Broadridge Financial: Further Gains Coming In 2020

I highlighted the bullish case for Broadridge Financial (BR) earlier this year. The former ADP (ADP) spin-off has long been the leader in proxy services management and has recently been expanding into other adjacent fields. It may not be in the most flashy market, but that has kept BR stock cheaper than other more glamorous FinTech names.

In particular, Broadridge had a strong first half of 2018 thanks to an unusually lively series of activist-investor led proxy battles. This caused Broadridge's more recent results come up short by comparison which led to a sharp sell-off in Broadridge's stock price late last year. Since my original buy call in March, BR stock has surged as much as 30% higher, however, it still trades below its 2018 peak. Additionally, shares have gotten dinged up a bit over the past month during the market's broader rotation from growth stocks back to value. As a result, it's worth taking another look at Broadridge as shares now trade at $120.

What's Changed In Six Months?

The company's general strategic agenda remains on course. While the core proxy business is humming, Broadridge continues its move into wealth management services. It has done so, as it likes to do, by keeping up its M&A activities. It picked up Financial Database Services for an undisclosed sum. This company offers software for managing adviser compensation within fund offices. Additionally, in a bigger move, Broadridge bought RPM Technologies for about $300 million. RPM offers capabilities for managing retail banking and mutual fund services in Canada. RPM is projected to add $40-$50 million in 2020 revenues meaning Broadridge paid around 6-7x sales for the entity.

In any case, M&A has been a core competency for Broadridge over the years; if you are a long-term bull on the stock, you should have confidence in management's ability to keep finding and sourcing more deals on reasonable terms. CEO Timothy Gokey made it clear that the company will remain active in M&A going forward:

So first of all, just thinking of tuck-in M&A, in fintech is an evergreen strategy. There are always new solutions, there are always management teams getting things for a certain size, wanting to take it to the next level and wanting to partner with someone like us. And we have a strong track record of doing that really for growth and making growth accretive, and it's something that's just we view as an ongoing piece of our business. And we worked very active in the last quarter. I'd say, our approach hasn’t changed. We continue to have the same criteria that we always have.

Moving on to operating results, in August, Broadridge reported its full-year fiscal 2019 results, as its financial year ends in June.

Through Q2, Broadridge had reported fairly lackluster results, given the tough comparisons to 2018. There was unusually strong proxy activity in 2018 driven by high-profile activist battles that had temporarily boosted revenues. As these rolled off, the weak results tanked BR stock. As I had anticipated, however, results picked up over the past two quarters of the year, leading to another solid year for the firm overall.

For the full-year, revenues were up just 1%, which isn't great, though things picked up as the year progressed. Notably, recurring revenues were up significantly more, while other revenues declined slightly. Broadridge's business continues to transition to digital proxies, which should be a long-term benefit to the business. For example look at margins. As the move to recurring revenues continues, Broadridge's full-year operating margin surged from 13.8% in 2018 to 15.0% in 2019. When you can add 120 basis points there, it makes up for slower top-line growth. Powered by those improving margins, earnings rose 14% despite the top-line weakness.

Heading into 2020, the business' recent improving momentum should continue. For fiscal 2020, Broadridge sees something in the range of 3-6% total revenue growth for the year. However, in the more desirable recurring revenue category, growth should be closer to 8-10%, with EPS growth projected to come in around 10% as well.

As I noted in my previous article, that sort of EPS growth rate is attractive because the company's business is quite recession-resistant. Even in 2009, revenues only dropped 3% with earnings down 5%. That's amazing resiliency for a financial services firm during the Great Financial Crisis.

A consistent 8-10% growth rate is worth a lot in terms of compounding if a recession year results in you being down marginally rather than down double digits.

23x forward earnings is not a bad price for Broadridge given its EPS growth rate since it is less likely to face a big setback when the next recession/bear market does arrive, be it next quarter or years from now. To be sure, 23x forward earnings isn't particularly cheap either, but if you're looking for businesses with strong growth - both in earnings and dividends - that will fare alright over the next five to ten years even if the economy hits a prolonged rough patch, Broadridge is an attractive option.

One Potential Risk To Monitor

One thing worth paying attention to is Broadridge's quality of service. I've seen some comments that Broadridge's consumer-facing products such as its dividend reinvestment "DRIP" services are clunkier than rivals' offerings. See this comment for example, though there are several I could pick from.

I'd also note negative comments such as you see here for CDK Global (CDK). CDK, for those unfamiliar, was another spin-off from ADP which focuses on automotive sales software. You see folks suggesting that CDK is skating off past client lock-in and that it hasn't done enough to modernize its product, potentially leaving it open to more nimble competition. I had considered investing in CDK but saw enough to concern me about whether or not their product has a sustainable durable advantage. Given that both companies are ADP spin-offs, there could be elements of similar corporate culture between the two.

As it is, with Broadridge, I'm not as concerned, as the core proxy services business has a high moat, minimal competition, and is hard for consumers to switch away from. That said, as Broadridge tries to branch out into more competitive markets such as wealth management, we'll need to watch and see if they invest enough to keep their products attractive for end users. It's far easier to dominate a business to business niche with "good enough" software, but Broadridge may need to step up its game as it goes after more mass market services.

Dividend Growth Story Remains In Tact

While Broadridge is not technically a Dividend Aristocrat, it has about as good a record as you can have without being part of that club. That's because Broadridge is a spin-off of ADP, which itself is a Dividend Aristocrat. Broadridge, since becoming independent, has hiked its dividend every year. Impressively, 2019 marked the eighth year in a row where it increased its dividend at a double-digit clip, and the growth rate continues to run well into the double-digits:

Oftentimes, you see this sort of fantastic dividend growth driven by a one-time spike in a company's dividend payout ratio as a company transitions from being a young growth company to a more mature one. That's not been the case for BR stock at all.

Since 2011, Broadridge's payout ratio hasn't budged - it was at 44% then and is still at that level now. Meanwhile, the dividend has more than tripled over that stretch - all driven by rapidly rising earnings power:

While the price of BR stock has been more volatile - particularly over the past 18 months - the core earnings engine has been remarkably smooth. And the company shares a steady portion of those earnings gains with shareholders. It's easy for people to look at a company like Broadridge with a 1.8% dividend yield and say, I'll pass, the yield is too low. However, don't underestimate the impact of rapid compounding dividend growth; you could have bought Broadridge stock as recently as 2012 and already have a 10% yield on cost on your investment today.

I've Bought The Broadridge Stock Dip

As I noted in my recent IMF portfolio buys article, I've added again to my position in BR stock on this recent pullback. A lot of software, cloud, and related stocks have been selling off lately, in large part, I believe, due to the implosion of the tech unicorns and recent IPOs.

Ultimately though, the troubles over at the likes of Uber (UBER) and WeWork have next to nothing to do with the prospects for a fast-growing highly profitable firm like Broadridge. If you value Broadridge more like a software company, it's quite cheap here at 3x sales given its profit margins, recurring revenues profile and the like.

On an earnings basis, in March, I argued Broadridge should be valued more like ADP and other leading financial technology companies. Here's how things have gone since then in fintech:

Data by YCharts

Broadridge has in fact almost caught up to ADP on an earnings basis, with ADP at 25x forward now compared to Broadridge at 23x forward earnings. As you can see, however, Broadridge has traded right in line with other peers like Fiserv (FISV) and Mastercard (MA) over the past two quarters while remaining significantly cheaper than them on both earnings and Price/sales.

If you want exposure to the fintech sector, Broadridge stock continues to be an appealing option, particularly once you factor its sizzling dividend growth record into account.

