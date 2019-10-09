Non-Cyclical Saab Seems Attractive Right Now

Saab is known for its cars, but the main business model is constructed on aerospace and defense.

Saab (OTCPK:SAABF) (OTCPK:SAABY) is a Swedish aerospace and defense company. The company was founded in 1937 and it currently employs around 17,000 employees and has operations in the Americas, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific. Saab AB is listed in the Stockholm Stock Exchange with a market value of 35.7bn SEK and the main competitors are other international defense companies such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

The business model of Saab consists of sales of products and spare parts, service assignments and long-term customer contracts for various business segments. Long-term customer contracts and project related revenue are in a key position for the company's business, contributing over 60% of the company sales. Most of the long-term customer contracts are in aeronautics, led by the development of the multi-role fighter Gripen that is currently used by six of Saab's customers.

Saab produces solutions for air, land, naval, civil security and for commercial aeronautics. Air Force solutions has formed the largest share of Saab's business, but the company also holds a leading market position in land solutions for troop protection, tactical weapon systems and sophisticated surveillance, command and control systems. Saab has also a strong position in radar and early warning, command and control, and communication systems (C4ISR), tactical weapons for submarines and surface vessels, and unmanned underwater systems. The Group’s naval offering was expanded in 2014 through the acquisition of Kockums. Saab’s civil security offering includes air and maritime traffic management, security solutions for airports, prisons and emergency services and underwater vehicles for the offshore industry.

The commercial aeronautics segment consists of Saab's business as a subcontractor to leading international aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), supplying cargo doors, wing spars and avionics, system integration and support and maintenance solutions for a number of different aircraft types. During the past years, Boeing has especially been an important partner for Saab and the companies have engaged in several projects in the field of advanced pilot training systems and training jets for the U.S. Air Force.

Investment thesis

The market value of Saab has decreased significantly during the past years and I see the stock as becoming attractive again. Rising defense budgets all over the world are supporting future revenue growth for Saab's business.

Also, the company is relatively non-cyclical in nature. The product portfolio is becoming more diversified and Saab is expanding geographically into new markets. In the current macro environment, non-cyclical stocks like Saab seem highly attractive.

The direct financial implications for Saab from the recent venture with Boeing are limited in the near term, but the project should start to contribute to the company's revenue during the following years. Also, the increased deliveries for the Gripen fighter jet would support the company outlook to achieve 5% annual organic growth in revenue and an EBIT-% of 10%. I see the joint venture with Boeing as offering Saab's stock some upside during the next few years.

Valuation

My current valuation of EV/EBITDA 14x and forward P/E of 18x for the company don't indicate any significant undervaluation. But I would still say that the company is attractive on the basis of my DCF analysis.

I expect a steady 8% increase in the company's revenue for the following years and the revenue to grow 5% during 2019. The company's financial goal is to achieve an operating margin of 10% per year over a business cycle, and in my calculations, I presume that the 10% EBIT-% could be achieved in 2020, and it would stay at that level for the following years. The EBIT-% for 2019 is estimated to be at the level of 9%.

2018 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e TERM Revenue growth % 5% 8% 8% 8% 8% 2% EBIT 2266.0 3222.8 3867.3 4176.7 4510.8 4871.7 + Depreciation 916.0 989.3 1068.4 1153.9 1246.2 1345.9 - Tax 430.0 650.1 794.7 858.6 927.3 1001.5 - Change in WC -6780.0 -5316.2 1127.9 1217.3 1314.6 1419.8 OCF -4028.0 -1754.2 5268.9 5689.2 6144.4 6635.9 - CAPEX 84.0 56.0 1479.6 1598.0 1725.8 1863.9 FCF -4112 -1810.2 3789.3 4091.3 4418.6 4772.0 60843.4 Discounted FCF -1645.6 3131.7 3073.8 3017.9 2963.1 37779.0 EV 48319.9 - Net debt 12273.0 WACC: 10% + Cash 2451.0 Fair value 38497.9 Shares outstanding 133.5 Fair value per share 288.46

Author based on the company data (figures presented in SEK)

DCF-based fair value per share with my forecasts and a discount rate of 10% is at 288.46 SEK which would implicate an undervaluation of roughly 11% for the stock.

Risks

The key downside risk for Saab is associated with the weak cash conversion. Since the company is highly dependent on its projects, the lack of additional orders and exports for the Gripen fighter jet, for example, might harm the company's cash flow significantly. Indirectly this would introduce weaker cash conversion and increased project overrun costs.

Conclusion

The stock of Saab is considered relatively defensive over business cycles and the stock is down -37% during the past 12 months. My model is based mostly on the company case and the model suggests a fair value per share of 288.46 SEK. This would suggest that Saab is an interesting opportunity right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.