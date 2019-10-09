Daifuku Emerging As A Major Player In Logistics Automation

Perfect growth stocks don't really exist, and even the best secular growth stories usually see some "turbulence" at some point. So it is with Daifuku (OTC:DFKCY) (OTC:DAIUF) (6383.T), a global leader in material handling that is applying decades of integrated material handling automation experience into the rapidly-growing e-commerce/logistics/warehouse automation market. While Daifuku has an attractive multiyear growth runway as companies increasingly look to automate their warehouse and logistics operations, the company has encountered some near-term challenges in profitably penetrating the U.S. market, while cyclical challenges in autos and electronics create their own challenges.

Daifuku is by no means a perfect story. For starters, it's not an easy stock to buy; I'd recommend owning the Japan-listed shares, but that may not be an option for all investors. I'm also concerned about the cyclicality of its auto and electronics businesses, and while I do believe the company will be able to leverage its capabilities in logistics automation to improve its operating margin profile, its present-day margins are not impressive. All of that said, I believe Daifuku is positioned for exceptional FCF growth in the coming years and the current share price looks like an interesting potential entry point for a secular growth story with long legs.

Applying Established Technologies To New Growth Markets

The sizzle to the Daifuku story is the company's market share and growth potential in its Factory and Distribution Automation (or FA & DA) segment. Already a leader in material handling systems for manufacturing and distribution, Daifuku has pivoted to address the fast-growing market of warehouse/logistics automation. About 80% of Daifuku's sales are from higher-margin standardized products (conveyors, automated stackers, stacking cranes, racks, etc.), but the company also offers a range of technical and integration services that help warehouse/distribution center operators effectively integrate a range of components, including robots.

Daifuku is still generating the bulk of its revenue in this segment within Japan (about 70%, versus an overall company-wide mix of about one-third), and much of that revenue is from industries like pharmaceuticals and food/beverage. In pharmaceuticals, for instance, Daifuku enables companies to significantly automate their warehouse functions, allowing them to ship large numbers of relatively small lots more quickly, more cheaply, and with lower error rates.

In recent years Daifuku has begun to pursue significant opportunities in warehouse/logistics automation for retailers, e-commerce in particular. With Amazon (AMZN) setting an increasingly high bar for order fulfillment and shipping costs, retailers are under increasing pressure to reduce logistics costs and improve fulfillment times, and automation is a key aspect.

There's no shortage of competition in these markets. While Daifuku enjoys leading share in more traditional material handling automation, the company is a smaller player in the logistics space, where KION (OTCPK:KIGRY), Schafer, Honeywell's (HON) Intelligrated, and KUKA's (OTCPK:KUKAY) Swisslog have significant early market positions. That said, warehouse/logistics automation is only just getting started, with estimated penetration rates in the single-digits to low double-digits. One thing I'll note here is that consistent data can be difficult to find, and different third-party sources slice-and-dice the data differently; Daifuku is quoted as having over 20% share in material handling in manufacturing and distribution, but less than 10% share in "logistics" and different sources defines these markets differently.

I see two primary drivers for Daifuku's FA & DA business over the next few years. First, there's the simple underlying market growth. While companies like Honeywell, Jungheinrich (OTC:JGHHY), and KION have expressed varying degrees of caution about the pace of warehouse/logistics automation spending as 2019 has gone on, there's widespread consensus that this is a major growth market opportunity over the next 10 years with an addressable market of close to $30 billion and annualized growth potential in the double-digits.

The second driver is margin improvement. FA & DA has already emerged as Daifuku's most consistently profitable business (E-Factory Automation, or eFA, can be more profitable in the good parts of the cycle), due in part to Daifuku's ability to leverage established standardized products and tie them in with value-added services. Even so, Daifuku's U.S. FA & DA business is loss-making today, with management just starting to develop local production capabilities and refine its product line-up and go-to-market strategies for this huge market. As this process matures, I expect margins to trend more toward the 20%-plus margins that the business enjoys in Japan.

The Other Businesses Aren't Bad, But They Are Cyclical

Not unlike the story at Cognex (CGNX), warehouse/logistics automation offers an attractive secular growth story that offsets some significantly cyclical auto and electronics businesses. Daifuku is a global leader in automotive factory automation, providing conveyor systems, painting systems, and parts sorting systems. While Daifuku has historically focused more on servicing Japanese automakers (among whom it enjoys 50%-plus share), it has been growing its share among non-Japanese automakers as well, with the growth of the Chinese auto industry and the shift toward hybrid/electric vehicles (which will require new assembly lines/systems) offering an incremental multiyear growth opportunity.

Daifuku is also a leader in clean room material handling systems, with its eFA segment holding more than 50% share in both semiconductors and flat panels for products like wafer/panel conveyance systems and nitrogen purge stockers. As you might imagine, recent weakness in memory chip capex has hit this business (orders were down 41% yoy in the last quarter, with revenue down 10% and margins down 1100bp), and Daifuku management expects at least a couple more quarters of sub-par margins and order trends in this segment.

The Outlook

There will be plenty of competition in warehouse/logistics automation, but I believe Daifuku's deep experience in material handling and control systems will serve it well in applications like automated storage/retrieval, transport, and sorting/picking. I do also see growth potential in the automotive and eFA businesses, but with a choppier, cyclical long-term pattern.

All told, I expect long-term revenue growth in the range of the mid-single-digits to "low-high" single-digits. Within that, I expect low double-digit growth from the FA & DA segment, low-to-mid single-digit growth in automotive (assuming share growth outside Japan), and low-to-mid single-digit growth (around 4%) in eFA from ongoing capacity growth in semiconductors and flat panels (including OLEDs).

The biggest concern I have in the model is in margins. I believe the well-established automotive and eFA businesses "are what they are"; increased share in autos could improve margins and I see room for operational/execution improvement in eFA (margins have been pressured lately by excessive labor costs incurred in a rush to fulfill some near-term orders), but I don't see major changes here. FA & DA is where Daifuku has the most opportunity to drive improved margins; the margin potential of this business is attractive (20%+ segment margins within Japan), but management will have to execute and scale up in North America. I think they'll get there, and I'm looking for FCF margins to improve from the mid-single-digits to mid-to-high single-digits over time, driving double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

With Daifuku's operating margins at what I believe will be a low point, margin-driven valuation approaches don't work so well, but I do believe the shares are undervalued on the basis of discounted cash flow and forward ROE (Japanese automation/instrumentation companies show a pretty close correlation between ROEs and P/BVs), with upside of around 5% to 15% from here. That admittedly doesn't look like tremendous undervaluation, but growth stories don't often trade at any discount to apparent fair value, and with the long-term growth potential in warehouse/logistics automation, I believe Daifuku is a name to consider for those investors who are willing to take on the hassle of owning a foreign-listed name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.