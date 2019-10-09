JPST Cures Short-Term Interest Needs

When I look at my current portfolio, there is several reasons why JPST is my largest position. The biggest selling point for investors is the conservative dividend yield of 2.37%. The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is designed to produce superior short-term income while seeking to maintain ultra-low volatility for investors. Since its inception in May of 2017, the fund has swelled to $9 billion in assets under management and still growing. In this article, I will discuss why investors need to own this ETF as one of their largest fixed-income holdings.

2.36% SEC Yield

The biggest reason to own a fund like JPST is the higher than average current SEC Yield of 2.36%. When comparing this rate to the national averages below, you can see that JPST still stacks up well compared to products such as a 1-year CD and short-term money market accounts:

DEPOSIT PRODUCT AVERAGE HIGH LOW LOCATION COUNT Updated 10/04/2019 Money Market $10K 0.17 2.360 0.001 65,088 Money Market $25K 0.20 2.560 0.001 65,235 Money Market $100K 0.27 2.400 0.010 52,447 Savings $2.5K 0.09 2.420 0.001 78,695

(Source: Bank Rate)

Another key reason why I like JPST is not worrying about locking my capital up for any reason. There are some CDs that have yields around 2% today or even a little higher, but you're having to lock up that capital for a set time frame such as a year. With JPST, you simply buy the fund and watch your account earn 2.36% in yield, while also having a chance to make slight appreciation in the shares like I have this year.

JPST Credit Quality

With any fixed income instrument you purchase, there is always a risk of repayment of the principal. When I read articles here on Seeking Alpha, I always see in-depth commentary on the coupon rate of current yield with less discussion of the default risk. The simple first glance at JPST shows the fund owns investment grade notes. According to JPMorgan, JPST only owns 3.4% of its assets in below-investment grade short-term notes. Let's take a look at the average quality of these notes below:

US Government 6.3% AAA 11.2% A-1+ 0.8% A-1 6.8% AA 11.6% A 39.0% BBB 21.1% A-2 3.2% A-3 0.2%

(Source: JP Morgan)

The only concern for me within the make-up of these holdings is the BBB exposure it has. Most investors aren't aware that BBB-rated securities are one notch away from becoming junk. However, since the average duration of these notes are so short, I am not as worried about the default risk as a fund that owns longer-dated junk notes such as the iShares High-Yield Bond Fund (HYG) or the SPDR High-Yield Fund (JNK). With over 634 notes in the fund, the average duration is standing at six months and below. This is another fundamental reason why I like this fund long term. As the notes mature, the fund is actively purchasing new ones and replacing them. This keeps credit quality on watch along with keeping the rates current.

The niche of JPST is the fund's short-term corporate bond research. By owning investment grade notes of six months and under, the fund is constantly actively managing interest rate risk and default risk. When looking at the safety of your capital, it is hard to pass on six-month notes of investment grade companies with solid balance sheets. Your other options such as money markets or CDs might not have as much diversification as JPST with its 634 core holdings. In the event of a bank default, you will have to follow the process through the FDIC to receive your capital back. This is of course an extreme event, but an event that did happen too many times in 2008 when savers thought that their smaller bank was safe and sound.

Monthly Interest

The biggest selling point to a retiree or someone like me is the fact that JPST pays its shareholders monthly interest payments. Every month I am collecting roughly .2% on my savings, much more than many of my clients who come showing me their regional bank's savings account statement. Having some predictable streams of income in your portfolio is always a big advantage. Let's take a look at one more table below that outlines this monthly interest income:

Year Month JPST 2018 1 0.18% 2018 2 0.05% 2018 3 0.13% 2018 4 0.23% 2018 5 0.28% 2018 6 0.11% 2018 7 0.28% 2018 8 0.25% 2018 9 0.15% 2018 10 0.20% 2018 11 0.15% 2018 12 0.20% 2019 1 0.42% 2019 2 0.23% 2019 3 0.39% 2019 4 0.29% 2019 5 0.31% 2019 6 0.30% 2019 7 0.24% 2019 8 0.26% 2019 9 0.22%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In some months, JPST has returned even more than its average .2% dividend payment per month. For someone who needs reliable income from an investment, JPST can be a solid solution. Even with interest rates declining this past month, the JPST still posted a .22% return in September, and a .26% return in August. The investor is earning this steady yield while also not experiencing any price volatility which scares most conservative investors off from typical bond funds.

Looking Forward

When looking at the near-term future for JPST, the fund will continue to be a larger holding of mine and a strong recommendation for my clients. JPST provides steady income payments and 1% price reaction to the equity markets. With a beta of .01 and a 21 out of 21 positive monthly return record, JPST will continue to steadily outperform shot-term savings products. One risk investors have to note is that of the Federal Reserve. If the Federal Reserve bank continues to cut the short-term fed funds rate, there is a real risk in the future that the fund could yield much lower rates. However, in the near term, the shareholders of JPST will continue to benefit from short-term investment grade note payments from a financially sound financial institution in JPMorgan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital and author Josh Ortner, CTFA, are long shares of JPST.



Please consult a financial professional on your own risks and objectives. These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.