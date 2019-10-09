Why Selling Wingstop Makes Sense

I think it makes sense to ignore this high-valuation for a while as the risk/reward ratio is just not interesting at this point.

I have been a huge Wingstop (WING) bull since the start of 2018 when the stock was roughly 50% lower compared to the current price. I have written a number of bullish articles and I have traded the stock as well. However, in this article, I am going to give you reasons why I am less bullish and even think that selling makes sense. The reasons are negative EPS growth as a result of weakening margins, peaking consumer sentiment and an overall shift from consumer-related stocks to safer stocks. I still think the company has a bright future, but owning the stock right now does not make too much sense to me.

Source: Wingstop

The Tide Is Turning For Consumer Stocks

One of the reasons why I am writing this article is the fact that consumer and investor sentiment is turning. I have often discussed weakening consumer sentiment as a reason to be very cautious when approaching consumer-related stocks. Most recent data clearly shows that US consumer sentiment has gone from 'peak' growth to slowing in the past 2 months. At this point, consumer sentiment is almost down by double digits.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

At this point, most (large) investors are well aware of this trend. Hence, we are seeing something very interesting. The graph below shows the ratio between consumer cyclicals (XLY) and consumer staples (XLP). A higher ratio means that consumer cyclicals are outperforming. This is also a bullish signal as it shows that cash is going into cyclical assets. I know that a lot of large traders are closely following this graph as it is able to show how traders are positioning themselves. Especially considered that the US consumer is one of the biggest markets in the world. Anyhow, what we are seeing is that sentiment is clearly rolling over and even breaking down.

Source: TradingView

So basically, this means that we are seeing serious weakness for the first time since 2015. Back then, a slowing manufacturing trend hit services as well. This time, we are seeing the exact same thing as I discussed in this article. One of the best examples that shows how this is impacting stocks is Domino's Pizza (DPZ). This stock is down 2% year-to-date (while I am writing this), which is roughly 18 points below the S&P 500 performance. Note that DPZ has been one of the biggest winners since the recession.

So anyhow, while I am writing this, Wingstop is down 18% from its August 2019 all-time highs. And I believe traders will continue to avoid the stock.

It's Not Because Of Top-Line Growth

Wingstop is not a slow-growing company. Although the company is just one year older than me, I think it is still fair to say that this company is in a period of very fast growth. The company was founded in 1994 and started to offer franchises just 4 years later. Most recent data (Q2/19) shows that Wingstop is generating $48.6 million in sales per quarter. In the second quarter, the company was able to improve total company-wide sales by 31%. This sales growth rate was caused by 12.8% higher same-store-sales which is a massive improvement after reporting 7.1% same-store-sales growth in the first quarter. This increase was the result of company-owned same-store-sales growth of 13.8% (1 point above company-wide comps) which benefited from an increase in transactions and the acquisition of five franchised restaurants.

Royalty revenue increased by $4.0 million to $21.2 million as a result of 112 net new franchise restaurants and high comparable store sales (comps) as I already mentioned. The company's growth measures like better delivery and enhanced ordering capabilities are clearly doing a tremendous job.

Nonetheless, below you see what the bottom line looks like. Q2 results showed adjusted EPS at $0.17. This is exactly what analysts expected but 26% below the previous-year quarter. This is the third consecutive quarter of double-digit contraction. Note that it is not something that has happened every quarter because the company is still not mature. It's something that has started at the end of last year after the company boosted its bottom line every single quarter by at least 10%.

Source: Estimize

One minor reason why costs are higher is the fact that advertising is increasingly contributing to Wingstop's success. In the second quarter for example, advertising costs were 4% of gross sales which is 1 point higher compared to 2018.

Personally, I think it's a good step to increase marketing as this has helped the company tremendously in the past. The bigger reason that explains a weak bottom line is the fact that cost of sales increased to 76.1% from 67.5%. This was the result of 32.1% higher bone-in chicken wings prices. In addition to that, the company saw higher labor costs (both inflation and new labor), labor training and the just mentioned advertising expenses.

The graph below sums it up pretty well. Sales continue to grow while earnings are slowing.

Nonetheless, the company raised its dividend by 22% from $0.09 to $0.11 as cash flow generation is expected to fund this now and in the future.

That's good news. It's even better that the company has raised its full-year guidance. On a full-year basis, same-store-sales are expected to grow by high-single digits which is up from previous expectations of mid-single digits. The outlook of adjusted EPS has been confirmed. Adjusted EPS is expected to end this year between $0.72 and $0.74.

The Bottom Line

Wingstop is doing very well when it comes to raising sales. The growth streak is not expected to end anytime soon according to the company as full-year guidance has even been raised. Unfortunately, we are seeing that higher costs are doing a serious number on the bottom line as higher input inflation and labor costs outperform sales growth. In addition to that, we are now in a situation where traders are shifting from cyclical consumer companies to staples, which (in general) is a bad sign for high-growth stocks. And unfortunately, Wingstop is trading at almost 130x earnings. Generally speaking, that's a good sign as it indicated 'high quality' earnings. Unfortunately, the bottom line is weakening and slower consumer sentiment is not going to be a tailwind anytime soon.

Data by YCharts

I had fun watching this stock go higher since 2018, but I think it is very appropriate at this point to become defensive. We are in a different stock market than we were last year and Wingstop should be avoided for the time being. I think this stock is a buy once consumer sentiment starts to turn again. At that point, I expect we get to buy a great company at a better price and with support from an accelerating consumer/economy.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.