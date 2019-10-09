Why You Should Not Invest In AdvanSix

I think that it is best to avoid investing in (NYSE:ASIX). The market outlook for ASIX’s products looks grim, and raw material prices are increasing, tracking underlying oil prices. The demand for ASIX’s products is softening, particularly in the nylon and chemical intermediaries fronts, as seen by sales.

On a positive note, the operational performance looks reliable, and the company is pushing for high utilization rates, which means that the company is closely monitoring operating expenses. Moreover, I am not concerned about the company's financial leverage.

Although the company is trying its best to contain costs, the softening demand for its products makes me want to avoid investing in the company now.

ASIX’s headwinds and tailwinds

My primary concern is ASIX’s sales. In Q2 2019, revenue declined 14% year over year, primarily due to lower volume (5%) and pricing (9%). In general, I get worried when the price declines year over year because it signals that the demand for the product is low. EBITDA also decreased to $35.9 million from $53.0 million over the same timeframe.

I am also concerned about the forecast for nylon and chemical intermediaries. On a year over year basis, nylon sales declined by 13%, primarily driven by a decrease in sales in Asia. Erin Kane, President and CEO said in 2Q 2019 that the primary drivers were trade concerns.

On the chemical intermediaries front, acetone in the small and medium buyer category declined by 37% YOY. I am worried that the outlook for these materials will remain weak in the interim. One aspect that could help ASIX increase the revenue associated with acetone is the investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for preliminary antidumping duty. On July 30, the Department of Commerce announced preliminary antidumping duties for Singapore and Spain.

Since the market outlook seems bearish, I believe that ASIX should reconsider its capital expenditures. According to Erin, the company plans to spend $150 million on capital expenditures in 2019. The amount is at the high end of the previous range. Perhaps, ASIX could go to the lower end of the CAPEX range. If the company feels that reducing CAPEX would harm the operating results or the competitive position, I propose that the company suspends the share buyback program temporarily and use the cash for growth instead. I understand that buying back shares at the current price of $22.78 seems appealing after trading at $45.00 in October 2017. However, I think that the company should focus on saving cash.

One aspect that could help ASIX grow in the interim is the alliance with Oben Group. Although Erin did not provide much color in the earnings call, I expect an R&D-oriented effort in developing new products. Perhaps, ASIX will create products that will have demand. However, right now, I am taking a wait and see approach.

One of the aspects that I like about ASIX is the high utilization rate even while facing trade and macro uncertainty. It tells me that the company is executing a cost-efficient strategy. Currently, the company has a greater than 90% utilization rate on average through the production cycle.

Lastly, I am happy to see that the U.S. government notified the company that the criminal investigation regarding air emissions at the Hopewell facility has concluded with no further action required. It is always good to see that the company is not involved in government investigations, which can drain resources.

ASIX’s recent operational performance

ASIX’s operational performance is somewhat appealing. It is essential to look at the past operational performance. My go-to metric is DuPont ROE ratio analysis. The ROE does not give you much color on the company. It is merely a measure of how much profit the company earns in comparison with the total amount of shareholder equity.

Nonetheless, the DuPont system allows you to pinpoint what are the drivers for profitability. It enables companies to develop specific corporate policies to improve profitability drivers. The DuPont ROE summary gives you a panoramic view of the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and results in the following tables. The amounts are in millions unless ratios or otherwise noted.

At first glance, the ROE has remained unchanged, and it is hovering around 5%. Now, I want to delve into each of the drivers and discuss their implications.

The tax burden is the ratio of the earnings before taxes that the company keeps after paying taxes. A company paying no taxes would have a coefficient of 1.0, which means that EBIT and EBT are the same. Since it is not possible to avoid paying taxes, you want to see the ratio near to 1.0. Typically, corporations pay around 20% in taxes. In ASIX’s case, the coefficient has remained constant over the past six quarters. In Q2 2019, the tax burden was 0.74, which is close to the trailing twelve-month average of 0.77.

The interest burden ratio is the ratio of the operating income that the company keeps after paying for the interest expense. If the company has no debt, the interest burden should be 1.0. In Q2 2019, the interest burden was 0.93, which is close to the trailing twelve-month average of 0.94. In brief, ASIX keeps most of the operating income.

The operating income margin means how much money the company keeps from revenue. ASIX’s operating income margin has remained unchanged, hovering the 6.0% mark. The company posted a ratio of 6.4% in Q2 2019, compared to the trailing twelve-month average of 6.1%.

The asset turnover has declined slightly. The coefficient describes how efficient is the company in generating revenue from the assets in the balance sheet. In this case, higher is better, and there is technically no limit. In Q2 2019, the asset turnover declined to 0.3, compared to 0.4 in Q2 2018.

Lastly, the equity multiplier rose slightly from 2.3 in Q2 2018 to 2.8 in Q2 2019. The equity multiplier is a measure of financial leverage. In other words, it allows the investor to see what portion of the result on equity results from debt. In general, I start to pay close attention to a company’s financial leverage when the equity multiplier is above 3.0.

Overall, the ROE coefficient has remained unchanged. However, after delving into the DuPont ROE summary, it is evident that ASIX maintained the same level of profitability due to increasing leverage. I am not happy about it since the market outlook for nylon looks soft.

ASIX’s long-term debt

Looking at the ASIX’s long-term debt sustainability is essential. Today, I will discuss the debt-to-equity ratio because the coefficient tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective. Also, I include capital leases.

Over the past six quarters, the coefficient has increased from 0.6 in Q1 2018 to 0.9 in Q2 2019. The primary driver is the increase in the long-term debt and capital leases from $192 million to $345 million. To put the number in perspective, I start to pay close attention to leverage when the D/E ratio is above 3.0. On a positive note, I am glad to see that shareholders' equity increased from $390 million to $421 million. Also, I am not worried about the increased leverage provided that the operating income margin does not shrink.

A little bit on valuation

I want to compare ASIX to other chemical companies to assess the relative valuation. I am showing the data gathered from Seeking Alpha in the following table.

Although ASIX seems undervalued compared to the peers’ median in the P/E, P/B, and EV/EBITDA ratios, I believe that the valuation is justified. The company’s operational performance is declining, and the market outlook for nylon is weak. I encourage you not to invest in a company solely because the company seems undervalued relative to its peers. Sometimes, the undervalued status is justified.

My takeaway

Presently, the company faces significant headwinds, as the demand for its products looks soft. Although the ROE seems stable, you should realize that the driver was an increase in leverage. Although I am not concerned about the level of long-term debt, I think that the company should focus on deleveraging. Therefore, I believe that the best course of action is to avoid ASIX for now.

