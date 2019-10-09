8x8 Inc. Is A Sell

Since writing my bearish piece on 8X8 Inc. (EGHT), the shares are down about 11%, against a gain of ~3% for the S&P 500. While this is gratifying on some level, at some point, even the most troubled business can be a good investment, so I thought I'd check in on the name. For those who want me to just jump to the point, I will. I think the problems that I talked about last time persist, and I think investors would be wise to sell the shares. Just like last time, though, I'll offer an alternative for people who remain bullish here.

Background

Incorporated in California in 1987 and reincorporated in Delaware in 1996, 8x8 is a leading provider of enterprise "Software as a Services" (SaaS) communications solutions. The company offers a proprietary cloud technology platform that allows their customers to communicate internally and to their own customers using a host of technologies (voice, video, chat, contact centers, etc.). The company sells into 150 countries, and their customers range in size from small businesses to enterprises of 10,000 employees or more. The company is focusing its marketing efforts on mid-market and enterprise customers, and in 2019, the majority of new subscriptions came from these sectors.

The company is obviously far more interested in growing the technology and market share and less interested in profitability. From page 38 of their latest 10-K:

Since the beginning of fiscal 2018, we have de-emphasized profitability as a short-term corporate goal and have focused instead on making investments necessary to accelerate growth. This decision was based, in part, on our belief that the communications market was at an inflection point in the shift of businesses from legacy on-premise solutions to cloud services. We believe that this industry trend will continue in fiscal 2020 and beyond. Accordingly, we believe that it is in the company's interest to continue to invest heavily in our business--in particular, to build our technology platform further and expand our sales and marketing activities, particularly in the channel--in order to allow us to scale efficiently and capture market share during this phase of industry disruption.

I take from this that investors shouldn't expect profitability any time soon, in spite of the huge size and potential for this market. What is interesting to me is the fact that this communications "inflection" that started two years ago will persist for several years. One of the reasons I like copy produced by technology companies is that they never disappoint in their use of business buzz terms like "inflection point"... that takes years, apparently. Anyway, the continued "de-emphasis" on profitability continues to be seen in the financial results here.

Financial Snapshot

The issues that I raised in my first article on this company persist. Specifically, revenue and net income remain unmoored. It seems that the more the company sells, the more it loses. In fact, I ran a regression on revenue and net income and found a strong negative correlation between revenue and net income (r=-.84). This prompts some obvious question: if growing sales don't lead to profitability, what does? What will it take to make this company profitable? Management has seen massive growth from this oddly extended "inflection point", but losses are greater than ever. What will happen to reverse this trend?

Zeroing in on the most recent quarter offers no hope in my view, as the situation persists. In spite of a 16% growth in revenue from the same period in 2018, net loss exploded 123% relative to the same period a year ago.

Source: Company filings

The item of greatest concern to me is the cash burn on display here. By way of background, on February 19, 2019, the company sold $287.5 million in convertible notes due in 2024. Of course, these are potentially dilutive (each $1,000 face value converts to 38.9484 shares for a price of $25.68 per share), but that's not the point I'm concerned about at the moment. What's concerning is what the company's cash position would look like in the absence of this sale. Ceteris paribus and absent this injection of $287.5 million eight months ago, the company would have ~$9 million in cash and short-term investments. This is troubling in light of the fact that cash declined by ~$50 million over the past three months. Obviously, the company may find buyers for more of its securities. In my view, though, a company that relies on external financing has a greater level of risk than average and investors should be compensated for that risk with a low multiple on the shares.

The Stock

I've droned on often enough about the need to look at stocks as things distinct from the underlying business that my regular readers must be growing tired of hearing it. My apologies, but the point must be made. The stocks that trade in the public markets are moved up and down by a host of factors that have nothing to do with the health of the underlying business. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. In particular, I want to see how risky the shares are, based on the ratio of price to earnings or cash flow or some other measure of economic value. I think the risk embedded in the shares can be summarized in two charts, the history of free cash flow per share here and the price paid for each unit of free cash.

Source: Gurufocus

The above graph shows the history of free cash flow at this firm. In spite of generating free cash flow for years, the quarter showed negative cash flow not seen since the tech meltdown 19 years ago.

Source: Gurufocus

It seems that even when the company was generating positive free cash flow, the market bid shares up to levels higher than those during the dot com mania. In my view, this is the definition of a risky stock. That would be troublesome for a company that generates consistent profits. In my view, it's unacceptable for a company with this financial profile.

Options As Alternative

There'll be tech speculators who are comfortable owning these shares because of the hope they represent. They'll assume that I'm closed-minded or that I'm less optimistic about the 8x8 X Series than I should be. My view is that investing is about minimizing risk, which involves using as little capital as possible to achieve the same result. I think the soundness of this strategy was borne out subsequent to my previous article. In my previous article on the company, I recommended people switch out their shares at the price they were trading at the time (~$22.25) and replace them with the November 2018 call with a strike of $25. These were trading at the time for ~$1.15. My contention at the time was that paying $115 for the upside that may happen post-earnings was by definition less risky than exposing $2,225 of capital. The market was disappointed, and the shares eventually dropped by ~25% to $16.60. The calls obviously expired worthless, but losing this $115 while keeping $2,100 safe would have been preferable in my view to simply shaving $565 off the value of the stock.

In fairness, it could be said that a holder of the shares would simply have to wait for them to recover in price, but, in my view, this is somewhat of an abuse of history. We know now that the shares recovered, but it wasn't obvious at the time. They may well have fallen further. Also, if someone had faith in a recovery once the shares hit the $16 mark, they could have bought calls with a lower strike price while keeping most of their capital safe. In another life, I was an investment adviser. In my time in that job, I came across dozens of clients who had many "long-term" investments that were, in truth, short-term investments that had gone bad. 8x8 may well have been one of these.

For those interested in reducing risk again, my suggestion is to switch out of the shares and into the May 2020 8x8 call with a strike of $22.5. These are currently bid-asked at $1.20 to $1.90. If an investor simply takes the ask here, they will get most of the upside over the next 7 months for about 10% of the risk. In my view, this is the best risk-reward available to investors here, given that there's no foregone dividend here.

Conclusion

I think 8x8 Inc. is the future of profitable investing in SaaS communications, and it always will be. The company is burning cash at an alarming rate, and the negative relationship between sales and net income persists. Additionally, the last time the company generated free cash, the shares traded at all-time highs on a price to free cash basis. Given that the shares are currently trading at the same levels we saw during the dot com mania, it's safe to call these shares overvalued in my view. I think investors who remain interested here would be wise to switch to the much less risky alternative of call options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.