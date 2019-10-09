Aerojet Rocketdyne: Planning For Q3 Earnings

Q3 earnings are due around the end of October. Here we assess the likelihood of another beat.

During 2019 the stock has responded very positively to Q1 and Q2 beats, and is up 37% year to date at the time of writing.

Background

As our regular readers and subscribers know, we've covered Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) regularly since 2017. It's been a successful call for us in our work on SeekingAlpha. We are long the stock on a personal account basis.

For the uninitiated, AJRD is one of two solid rocket motor vendors in the US market. The other is Northrop Grumman (NOC), also a successful Buy for us here on SeekingAlpha.

The company is enjoying renewed growth following a period of restructuring - you can read the story of its recent history in this note, which followed our recent conversation with the CEO Eileen Drake.

Turning now to Q3 earnings, which is approaching fast.

Can Q3 Beat?

AJRD is an unusual stock insofar as it's a substantial business ($2bn revenue / $4bn EV) but it does not provide guidance and does not hold earnings calls. Which at least keeps it interesting. It also means there are no beats-and-raises. As there is no guidance to raise.

Oh, also the company does not provide the date of its earnings releases ahead of time.

So we don't know when Q3 earnings will be published but typically the company is obliged to do so before 30 days after the period end. Its Q3 ended 30 September so we anticipate earnings on 30 October or perhaps a day or two sooner. If you are thinking about trading earnings day - and we're not - you need to have your wits about you towards the end of the month, as the news could pop up anytime.

Now, 2019 has been an excellent year for the company. Two charts sum this up. First, let's look at the most basic of earnings performance vs. estimates - GAAP EPS. You can see big beats in both Q1 and Q2 2019. The stock responded as you would expect, as we show below.

Second, let's look at the stock performance this year.

Before Q1 results the stock lagged the S&P500 rather badly. But once the strong 2019 numbers started to click in, you can see the result. Year to date it has more than doubled the S&P500 capital gain (the delta is a little less than shown above if assessed on a total return basis, as AJRD pays no dividends).

So we have a stock which has beaten EPS estimates and run up big during the year. Now what?

Let's take a deeper look at the last couple quarters.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

The stock popped post Q1 due, we think to the big outperformance of EPS (both GAAP and non-GAAP) vs estimates and vs Q1 2018. Revenue was flat on the prior year so it clearly wasn't growth that got the market all excited.

Post Q2, the earnings delta vs. estimates and Q2 2018 was good for sure, but not as dramatic as in Q1. Yet the stock rose by 14% after Q2 vs the 9% after Q1. Why? Well, no-one knows for sure of course but we would wager it was that +4% recognized revenue growth, and the accompanying report showing a big step-up in backlog (see our note from the time here). In a company which had already cut costs ergo one where operating leverage should start to obtain.

Let's look at Q3 estimates in that light. Consensus revenue estimate is $505.5m, which would be +1.3% growth versus Q3 2018. If you look on a YTD basis, here's what you see.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

So if they hit Q3 estimated revenue, revenue growth YTD will stand at just 1.7%. But we know from their Q2 results - see our note linked above - that backlog has ticked up substantially such that revenue in the twelve months ending June 2020 is expected to be 5% greater then revenue for the twelve months ending June 2019.

But look at TTM revenue growth in recent quarters.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

There's a big gap between the growth shown in TTM recognized revenue vs prior quarter or prior year, and the growth the company says they will show by Q2 2020.

Now as we've said, the company doesn't give guidance, but in common with other large US government suppliers, it does in its 10-Q reports show backlog growth and expected translation of backlog growth into 12-months-forward recognized revenue. And we don't think the company does so lightly. So based on their Q2 2019 10-Q we do believe that they believe that Q2 2020 will show +5% revenue growth. And we think that recognized revenue has to start moving up soon if the company is going to deliver on that backlog.

AJRD is a long-cycle business model - it can't just deliver all that growth in Q2 of 2020. So we think the needle could start moving up in Q3 19. And we think it could move up more than +1.7%. Because if it doesn't, then that backlog growth looks at risk.

As to earnings rather than revenue, we believe that the cost base has been rationalized a fair bit - and we don't know of any big one-time costs that will fall into the business in Q3 to distort the picture.

So we think Q3 could beat. And if it beats on revenue growth, and if that growth is at 4-5% or above, we think the stock could move up again nicely.

Our Plan For Q3 Is - There Is No Plan

Following the Q2 pop, AJRD held steady above $50/share for some time. In the last couple of weeks the stock has struggled to hold that level and has fallen below its 50-day SMA.

As we said, we're long the stock on a personal account basis. So while it's not for us to tell you what to do for your own account - that has to depend on your own risk appetite and a hundred other things - we're happy to share our own plan for earnings day.

As we keep saying, our investment style is slow burn, not fast twitch. We already have a holding in AJRD. And while there's been a little weakness in recent days, it's not enough of a drop for us to want to game earnings day by adding to our position ahead of the day.

We figure if Q3 beats and the stock pops, great, we're up. If Q3 beats but not by enough, and the stock falls back, we can take a cold hard look at the earnings report and decide whether to add.

Over the long term - meaning three to five years - we remain comfortable that AJRD is a solid investment. So for ratings purposes we remain at Buy - Long Term Hold.

For Q3 - stay tuned. We'll digest the report, speak to the company, and write up our thoughts.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 8 October 2019.

