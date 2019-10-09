IMF September Buys: The 28 Stocks I Added (Part 2)

This article continues describing purchases for my IMF portfolio for September. As a reminder, I published Part 1 recently, which detailed my reasons for adding various bank, energy, and other value stocks. Today, we get the two other main themes of the month - pure growth stocks along with a basket of Argentine names. As a reminder, here's everything I picked up in September:

The IMF Goes Growth

We have a basket of high growth-focused names that have gotten clobbered over the past month.

Before diving into the details, let me make a comment on portfolio strategy here. I'm not recommending most of these stocks as high-conviction pound the table purchases at this price, at least not yet. If and when I reach that level of confidence, I'll write up a lengthy report specifically on that stock, as I did recently with Roper Technologies (ROP). I added to Roper again this month, by the way, for the same reasons I've discussed previously.

It can be a little difficult to analyze these cloud and software names for outsiders because so much depends on the intricacies on their products. If you aren't a coder (I'm not) and you don't have many in your immediate social circle (again, I don't), it's harder to get an unbiased assessment of how good the core of some of these products are compared to the competition. Given the high valuations and huge growth expectations priced into many of these stocks, tread carefully. Don't make one of these a big portfolio position without doing a lot more independent research.

With that caution stated, why cloud stocks at all, and why now? The why now shouldn't be too difficult to guess. The so-called tech unicorns - the billion+ valued companies coming public now - are getting eviscerated. Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have plummeted, wiping out more than $30 billion in market cap between the two of them. And now a whole host of recent IPOs are in freefall:

Data by YCharts

These nascent tech companies were already having a rough summer. Throw in the WeWork fiasco, and these stocks are all getting taken to the woodshed now.

I have no interest in purchasing any of those five recent IPOs listed above near current prices. However, the drop in these tech IPOs is sending ripples through more seasoned tech listings as well. That's where I am interested. My IMF portfolio is underweighted to tech stocks, and what it does own is primarily in more stable dividend-paying names like Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Texas Instruments (TXN). Even counting a few stocks like Roper that could be classified as either tech or something else, tech shares make up just 7% of the IMF portfolio. 7% is better than the 0% you see in some dividend-focused portfolios, but it's still pretty low for an investor with decades to go before reaching retirement age.

Additionally, as the IMF is intended to be a quasi-index fund, I'm willing to buy at least a small piece of sectors and industries that are outside my normal wheelhouse.

There's no doubt that the cloud/SaaS companies will continue to be a larger and larger part of the economy and stock market in coming years. The sector is still highly priced after its recent sell-off, but in the long run, these companies will be an important part of the economy. With these firms taking 20-40% hits in recent weeks, I'm willing to open at least a starter position in some of these names, even though ideally they'd get a lot cheaper yet.

Some people may see this as me capitulating in the sense that I sold some "value" stocks and bought pure growth names with the proceeds. Perhaps we'll look back at September 2019 and say I joined an irrational crowd. I'll willing to run that risk. In any case, it's a tiny portion of the overall portfolio, and these stocks at large discounts to where they were recently trading:

Data by YCharts

Note: Datadog (DDOG) isn't on that graph since it just IPOed a couple weeks ago, but it too fell 25% recently.

I've repeatedly expressed my thesis that we're in something akin to 1998 right now. The markets have briefly cooled off due to factors from outside the U.S. - back then, emerging market troubles, now a trade war - and the Fed has suddenly pivoted from tightening to easing as a result. Over the next two or three quarters, the flood of easy money will push asset prices up sharply, and tech stocks like these will lead the way.

Don't forget that like now, the IPO window froze over in both 1996 and 1998, but the tech market came back stronger each time, eventually reaching late 1999's jaw-dropping conclusion.

I'd be shocked if our current ten year bull market ended with the market barely rallying from January 2018 levels while high profile deal after high profile deal flops unceremoniously. Look at 1929, look at the late 1960s, look at 1999 - markets peak on euphoria, not on wary skepticism, such as we just saw toward WeWork.

Switching gears, why'd I pick these names in particular? There's no one strand that ties all these together - I'm not pulling them straight from a screener or anything. So let's take a brief look at each.

First up, we have Avalara (AVLR) which does tax compliance software, focused mainly on helping online retailers manage their sales tax requirements. As you may remember, I recently started a position in Tyler Technologies (TYL), which does software for local governments; I like software that is in non-hyped up verticals. You tend to get great customer retention along with less competition. I'd buy more Tyler, except that it is trading at all-time highs and has totally ignored the SaaS carnage of late.

Avalara, however, sold off, and gave us an entry. I have more on Avalara to discuss at some point, for now, I'll just say that governments love to collect tax and getting a company that will control a huge portion of that compliance channel could be worth many multiples of the current $5 billion market cap.

Alteryx (AYX) is the leader in online data analytics. The company is growing at an absolutely ludicrous pace, from $38 million in revenues in 2014 to more than $300 million over the past 12 months. The revenue growth rate is running around 60% annually, and has actually increased in recent years. That won't keep up for long, it's hard to nearly double your revenues every year or two as your base rate mushrooms.

That said, Alteryx is already producing meaningful GAAP accounting profits - a rarity for a SaaS company of its size. And things should only get better; the company reports a tremendous 130% revenue retention rate, meaning that not only do customers stay with the company, in fact, the average customer spends much more each year with Alteryx than they did the previous year. These sorts of businesses that earn more from each customer - rather than fighting off churn while selling a service at a fixed price point - have exponentially more upside as they scale.

The complaint on Alteryx is that it is simply way too expensive. Scott McNealy, the former CEO of Sun Microsystems, is famous for popularizing the idea that it is simply absurd to pay more than 10x sales for a growth company. Alteryx is now at 20x sales, albeit down from 29x a few weeks ago. Still, revenues have to double again for Alteryx to get back on the right side of the usual too expensive for software threshold. That said, given Alteryx's incredible profitability and customer retention rates, if you were ever going to make an exception to the 10x rule, this would be the case.

Turning to a lower profit margin company at a far lower price/sales ratio, we have Spotify (SPOT) at just 3x sales. Shares have gotten hammered over the past few months and are near their lows since listing. At the time of the IPO last year, I suggested that I would eventually be a buyer. I thought the company was a long-term winner but that patience would be the name of the game. I've been patient, and now the price has improved significantly.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a pretty simple one to justify. It was one of the year's most anticipated IPOs, with experts saying the company's products and platform are second-to-none. Datadog had the misfortune of going public right as the IPO market plummeted, causing their shares to immediately get sent to the kennel:

Shares dropped from an open of $41 to as low as $30 within two weeks of the IPO. It gets really interesting near that price, as the market cap fell to well under $10 billion. That's intriguing, as Bloomberg reported that Cisco (CSCO) attempted to buy the company for "significantly" more than the $7 billion valuation the company just IPOed at. Thus Datadog is now selling around the price that Cisco valued the whole company for; this for one of the year's most anticipated and leading tech firm offerings. If software companies keep slumping and the stock market goes nowhere, DDOG stock could deflate a lot more. But if I'm anywhere close to right about the S&P 500 rallying to 4,000 over the next couple years and tech stocks leading the charge, Datadog will be a big winner from this level.

There's also Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD). It, like Datadog, was one of the year's most promising IPOs, and initially traded up huge:

However, after a strong start to trading and a blowout earnings report in July, the stock caved anyway, and went back to IPO pricing. It was helped in this decline due to President Trump mentioning CrowdStrike potentially being involved in the controversial events that occurred in Ukraine. You can read more about that situation if you're curious.

I personally don't see anything of significant importance to the Crowdstrike investment thesis in the Ukraine drama. As it stands, the company is a clear leader in cybersecurity that was recently trading down 45% from its August levels. Would I make Crowdstrike a large position on its own? Not at this time. But I do see a case for buying a basket of a few of these leading tech stocks covering a variety of different applications and niches. If we get a rally anywhere close to what I'm expecting over the next two years, these stocks will be standout performers.

Finally, I should note there were a few more additions to existing tech positions including Roper - mentioned above and a couple others. Those include Facebook (FB) which remains too cheap, seemingly because people really don't like management. And I get it, they're not a trustworthy bunch.

However, the worst appears to have passed as far as scandals and regulatory worries go. At less than 19x forward earnings, the stock is modestly priced given expectations of 22% earnings growth annually over the next five years. And the company is a cash machine, with nearly $20/share piled up on the balance sheet and more pouring in every quarter. It's not hard to see Facebook paying a dividend or increasing the size of its share buyback dramatically in coming years.

I also added to the position in Broadridge (BR) as it has pulled back a little bit in recent weeks.

The Mini-Argentina Basket

As I've previously explained, I want to make a full Argentina basket to benefit from the massive decline in the country's asset prices due to the likely imminent return of the Kirchner government. Unfortunately, Argentine stock prices jumped pretty sharply on news of the government imposing "temporary" capital controls at the beginning of September. Emerging markets almost never form a sustainable bottom due to capital controls, so I'd be surprised if that was the ultimate low.

On top of that, there's little sign that the election odds are tilting back in Macri's favor. Additionally, the Argentine Peso is slumping again on the black market. Thus, I expect another leg lower. Still, prices are low enough that I have a desire to go bargain hunting, even though the odds favor lower prices in a month or two.

With all that said, what Argentine exposed stocks did I add to the IMF this month? Most were additions to existing positions. I increased my position in the Chilean beer brewer Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) for the reasons I laid out here. While CCU is the dominant beer brewer in Chile, it is also the clear #2 in Argentina, and as such, the market has hammered the stock. Historically, CCU has been able to perform reasonably well during currency devaluations in Argentina; I'm not worried about economic trouble as it relates to beverage sales.

I also added to the position in Corporacion America Airports (CAAP), which hit new all-time lows in September. CAAP is one of the world's largest private airport operators; it runs terminals spanning many countries across Europe and South America. However, it gets the majority of its revenues from its core Argentine airports, and thus investors are assuming it's in deep trouble. The company's debt is manageable, however, and its fees for international traffic at the Buenos Aires airports are paid in dollars. So devaluation won't hit the firm nearly as badly as you might expect at first glance. And Brazil, Italy, Peru, etc. account for about 40% of revenues as it is.

CAAP stock is absurdly cheap compared to the other publicly-traded airport operators. That said, it pays no dividend and is likely to remain under a dark cloud until the Argentine economic outlook improves. Still, I see fair value of at least $15 compared to a share price in the mid-$4s now. It might take years to get there, but shares should have a triple in them once sentiment swings, as long as management doesn't spoil the party with poor capital allocation along the way. On the topic of airports, I added to all three of the Mexican airport operators as well this month - I need to update my coverage of them individually. For today, as far as the IMF goes, I had a lot of money to deploy this month and those stocks are more reasonably priced than many other alternatives.

Back to Argentina, I added to online travel website Despegar (DESP). Its shares were getting pounded even prior to the election results, and have hit all-time lows subsequent to them as well. Latin American travel demand is soft at the moment, and specific one-offs, such as Avianca Brasil going bankrupt, have hurt results this year. Despegar continues to consolidate the market, however, and is picking up mobile market share aggressively. When things turn up from a macro perspective, Despegar will catch a nice bid.

Finally - and this one is a new position for the IMF - I bought Central Puerto (CEPU), an Argentine power producer. While CEPU stock was a recent IPO in the U.S., the company has long traded on the Argentine stock exchange and has a fair track record as far as shareholder value goes. Shares have gotten absolutely crushed since the primary vote in August.

That seems like an overreaction. For one thing, most power contracts in Argentina are priced in dollars, so Central Puerto's business shouldn't implode due to the plunge in the Peso. The new socialist government will be a big headwind for the business - typically utilities have had issues with raising prices and collecting from working class folks under the left-wing administrations. However, the market is pricing in a good chance of outright nationalization of CEPU's assets by the new government. Notably, this measure didn't occur under the last Kirchner government, and this one seems likely to be (slightly) less extreme, so odds are against nationalization.

SA author Rational Expectations calculated that the stock should be worth $9/share on conservative assumptions with the Kirchner government in place. Figure a one-third chance of nationalization, and that'd make the value of the stock $6. Thus, at $4, Rational Expectations said odds were highly favorable for longs. Fast forward a month, and now CEPU stock is at just $3. To be sure, I can see a realistic path to this stock going to $0. But it also traded at $10 this summer, and $18 last year. Assuming the business survives this government (as it did the last socialist government in Argentina), shares could easily quadruple or more once the political pendulum swings to the right again.

Add it all up, and here are the moves in the Argentine-exposed stocks discussed above over the past few months:

Data by YCharts

These could certainly go lower - in fact, I expect a lower low once the stabilizing effect of the currency controls fails.

That said, with world stock markets near all-time highs generally, it's hard to totally overlook these sorts of tremendous declines and not add at least some exposure within a broadly-diversified portfolio such as the IMF. Following these purchases, the Argentine-exposed stocks (including Chile's CCU) make up less than 3% of the portfolio, meaning that even if the new socialist government causes the whole country to go to zero, the IMF will get by with a modest loss. On the upside, you don't need much exposure to something like CEPU to get a portfolio boost - returning to its 2018 stock price would cause shares to quintuple from this entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.