book value.

Last week, I published my LyondellBasell article, in which I briefly mentioned the benefits of diversification. So far our "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio" has included stocks in the Energy, Real Estate, and Utility sectors, but has yet to touch any Financials. Today Grandpa is about to buy Prudential Financial, the insurance and asset management giant. This is the 7th pick for our portfolio. By the time the portfolio reaches the first ten stocks, I will include detailed graphs, risk-adjusted metrics, and tools. It will help to make sure that our portfolio is in line with our retirement goals. I believe that more data will be of great value to all investors. The data will be useful, especially to those who wish to replicate this portfolio or adjust the holdings of their existing portfolios.

As always, every stock (minus REITs) chosen for GRP must have:

A dividend yield ≥ 4%

A payout ratio < 80%

A PE ratio < 20

A beta < 1 (in this case a bit higher due to volatility in the sector)

Company Description

Prudential (PRU) wants to secure its position near the top of the life insurance summit is set in stone. Prudential is one of the top US life insurers and one of the largest life insurance firms worldwide. The company is best known for its life insurance, though it also sells group life and disability insurance, as well as annuities. Prudential additionally offers investment products and services, like asset management, mutual funds, and retirement services. In Asia, the company runs through its Gibraltar Life Insurance and Life Planner units. Prudential has around $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

Operations

The company is divided into five primary segments, as well as its corporate services. The largest division, which results in more than 35% of the firm's sales, is International Insurance. That section sells individual life, group insurance, and retirement products, including specific health policies. Its US Workplace Solutions division brings in around 30% of revenue and includes the Retirement and Group Insurance segments.

The US Individual Life and Group Insurance division (approximately 20% of sales) includes the Individual Life and Group Insurance segments. The former segment distributes variable life, term life, and universal life policies, mainly to middle-class, affluent, and high net-worth clients in the US. The latter offers group life, group disability, and corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance to institutional clients, who use them along with their employee plans and affinity groups. Lastly, Closed Block brings in the rest ~10% of revenues. It includes specific in-force policies and annuities.

Geographic Reach

Prudential's US operations account for nearly 2/3 of total turnover. The company also sells international products in more than 40 countries in regions, including Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Regional diversification is vital for any portfolio, let alone a retirement one. Having sales in multiple countries, Prudential does only benefit from lower variance returns, but also from a diversified revenue stream in terms of currency. Source: Presentation

The International Insurance division operates offices in Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan; and leases offices in Italy and Mexico.

Financials and shareholder returns

The primary reason I love Prudential and consider it a fantastic pick for our portfolio is its robust financial position. The company is a cash flow machine. Revenue is growing steadily with the past five-year annual average growth rate currently sitting at 8.70%. What's more impressive, though, is the company's ability to convert this growth into better margins and EPS growth. The 5-year Adjusted EPS CAGR is 8%.

Moreover, the company has proven to generate a fantastic stream of free cash flow despite the consistent increases in dividends paid and shares repurchased. In fact, over the past few years, share buybacks have surpassed the total amount paid in dividends. Prudential's shares outstanding for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, were 0.414B, a 3.29% decline year-over-year. The massive effect of buybacks can be observed in FY 2017. As you can see, the firm decreased its dividend payout from $1300M to $1296M but had still increased the dividends/share from 0.75 to 0.9 for that period, an increase of 20%.

Source: Bloomberg.

Someone could argue that such share buybacks are excessive if they are financed through cheap debt. However, Prudential has managed to repay a considerable amount of its debt over the past few years. During 2013 the company had more than $25B of LTD in its balance sheet. In the last earnings report, LTD was ~ $17.8B. The company is also holding $26B in cash.

Source: Macrotrends

The debt reduction has allowed the company to deleverage and further improve the balance sheet. The current Lond Term Debt to Equity ratio is only 0.31. Source: Koyfin

Prudential has been delivering shareholder returns through both dividends and share buybacks at a very generous rate. The company had almost 0.5B common stocks outstanding during 2011. Currently, shares have been reduced to 0.41B, a 20% decrease over nine years. Dividends are also juicy since the stock is now yielding 4.7%. Management has been consistently raising its dividends per share for the past ten years annually. The annual dividend growth rate over the past three years has been 13.8%. If that wasn't attractive already, the company's current payout ratio is barely 33%.

As a result of Prudential's capital returns, shareholders for the FY 2018 enjoyed an 8.63% yield, as shown below. Remember that Grandpa does not try to outperform the market, so having such a high return yield minus the debt is fantastic, especially when the LTD is going down, as shown before.

Source: Bloomberg

Going forward

The company seeks growth in its current business model, both organically as well as through acquisitions, joint ventures, and diversified investments.

Prudential has focused on intensive international growth in recent years, with a target on expanding its operations in emerging markets. The goal is to deepen its presence in markets where it already operates, such as Japan. To achieve this goal, the company has devoted the past ten years in building up its holdings in Japan, through a series of acquisitions. In China, where the market is consistently growing, Prudential is carefully working on a 50/50 joint venture with a division of the Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (OTCPK:FOSUF)(OTCPK:FOSUY). The company has already created a joint venture in India, which is also promised to be a high-growth market.

Last month Prudential announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc. Assurance is a profitable, rapid-growing direct-to-consumer platform that transforms the buying experience for individuals seeking personalized health and financial wellness solutions. The terms of the acquisition include a total upfront cost of $2.35 billion, plus a further earnout of up to $1.15 billion in cash and equity, contingent upon Assurance achieving multi-year growth goals.

Valuation

The stock is currently trading at a Price to Earnings multiple of only 8.8. Management has provided guidance for an EPS of 12.75 for FY 2019. That would set the PE ratio to 6.82 at the end of the year. Keep in mind that the company has not missed a single yearly guidance estimate over the past four years. This boosts my belief that the current valuation levels are indeed low.

Source: Koyfin

Additionally, Prudential is trading at a massive discount against its competitors in terms of book value. The orange line depicts the Prudential's competitors' daily average multiple of P/B over the past two years. The stock is consistently undervalued by the market and currently trades 0.6 times its book value. In fact, over this period, Prudential has traded at an average discount of 33%, while its current discount relative to the industry's P/B is 44%.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

I believe Prudential is an excellent example of the type of stocks we are trying to include in Grandpa Retirement Portfolio. The stock has been a capital return machine through both dividends and share buybacks. Our grandpa is not concerned about capital gains. The goal is to generate a consistent and healthy dividend income stream. Capital gains will surely follow, considering the aggressive buybacks and low valuation.

Meanwhile, the 4.7% dividend yield, along with a surprisingly low payout ratio of 33%, provides the safety and reliability our grandpa is looking for. For all the reasons mentioned, I believe that the stock is a wonderful holding for all retirement and income-oriented portfolios. As always, I am looking forward to all your suggestions regarding our future picks

