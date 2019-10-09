Looking At The Risk-Reward Characteristics Of BNDX In Light Of Its Low SEC Yield

Vol will need to maintain ultra-low status, and/or international investment-grade bond yields will need to continue falling, to keep BNDX going on this trajectory.

BNDX has performed quite well, even relative to other bond index peers, on a risk-return basis.

Rightly and wrongly, investors often look to the past in order to gauge the future prospects for a given asset or fund.

This follow-up piece to my latest post on the Vanguard International Total Bond Fund (BNDX) focuses on the risk-return characteristics of the fund, mostly carrying back to its May 2013 inception.

In theory, investors should make decisions about an assets future prospects based on analysis about cash flows, economic outlook, and so on. To be clear, I think that is often exactly what goes into an investment thesis.

Often, however, we take our cues about the future based on the asset's behavior in the past. I don't believe that this methodology is altogether unwarranted, especially as it relates to risk profiles.

I will make the case in this piece that BNDX has demonstrated a healthy risk-return performance over the last several years, and that there is no imminent reason that needs to change. The second point that I hope to build is that, over long enough horizons, past can actually serve as the mirror image of prologue.

5-Year Total Return Performance

Over the last five years, the BNDX has offered a very smooth ride with a grand total return of almost 25%. We'll take a look at the volatility investors suffered along the way to achieve that performance, but the orange line above likely gives a basic sense of how the investment played out: decent returns with ultra-low risk.

Please note that a decent chunk of the total return performance for BNDX took place in late 2015 through late 2016, as well as the past year or so. During each of these time periods, much of the international bond market's credit inventory swung into negative yield territory.

By way of comparison, Vanguard's international bond fund beat out the domestic bond fund (BND) by about 5%... all that and with a bit less volatility.

The currency hedging helped BNDX over this stretch, as the strengthening dollar (UUP) over the past five years would have detracted from fund performance while adding (modestly) to fund volatility.

The Emerging Markets bond fund(EMB), also dollar-hedged, managed a higher return, though with notably higher volatility.

Using BND as a benchmark asset, the BNDX demonstrated an attractive weekly risk-adjusted capture performance. In relation to BND, the BNDX tends to be less active on both rolling up weeks as well as down weeks. For this reason, the visual above shows BNDX in the 3rd quadrant (lower upside, lower downside).

We see, however, that BNDX has captured about 78% of rolling weekly upside moves in the BND, while suffering less than 50% downside in comparison to BND.

Realized Volatility

Going back to Jan '14, monthly, quarterly, and yearly annualized historic volatility has been capped at under 5%! As recently as May of this year, the rolling quarterly print was as low as 2%.

As a comparison, when the SPX has gotten to ultra-low realized vol measures, you might every once in a while see short-term measures of volatility down at these levels. For BNDX, however, this marks the entire range for realized vol, even in the diciest of times.

You can see from the graphic above that realized volatility has recently picked up on BNDX. In fact monthly historic vol is almost in its top decile going back to Jan '14.

The absolute reading - 3.9% - is not high enough to bother me. But this is something that I'm going to keep an eye on, for reasons that soon follow in this piece.

Dividend Yield

The BNDX sports a 2.85% TTM yield, not bad at all given the volatility figures I just pointed out. Morningstar defines 12-Month yield as follows (emphasis added):

The sum of a fund’s total trailing 12-month interest and dividend payments divided by the last month’s ending share price (NAV) plus any capital gains distributed over the same period. -Morningstar

Let's shoot over to SA Essential to get a history on BNDX dividend payouts.

SA Essential

Over the past three years, BNDX has featured modest monthly dividends (remember that SEC yield of around .35%?) sizeable year-end distributions, I presume in relation to distribution of capital gains.

BNDX has performed quite well in 2019. I found this on the website, and I'll be interested to see what kind of year-end distribution gets paid out.

BNDX's price is going up precisely because international investment-grade bond yields have been going down. That means that once gains associated with bond price appreciation are accounted for, the SEC yield will be a more likely central point for what the bonds actually pay.

Wrap Up - Past Isn't Prologue

In an absolute sense, the BNDX looks less like a justified investment, and more like a momentum play. I claim this on the basis that these are fixed-income instruments with a very low yield once we strip out the effect of cap gains.

Source: Yahoo!

Relative to its practically non-existent volatility, however, there's really no reason to dismiss the fund. Looking above, while there is certainly some fluctuation on the annual densities for the BNDX, it is noteworthy that all of the daily returns tend to be capped at around half a percent.

For one, the trend in rates to continue lower: where is "the bottom" on negative yields?

The future may turn out to be drastically different for these international assets. Should the ECB, BOJ, BOE, etc allow the bond markets to equilibrate on their own, there's really no telling what direction - and with what velocity - this asset bloc could reprice.

As investors, we have to respect the historical nature of the product: very low-vol, with what turned out to be some decent appreciation. We want to bear the quoted yield with a grain of salt, recognizing that the only way to generate substantive capital gains in the future is if bond yields continue to fall, which is possible but oh-so-cloudy given the Alice-in-Wonderland nature of the yield complex in which we currently find ourselves.

Past could very well turn out to be the negative image of the future profile for BNDX: negative returns with lots of volatility thrown in. But we'll need to actually see volatility pick up in order for that thesis to gain primacy.

As a last reminder, we are seeing a short-term pick-up in the monthly realized vol readings. It's not at alarming levels per se, but it's something I'll be keeping my eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.