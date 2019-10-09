The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy During The Strongest Job Market In 50 Years

The rest of this article walks your through a methodical way of screening quality companies for reasonable to excellent valuations, so you can best determine what companies meet your needs at any given time.

LOW and CCL are solid consumer discretionary stocks you can buy today to profit from strong wage growth. BTI and CVS are excellent high-yield defensive choices if you fear recession is still coming.

Job growth is likely to slow even more, but recession is less likely due to the best overall jobs market in 50 years.

We're averaging 157,000 net jobs per month, far above the 100,000 needed to keep up with population growth. That's why wage growth keep rising, now to 3.5% YOY.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Now (based on the Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential model)

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watch list, from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

The Best Job Market In 50 Years Is Likely To Cool But Help the US Avoid Recession

Last week saw the ISM manufacturing PMI report below expectations and the composite reading came in at 47.8, the lowest reading since 2009. The new product component of the survey came in at 41, scary figures not seen since it bottomed at 36 at the peak of the Great Recession.

(Source: Tim Duy)

There is no question the trade war is hammering manufacturing but manufacturing is just 12% of the US economy.

The September jobs report revealed that the steadily escalating trade war is merely slowing economic growth and thus far not threatening a near-term recession.

Metric Statistic Net Job Creation In September 136,000 Jobs Needed To Keep Up With Population Growth 100,000 Revisions To Previous 2 Months +45,000 Rolling 3-month average 157,000 2019 Average Net Monthly Job Gains 161,000 2018 Average Net Monthly Job Gains 223,000 Unemployment (U-3) 3.5% YoY Wage Growth +2.9% Non-Supervisory Wage Growth (80% Of Workers) +3.5%

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Anyone who thought 2018's strong job growth could continue in the face of an escalating trade war was fooling themselves. Not just is manufacturing now in a recession but a lack of new fiscal stimulus (tax cuts and higher government spending) were always going to slow economic growth in 2019.

But guess what? As long as we generate more than 100,000 net jobs per month the labor market is going to keep tightening, wages will keep rising and strong consumer spending (65% to 70% of the economy) is likely to keep us out of a recession.

That's even if there is no trade deal in 2020 which Moody's Analytics estimates is the 85% probability outcome (most other analysts and economists agree).

Will manufacturing keep going deeper into recession? Probably, given that three more rounds of tariffs are set to hit by December 15th. I fully expect job creation to slow to 110,000 to 125,000 by next year. But that still means falling unemployment, which is now at 3.5%, a level not seen since December 1969.

Wage growth for 80% of workers is now 3.5%. Factor in core inflation of 1.6% and 1.9% real wage growth is the highest it's been in a decade.

In fact, thanks to an average of 10,000 baby boomers retiring each day through 2034, average wage growth is being artificially suppressed. Workers at the peak of their earnings are being replaced with newer less well-paid ones.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

I consider the Atlanta Fed's rolling 3-month median wage growth estimate the best proxy for how real Americans are doing when it comes to rising incomes. It's taken 10 years of slow but steady economic growth and labor market tightening but wage growth is finally approaching 4% pre-recession levels.

As long as we avoid the tipping point that makes recession the most likely outcome, I expect median wage growth will return to 4% to 4.5% within a few years. A tight enough job market, created by the very likely end to the trade war in 2021 (no matter who is president) could eventually see unemployment hit 3% and median wage growth return to 5%, something last seen during the roaring 90s.

That scenario merely requires we avoid recession, not grow at very fast rates.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

The Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth model is now predicting 1.8% growth in Q2. The overall economist consensus is 2% growth.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's NowCast is expecting 2% growth in Q3 as well. Q4 growth is expected to be 1.3%, a major decline from last week's 1.8% estimate.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

That's not surprising since the trade war is getting worse and manufacturing is likely to take it on the chin. BUT as long as we grow 1% to 1.5% in 2020 we'll likely avoid recession. Since 1945 we've had just two non-recessionary bear markets which means the great stock market crash that so many doomsday prophets have been predicting for 10 years is unlikely to happen.

(Source: David Rice)

Is manufacturing in terrible shape? You bet. it's now about 10% above historical baseline and contracting at 40% month over month. But the average of all 19 leading indicators, that collectively predicted the last four recessions is firmly above the 20% threshold that signals a recession is likely 12+ months away.

(Source: David Rice)

What's more the eight most sensitive indicators (one of which is the yield curve), the green LD dot, are above the average of all 19 (the red MoC dot) and showing month to month contraction that's nearing zero (neutral).

In other words, despite all the risks to growth, things are far from catastrophic and as long as things don't get worse (without a trade deal they will) the average of all 19 indicators is likely to move in the right direction.

If the trade war gets bad enough then a recession is possible. But that would require the Fed to do nothing and the President to ignore the single greatest threat to his re-election efforts.

I can't speculate about what Trump is thinking but I am relatively certain he realizes that a recession in 2020 makes re-election highly unlikely. Whatever you think of Trump and his trade war, betting on any politician's sense of self-preservation is a low-risk/high-probability wager.

This is why I am confident enough in the economic fundamentals to invest $1,100 per week into quality dividend stocks, seeking to buy above-average quality assets at below-average valuations.

So let's take a look at four companies, two defensive and two cyclical consumer discretionary, that will likely prosper from the strongest job market in 50 years.

The Dividend Kings' Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 9 total valuation lists, covering:

47 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America, who collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and c-Corps

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (209 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present five potentially excellent long-term dividend growth opportunities you can safely buy in today's frothy and uncertain market.

4 Great Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy Now

Company Ticker Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Historical Fair Value (in 2019) Current Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential British American Tobacco (BTI) 8 (above-average) 7.8% $51 $34 32% 23% to 28% CVS Health (CVS) 8 (above-average) 3.2% $107 $62 42% 18% to 26% Carnival (CCL) 8 (above-average) 4.9% $74 $41 44% 18% to 28% Lowe's (LOW) 11 (Super SWAN)-dividend king 2.1% $94 $107 -13% 12% to 20%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Dividend Kings Master Valuation List, management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - historical margin of error on total return estimates is 20%

Has the value-obsessed Dividend Sensei lost his mind? Recommending Lowe's when it's 13% overvalued? Not at all. My fair values are based on any given year's expected results. Thanks to Lowe's rapid earnings and cash flow growth rate (11% in 2020 per FactSet consensus) Lowe's will be worth about $104 in 2020, and likely closer to $107 if it hikes its dividend at its usual clip.

Thus Lowe's represents a reasonable buy today because

it's 11/11 quality makes it a Super SWAN

it's a dividend king

it's growing at 10% to 16% over time

it offers a slightly higher yield than the broader market and average dividend growth ETFs

it's growing its dividend two to three times faster than the market or dividend growth ETFs

It will benefit from continued strength in the labor market and a likely recovery in the housing market

Lowe's has historically grown at 10% to 16% over time and the market values this high-quality company at a PE of 20.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

12% to 20% long-term returns are possible buying Lowe's at current levels, with the consensus growth rate of 16.3% CAGR over the next five years resulting in the top end of that estimate.

With the S&P 500 likely to deliver 5% to 8% CAGR total returns over the next five years (according to most asset managers and the Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Lowe's could double or triple the market's returns while delivering far greater and safer dividend income.

Carnival is a greet deep value way to enjoy a safe 4.9% yield while benefitting from a strong job market and the 60% likelihood that we avoid recession in 2020.

Over the past 10 years, Carnival has grown at 6.5% CAGR, which the market was valued at a 17.4 PE. The consensus is that even with a slowing global economy the company will grow at 5% (Reuters) to 7.4% CAGR (FactSet) over the next five years.

Those aren't pie in the sky guesses but supported by Carnival's long-term fundamental growth plans.

Carnival's more than 100 cruise ships represent over 50% of global capacity. The company has 19 more ships launching between 2019 and 2023 to take advantage of the strong secular growth in cruising, which is popular with 65+ people as well as Millenials who like to spend on experiences.

Globally 3% to 4% of people have ever taken a cruise and industry experts expect demand to grow steadily and outstrip supply, keeping occupancy rates high, and generating strong profits for companies like Carnival.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here are the potential returns on Carnival if it grows at the low end of its 5% to 10% realistic long-term potential. I'm modeling a PE of 15, not its historical 17.4, for periods of similar growth rates.

18% CAGR long-term returns are the low end of CCL's realistic return potential, with the high end being 28% CAGR using the historical 17.4 PE. That's the power of a safe 5% yield and a PE of 9, that is baking in a recession that isn't actually likely.

What if you're nervous about the effects of the trade war weakening the global economy further? Well, then defensive names like CVS and British American Tobacco make fine places to put new money to work.

CVS Is No Longer Wall Street's Whipping Boy

(Source: Ycharts)

Since the healthcare correction of early 2018 ended, CVS has stormed almost 20% higher in five months. But the company is still incredibly undervalued, both in terms of 2019's fair value of $107 and even more so compared to 2020's likely fair value of $110 based on 3% expected earnings and cash flow growth next year.

That growth is expected to accelerate due to good integration of the Aetna merger, higher margins (from synergies and AET's more cash flow rich business model), and a return to share buybacks once de-leveraging is complete.

2020 EPS growth: 3%

2021 EPS growth: 5%

2022 EPS growth: 10%

long-term consensus growth rate: 4.9% CAGR

realistic growth rate 5% to 10%

The current FactSet long-term consensus growth rate is about 5%, up from 3% earlier this year as management proves it knows what it's doing integrating Aetna.

CVS is one of the best recession-resistant companies you can own

America's largest pharmacy chain

America's largest pharmacy benefits manager

one of the largest health insurers after acquiring Aetna in late 2018

While CVS likely overpaid for Aetna, possibly by as much as $20 billion, I agree with Morningstar that this strategic move, which follows the example of rapidly growing Super SWAN UnitedHealth Group (UNH), can help drive sustained rapid growth over time (AET's net margins were double that of CVS's).

Yes, there is a lot of execution risk surrounding mega-mergers, especially ones funded with $40 billion in debt. But management is executing well on AET integration (cost synergies are ahead of schedule) and it paid back over $6 billion in debt in the first five months after the deal closed. By 2021 the leverage ratios should be down to management's long-term target of "low 3s" and the company's above-average safe dividend should begin growing again. Buybacks will also be free to recommence, helping to drive faster FCF/share and dividend growth, especially should CVS remain highly undervalued.

While analysts think about 5% growth is likely Morningstar's Damien Conover is more bullish on the company's prospects explaining that he expects

Revenue growth of 4%-5% annually through 2023, and a consolidated EBITDA margin that remains near 7% over the forecast period. Following debt reduction over the next two years, we assume a return to share repurchases will help generate roughly 10% EPS growth over the long run." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

But whether CVS grows at 5% or 10%, the fact remains that from today's very low valuation dividend investors are likely to be pleased with the long-term results.

In the last 10 years, since the ACA (aka "ObamaCare") passed, the market has valued CVS's earnings at a 14.6 PE. That's below Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's 15.0 rule of thumb PE for "reasonable" valuations to pay for most companies based on 200 years of market returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Using the consensus growth rate of 4.8% and assuming a return to the reasonable 14.6 PE delivers nearly 19% CAGR total return potential over the next five years. If Morningstar is right and CVS grows at 10%, then 26% CAGR total returns are possible, a 224% total return that more than triples your investment.

Not from some high-flying risky company, like former Wall Street bubble darling Beyond Meat (BYND), but from a low-risk, well-established large-cap whose business generates recession-resistant cash flow to support a 5% to 10% growing dividend over the long-term.

This is the power of patience and long-term deep value dividend investing. But the company I like most of these four is British American Tobacco. Tobacco isn't for everyone, but I don't have moral qualms about profiting from legal businesses that people choose to use, so here is why I consider BTI one of the best high-yield stocks you can buy today.

British American owns strong global premium cigarette brands with strong pricing power. Combined with large investments in reduced-risk products (that are quickly gaining market share overseas) management believes it can maintain 7% to 9% long-term earnings, cash flow and dividend growth.

The FactSet Consensus shows analysts agree

2020 growth: 9% EPS growth

2021 growth: 6% EPS growth

2022 growth: 11% EPS growth

long-term growth consensus: 7% (Reuters), 8.4% FactSet

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

A reasonable PE on BTI is 15 (Chuck's rule of thumb) to 15.6 (10-year low rate average). Applying 7% to 9% growth (management's guidance and consensus growth rate) we get a realistic total return potential on this 7.8% yielding stock trading at 8 times earnings of 23% to 28% CAGR, up to five times the likely market return.

Heck British American's safe 8% yield is likely to beat the market over the next five years, even ignoring 4% annual growth through 2021 as it finishes deleveraging and then accelerating to 7% to 9% over the long-term.

BTI represents the quintessential great high-probability/low-risk investment

generous but safe yield

7% to 9% growth that's faster than the 6% to 6.5% S&P 500 historical norm

recession-resistant business model

29% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the last 15 years

a large margin of safety

sky-high return potential

While no stock is a "sure thing" and it's always possible that this time is different and tobacco is doomed, that's what risk management is for.

I am personally targeting 5% of my portfolio for BTI should the market allow me to keep adding at similar valuations. 5% to 10% position size limits are a good rule of thumb for most people, and what I use in the Dividend Kings' model portfolios.

What if none of these stocks are your cup of tea? That's where the rest of this article comes in. Let's walk through a methodical, reasonable and prudent way of screening quality dividend stocks for valuation, so you can determine what companies deserve your money at any given time.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "Buy, Sell, Hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always - more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 4th)

Even with the market near all-time highs, you can see that at least according to Morningstar there are plenty of quality names available at bargain prices. Morningstar's long-term growth outlook for Imperial is a bit more bullish than mine, which is why I disagree that it's 53% undervalued (34% undervalued this year), though I concur it's a screaming bargain as long as you maintain good risk management on the company.

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to Buy, Strong Buy, and Very Strong Buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with, but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (which matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar considers 4- or 5-star Buys and Strong Buys.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 4th)"q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there are a lot more 4- and 5-star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimated fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings).

This is why future Super SWAN utility Dominion energy (D) is a 4-star stock, despite being just 3% undervalued per Morningstar's estimate. Dividend Kings estimates Dominion is 2% undervalued and a reasonable buy today.

However, while a 4- or 5-star Morningstar stock is usually a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of its recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs-powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example:

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but for popular momentum stocks (like many tech names), they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, they assume much faster growth at Microsoft which will justify a 40% multiple expansion, which implies that Microsoft's growth rate in the future will be 14% CAGR (not impossible, but on the upper range of probable).

Here's Morningstar explaining how they thing Microsoft is worth $155 today.

Our fair value estimate for Microsoft is $155 per share, which implies a fiscal 2021 enterprise value/sales multiple of 8 times, adjusted price/earnings multiple of 29 times, and a 4% free cash flow yield.

Dividend Kings considers Microsoft a Super SWAN, one of the best dividend stocks in the world. The only disagreement we have is on valuation. Is Microsoft's strong cloud business going to drive faster long-term growth than the 10.3% CAGR it's seen over the next 10 years? Most likely, we estimate 10% to 15% long-term earnings and cash flow growth is realistic for Microsoft. Here are the analyst consensus long-term growth estimates:

12.3% CAGR (FactSet)

14.5% (Reuters)

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The blue line is the average PE for MSFT during a period when it grew at 14.5% CAGR. This was the last five years, the entire Satya Nadella era. If Microsoft grows the upper end of the analyst consensus, 14.5%, then I consider it unlikely that the market will permanently value its earnings at 29 times earnings, which is Morningstar's "fair value" PE, and represented by the pink line.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the past 20 years, including the tech bubble when Microsft trades as high as 71 earnings, the company has NEVER maintained a 29 PE over time. Morningstar's claim that 29 times earnings is the "new normal" is likely akin to Yale professor Irving Fisher, who on Oct. 16, 1929, declared that stocks had reached “what looks like a permanently high plateau.”

The largest stock market crash in US history, which ultimately saw the market fall 90% before bottoming in 1932, began on October 29th, just 13 days after one of the nation's most respected economists predicted that stocks would never again suffer a significant decline.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Morningstar's claim that 25 times free cash flow is "fair value" is even more dangerous. Microsoft run by Satya Nadella, growing at 14.5% CAGR over time is valued at 18.2 times free cash flow. That's not my opinion it's historical fact.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Microsoft will be worth about $110 in 2020. I consider it reasonable to pay up to a 5% premium for a rapidly growing Super SWAN. That means $115 is a reasonable limit order to place on Microsoft that requires just a 15% decline in the stock to buy it at a valuation where you could enjoy own this cloud computing powerhouse without suffering from margin compression sapping your long-term returns.

How often does Microsoft fall 15%?

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MSFT

Microsoft has fallen 15% or more three times over the last decade, including once since Nadella became CEO. But the stock doesn't actually have to suffer a correction in order to become a reasonable buy for patient investors.

Year Microsoft Fair Value Reasonably Buy Price 2019 $100 $105 2020 $110 $116 2021 $124 $131 2022 $143 $150 2023 $160 $168

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Microsoft could stagnate for many years as its multiple contracts to its average PE of 21.5, which is a time period in which it had the exact same expected growth rate and fundamentals as it has now.

5% to 10% long-term returns are what could be expected if you buy it today. Those aren't horrible returns by any means. But you can earn 14% to 15% CAGR long-term returns if you by buy the wonderful company that is Microsoft at a fair price, or even merely a reasonable one.

How can you tell whether Morningstar's fair value estimates are reasonable or just plain crazy? By looking at objective metrics, like P/E ratios.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. That's the same rule of thumb that Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considered a reasonable multiple to pay for a quality company.

This is because P/E ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street, and 15.0 P/E being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 P/E) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck also considers 15 times cash flow to be prudent for most companies, as do all the founding Dividend Kings.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

(Source: Morningstar) data as of October 4th

Chubb (CB) is a good example of how you can't just use a single metric, like 15.0 PE rule of thumb as gospel. 14.3 times forward earnings sound attractive. Until you realize that Chubb's 5-year average PE has been 14.1, and based on other metrics Morningstar estimates this company is actually 13% overvalued.

Dividend Kings estimates Chubb's fair value at $128 in 2019, making it 26% overvalued today.

And don't forget that P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and yieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

Historical P/E and a 15.0 rule of thumb are not perfect. 5-year average P/Es can give a false reading if something extreme happened, like a bubble or industry crash, causing the energy P/E ratio averages to become absurd.

This is why it's best to use the longest time period that corresponds to a company's expected growth rate. That will eliminate periods of short-term market insanity, such as when telecom tower REIT American Tower Corp. (REIT)">AMT) traded at 86 times FFO in early 2000 (tech bubble). That stock fell 97% before bottoming in 2002 at a P/FFO of just 4, from which it then went on to deliver 29% CAGR total returns over the next 17 years.

This brings me to another important metric to check: price-to-cash flow, which replaces the P/E ratio for REITs, yieldCos, MLPs/midstreams, and many LPs

Price-to-Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price-to-cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price-to-cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest-to-great cash flow multiple is a very high-probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price-to-cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows, and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price-to-cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 4th)

Again, historical price-to-cash flow estimates are not perfect. TerraForm Power (TERP), a level 8/11 quality yieldCo, was run into the ground and nearly bankrupted by its former sponsor SunEdison (which did go bankrupt). Brookfield Asset Management rescued it and turned it into a great high-yield dividend growth stock, which justifies a much higher valuation (though it is about 7% overvalued today).

Similarly, Genuine Parts (GPC), is a dividend king trading at 14.9 times cash flow. Sounds great, especially given that GPC has grown its dividend at 6% annually, roughly the same rate as the S&P 500, for 63 consecutive years. This is truly one of the bluest of blue chips, with no industry, economic downturn of world-shaking event since 1956 preventing GPC from hiking its dividend at a relatively consistent rate like clockwork each year.

Morningstar estimates that GPC is about 2% undervalued, meaning basically a wonderful company at a fair price.

Dividend Kings' estimated fair value in 2019: $103 -7% undervalued

level 8/11 above average quality = reasonable buy now, good buy near $88

In this case, GPC is a reasonable buy, but I personally consider a 15% margin of safety appropriate given its risk profile. The point is you want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10).

PE/Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price) And Putting It All Together

According to Chuck Carnevale, a 15 P/E is prudent for most companies, even slow-growing ones. But if a company is able to grow especially fast (over 15% over time), it deserves a higher multiple. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billion-fold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation), can likely achieve 5-10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000, the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 6.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher-than-normal P/E (or price-to-cash flow). This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6-2.7 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of 1, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast (some of those growth estimates are likely to be proven wrong).

(Source: Morningstar, data as of October 4th)

FedEx (FDX)is a great company, trading at a nice discount, which is why Dividend Kings Deep Value portfolio bought it. But it's PEG is not 0.39, which implies about 20% long-term growth (9% to 14% is realistic). Based on the analyst consensus of 13% per FactSet Research, FDX's PEG is 0.89.

Broadcom's (AVGO) PEG is indeed attractive at 0.94 based on FactSet consensus long-term growth estimates. UnitedHealth (UNH) is also near 1, though Dividend Kings disagrees that a company that historically trades at a 14.9 PE is "fairly priced" at 22 times earnings. That's how Morningstar estimates UNH is 29% undervalued while Dividend King's 10-metric historical model estimates it's about fairly priced in 2019 and about 10% undervalued relative to 2020's expected results.

Mind you UNH is a fast-growing Super SWAN and recession-resistant to boot. So it's a reasonable buy today, just not a screaming buy as Morningstar believes.

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price", or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing, so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, British American Tobacco clears nearly all these screens, making it a great deep value buy.

Dividend King's Historical Discount To Fair Value: 32% (Strong Buy)

Morningstar's estimated discount to fair value: 51% (5 stars)

2019 PE: 8.7 (vs. 15.6 historical average)

2020 PE: 8.0

Price-to-free cash-flow: 9.2 vs. 12.4 historical average

PEG: 1.0 (based on 8.4% CAGR FactSet analyst consensus for next five years)

Like I said BTI is one of my favorite ultra-high-yield dividend stocks right now, because any way you slice it this stock is deeply undervalued.

When you see all these valuation methods lining up and saying the same thing, that's when you can "bend it like Buffett" and back up the truck on a quality dividend stocks. That's what I've been doing with tobacco stocks in recent weeks, buying BTI, Altria (MO), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Philip Morris International (PM) which collectively now make up about 13% of my portfolio.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets, data as of October 4th) Bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

I maintain a master list that takes every company I track for Dividend Kings and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality.

7: average quality, seek 20% discount to fair value and limit to 2.5% of invested capital or less

8: Above-average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital.

9: Blue-chip company, limit to 5-10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value.

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital.

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of your invested capital.

A score of 7 is average quality, which means a 2% or smaller probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns (2% was the highest average cut during the 1990 recession, all other recessions were less).

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and, potentially, a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5-10 years, and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of September 27th)

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing - buying them when they are at their least popular ("Be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company with an untested business model in hopes it becomes the next Amazon (AMZN).

The goal is simply to buy quality blue chips whose fundamentals are firmly intact, and whose valuations are so ridiculously low that modest long-term growth can deliver 15-25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue chips to pop (sometimes 5-10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will, which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: The Best Job Market In 50 Years Makes Recession Less Likely And Thus Today Remains A Good Time To Buy Quality Dividend Stocks At Attractive Valuations

I fully expect job growth to slow to 110,000 to 125,000 in the coming months. The trade war continues to worsen, with three more sets of tariffs set to hit by December 15th. Unless a trade deal happens before then (15% probability according to Moody's) manufacturing/industrials/mining job growth is likely to turn negative.

BUT as long as we create over 100,000 jobs per month, then unemployment will keep inching lower, and wage growth slowly but surely moves higher. With tame inflation resulting in the best real wage growth in 10 years, consumer spending and the much larger and still growing service sector should allow the US to grow 1% to 1.5% in 2020, even if the trade war keeps getting worse.

While such slow growth isn't ideal, the fact is the trade war will almost certainly end one day, it's just a matter of which president does so.

In the meantime quality dividend stocks are always available at reasonable to excellent prices for every need and goal.

Carnival is a great high-yield modestly fast-growing consumer discretionary stock that's trading at an extremely attractive valuation and poised to eventually generate massive returns

Lowe's is a rapidly growing Super SWAN dividend king that could basically triple your investment over the next five years

CVS Health is a high-yield modestly fast-growing deep value defensive stock that is set to soon start growing its dividend at 5% to 10% over time, and whose extremely low valuation makes outperforming during a potential future bear market very likely

British American Tobacco checks pretty much every box conservative income investors could want being very undervalued, ultra-high-safe-yielding, rapidly growing, defensive and a typically a very low volatility stock

If you don't like any of these, then select your own companies, following a methodical, reasonable and time tested approach looking at several valuation metrics in concert, and comparing companies to their historical multiples.

As long as the fundamentals and growth rates remain similar, companies almost always revert back to market-determined (historical average) fair values over time.

There is no way of knowing whether this will take one year or 10 to occur. But that's why it's great to own companies that pay you generous, safe and exponentially rising income while you wait for competent and trustworthy management to grow your dividends and wealth over time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

an exclusive database of 650 preferred stocks

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long bti, low, cvs. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.