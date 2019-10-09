Investing At Market Tops

Timing the market is difficult, but having a long-term perspective and the fortitude to invest more cash during bouts of market weakness can generate meaningful gains.

Investors who bought at the then all-time high for the S&P 500 have still managed to more than double their money.

Today marks the twelve-year anniversary of the S&P 500 (VOO) peak reached on October 9th, 2007. The S&P 500 closed at 1565 on that fall day in 2007, and would not close above that level for another 45 months. From that October peak to the trough in March 2009, investors saw more than a 50% drop in the market value of their money. Today? Investors who bought at the market high on that fateful autumn Tuesday have more than doubled their money over the last dozen years. This article discuss the performance of U.S. stocks over this twelve year period, and offers some important takeaways for long-term investors.

The chart below shows the cumulative return of the S&P 500, including reinvested dividends, from that previous market peak through yesterday's close.

Investors who put their money in at the market top in 2007 have earned 7.7% annualized returns on those dollars. Those with imperfect foresight, who pushed all-in on the worst possible date to invest over the past twelve years, have turned $1 into almost $2.50.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index over this twelve year period, has averaged a sub-trend 1.8%. The purchasing power of $1 at the 2007 market peak would be worth roughly $1.24 today. Stock market investors have grown real wealth. Buy-and-hold stock market investors have roughly doubled their purchasing power over this period. There are plenty of active investors who have failed to generate those types of returns. This is an article simply on the power of long-term investing and compounding returns.

There are certainly reasons today to be out of the market. Elevated market multiples, the negative signalling from an inverted yield curve, weakening global economic data, a trade war hampering global growth, a manufacturing recession, decelerating employment gains, and the flight-to-quality into haven assets are all signals of growing concern about the market expansion. It is tempting to hit the "sell button". Sure, if you sold in October 2007 and bought back in at the absolute lows in March 2009, you did not just more than double your money, you more than quadrupled your money. Even excluding the need to write a capital gains check to Uncle Sam, that type of all-in or all-out repositioning is really tough to do, which is why many active investors have underperformed the market. Many more people failed to get back into the market after the blood and tears of the Great Recession, and have not reaped the gains of a historic market run in this record economic expansion.

Even if you went back to the height of the tech bubble when the market reached a then all-time high on March 24, 2000, investors have earned roughly 5.5% annual returns to today. Admittedly, that is not a great total return and would have underperformed safer investments like long duration U.S. Treasuries over that period, but I view that return as still adequate. From a market peak, and through two historic equity market drawdowns, investors have been paid to own U.S. stocks.

How do you boost your returns over this period? It is not necessarily timing the market through timely exits and re-entries. It is finding the ability to invest even more money when stocks have sold off. More than doubling your money from the market top in 2007 through today is a good return, but continuing to add incremental investments during the Great Recession, sequestration and the U.S. downgrade, Greece and the sovereign debt crisis, the commodity correction, the sell-off in 4Q18, and all of the other risk flares of the past dozen years have made buy-and-hold investors more wealthy.

While it feels like the market has gone up and up over the past dozen years, there have been ample opportunities to add equity exposure. Below is a graph of the S&P 500 versus its previous all-time highs.

Over the past twelve years, the S&P 500 has only closed at an all-time high on only around 7% of trading sessions. The graph below shows the same data as the graph above in percentage terms (i.e. how far the index was from its previous all-time high) over this time horizon.

As we sit near another all-time high, I hope this discussion about the performance of the last dozen years is instructive. Over long-time intervals, the equity risk premium provides investors real, inflation-adjusted returns that can growth wealth. Timing the market is difficult. If you are vexed about the myriad of market concerns in the current environment, know that has not been a unique feeling over time. With the market again near all-time highs, I am focused on building dry powder on my personal balance sheet to take advantage of the inevitable market dips, and reducing household spending on the margin. I typically work to stay invested in equity strategies that I believe will generate strong performance over multiple business cycles as I continue to believe that capturing equity risk premia is a key to building real wealth. The last twelve years were no exception.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.