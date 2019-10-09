F5 Networks: A Low Risk- High Reward Play Currently Trading At An Inexpensive 10% FCF Yield

F5’s growth from leveraging NGNIX’s distributed offerings could lead to a re-rating in F5’s multiples, returning up to 45% from the current levels.

While an expensive buy, we think the market does not fully appreciate the potential that can be unlocked from NGNIX and thus F5 trades much below the peer average.

The company has been trying to grow the software component in its business and acquired NGNIX to further its ambitions.

F5 Networks (FFIV) has been working towards growing the software in its business to further growth. In line with the company’s strategy, F5 acquired NGNIX. While an expensive acquisition, we think NGNIX is transformational for F5’s business and is likely to help F5 break away from the image of a traditional IT solutions provider. The resulting growth could lead to a 40%+ return from the F5 stock.

Company description

F5 Networks operates in the application services market, with a focus on multi-cloud environments. The company’s focus on layer 4-7 services helps organizations achieve certainty in the delivery of an organization’s portfolio of services. The services considered here are traffic management, integrity and security analysis.

The attractiveness of F5’s end market has been growing with the advent of multi-cloud environments and the consequent need to oversee an increasing volume of traffic. Research suggests that the application delivery network market could cross $12 billion by 2023 from $6 billion currently.

While F5 has historically sold hardware and software, the company has been pushing to move towards a software-oriented business.

To further its software aspirations, F5 acquired NGNIX in March 2019.

The NGNIX acquisition

NGNIX is an open-source provider of application delivery. In addition to the obvious logic of F5 gaining access to complementary technology and NGNIX gaining access to greater reach, F5 seems to have paid $670 million for NGNIX’s developer ecosystem. Per our calculations, NGNIX had an annual revenue run rate of $34-35 million which implies that F5 paid a 19x multiple of sales for NGNIX.

In the last couple of years, two similar acquisitions have taken place. By similar we mean acquisitions involving technology and developer ecosystems / relationships. They were IBM buying out Red Hat for $34 billion or at 10x sales and Microsoft buying GitHub for $7.5 billion or at 25x sales.

While the NGNIX acquisition is not inexpensive, in the context of how it was expected to and how it has helped F5, it may just make sense. Q3 2019 reported numbers include the impact from the NGNIX acquisition (which closed on May 8, 2019) of nearly $4 million. Per the management commentary, excluding NGNIX, the contribution of software revenues to product revenues would have been around one percentage point lower at 26% vs the reported 27%.

The bigger story is what happened to core F5 software growth rate (excluding NGNIX).

After chugging along at 20-30%, F5’s core software growth rocketed to 79% in Q3 2019.

Our exceptional software growth in the quarter is being driven by security use cases, including web application firewall, and bot-defense and mitigation. The quarter also included a few multimillion dollar ELA deals.

Source: F5 Earnings Transcript for Q3 2019

F5’s focus on its core software business had been driving 25% growth and the addition of NGNIX’s community seems to have significantly accelerated growth.

F5 plans to enhance NGINX's current offerings with F5 security solutions and will integrate F5 cloud-native technology with NGINX's software load balancing technology. This should accelerate F5's time to market of application services for containerized applications. Meanwhile, NGINX will benefit from F5's global salesforce, channel infrastructure and partner ecosystem.

Source: ZNET

We estimate that NGNIX is likely to catalyze the achievement of F5’s software contribution target to product revenue by the end of the company’s current fiscal.

The increase in software contribution will be driven by a sustained strength in software growth, which will also allow the company to scale down hardware at a fairly rapid rate. Notably, despite more than 70% of revenues coming from hardware, F5’s gross margins are the highest among competitors.

Despite the gross margin leadership, F5 trades at a discount to peers across P/FCF and P/S.

The possible reasons for this discount are the weak sales growth rate due to the decline in hardware business offsetting software growth and size versus that of peers.

We think the growth part of the equation is about to change with software driving growth since with NGNIX, F5 is likely to be able to extend its services for traditional enterprise apps to more distributed environments. In specific, we note the following tailwinds for trends:

The rise of microservices: Microservices refers to an increase in granularity and functionality of components that add up to an application. Roughly, microservices are well-defined gravel that can replace bricks or monolithic acquisitions. The lightweight and dedicated nature of microservices make them a preferred choice in newer architectures that aim to make systems more agile. The inherent advantages of microservices also render them amenable for DevOps teams that are tasked with reducing the time to market of newer products. Due to the small size and limited functionality of microservices, they also lead to higher traffic from communication among microservices and with other components. Thus, DevOps teams are now also required to be sensitive about the impact of their code deployment on network behavior.

Virtualization: Virtualization refers to the abstraction of the underlying hardware by use of the software. With network virtualization, NetOps teams are also increasingly becoming aware of how the behavior of network applications (for applications such as load balancing, traffic monitoring etc) and interactions with core applications impact overall delivery. The increase in software-oriented infrastructure has also led to the boundaries between DevOps and NetOps becoming fuzzy. A 2017 survey based on the responses of 884 NetOps and DevOps professionals by F5 concluded:

The digital divide applications must traverse to get from delivered to deployed still exists. Significant portions of the deployment pipeline remain manually driven, which will continue to drive applications to the cloud. In turn, DevOps decisions to turn to cloud will see NetOps providing more of the self-service access necessary to speed up the journey. Automation is the key to bridging that digital divide as it enables NetOps and DevOps to work smarter, not harder, and scale operations to meet the needs of business together.

Source: F5 Survey 2017

Containerization: Another trend driving automation and modularity of applications is the move towards containerization. Containers are small buckets that offer operating system virtualization and are known to be more efficient than VMs for running microservices due to the lower processing and storage footprint that containers have versus that of a VM.

To put things in context, IBM (IBM) announced that it was bringing its entire software portfolio to Red Hat (RHT) Openshift, Red Hat’s container-based platform. In less than nine months of announcing the acquisition of Red Hat, IBM’s move to make its products available on a container-based platform has been met with a pleasant surprise. Red Hat’s acquisition price of $34 and IBM’s urgent focus on containers highlights the importance in hybrid cloud environments. Even VMware (VMW), the leader in hybrid cloud and one of the biggest proponents of VMs, had endorsed containers earlier this year.

Market dynamics: The main task of load balancing is to create an abstraction of the underlying hardware to even out overall system performance when faced with peaks and troughs in traffic, which have been growing due to the increasing volume of traffic flowing across networks. The benefits intended were high system uptime, ability to cater to uneven / growing demand and reliability. While one option has been to have dedicated hardware for balancing loads, a software-based implementation has been known to be more efficient. Additionally, the need to monitor and analyze traffic for security has also become a key requirement along with load balancing which gave rise to the application delivery controller (ADC). When combined with other services over the network, ADCs form an important part of the Application Delivery Network (ADN).

Source: Avi Networks

ADNs are expected to optimize application performance from the application servers to the end-users. In addition to ADC functionality, caching to reduce latency has been becoming an important aspect of ADNs. While traditionally, content delivery networks (( CDNs )) were tasked with the job of caching digital content to reduce latencies away from the servers (or at the edge), the line has been getting blurred with the content increasingly becoming dynamic (versus static which was favored by CDNs).

Since ADNs and CDNs cater to the increasingly distributed, cloud-oriented architectures of the day, the convergence in their capabilities and thus growing competition in vendors in these spaces should hardly be a surprise.

To begin with, F5 had been facing intense competition from NGNIX (before acquiring it), due to the distributed nature of NGNIX’s offerings versus F5’s offerings for traditional enterprises. While on one hand competitors such as Radware (RWDR) are nearing their transition to subscription, Citrix (CTXS) has had issues with the subscription model. Technology business models transitioning from an appliance (hardware and software license) or a software license to a software subscription is fraught with risks from educating the customer to delivering it right, due to subscription demand outstripping estimates or other salesforce related issues. F5 appears to have found the right balance of managing and growing its subscription business by way of ELAs (one- and three-year subscriptions) and enterprise licenses, while managing the declines in its hardware business (F5 management had noted nearly 70% of the company’s revenues were recurring as of the end of Q3 2019).

ADNs have also become a focal point for cloud majors (due to their CDNs) and to an extent system integrator in the cloud space, with VMware’s acquisition of Avi Networks as something many in the market have been watching out for. Avi was a pureplay load balancing software and the acquisition by VMware is likely to grow the Avi business by (at least) uptake by customers who have adopted VMware’s NSX. NGNIX can potentially help F5 achieve the distributed architecture profile that VMware’s hybrid offerings brought to Avi. However, where NGNIX can potentially come out ahead is due to its DNA of microservices driven, container environments versus VMware, which has recently begun focusing on containers.

The convergence with CDNs has also brought the likes of Akamai in competition with F5 in areas of web security such as DDoS protection and web application firewall market. In more commercial-grade firewall business, F5 also faces Cisco and Juniper Networks. Until now, F5’s focus on the legacy apps had insulated the company from the growth in cloud security or the evolution in firewall delivery. However, with the acquisition of NGNIX, F5 is likely to become an increasingly prominent player in cloud businesses.

NGINX brings to the table support for container-based microservices and API management, liked by cloud-native developers. Further, the company’s offerings have seen features beyond those of load balancing into other areas that enable online applications to become faster. As F5 dips its toes in the proverbial water of distributed networking with NGNIX, the growth for the first couple of years should come from incremental use cases wins across With F5’s already leading share in the load balancer market, NGINX’s DevOps focus and growing recognition of F5 as more than just a load balancing player.

Also, captive player capabilities could initially limit F5’s growth, in the best case, to mid-single digits. As the market matures, to enable cross-platform operability, infrastructure players may find it more lucrative to have dedicated providers of ADNs rather than having them in-house. In such a scenario, F5 would emerge potentially as attractive as VMware is in the hybrid cloud space. Although DevOps and NetOps overlap and platform convergence could also increase the number of competitors in this space.

Considering F5 has been increasingly trying to get into multi-cloud environments, F5’s partner network to grow NGINX could bear significant fruit. What also appears to be encouraging is at the rate the companies have been able to come together.

First, on go-to-market. NGINX’s sales team has worked hard to maintain the momentum of NGINX current offerings, and since close has been operating as an overlay to the F5 sales team, all of whom have been trained on NGINX. Our ability to bridge the gap between NetOps and DevOps is resonating with customers, and we are already seeing the power of our combined sales efforts. We estimate that the joint F5 NGINX and F5 initiated sales efforts have increased NGINX’s net new Q4 pipeline by roughly 20%. As an example, during Q3, we secured a joint F5 and NGINX win with an APAC-based international telecommunications provider. The combined F5-NGINX solution resolved scaling issues in central controls and provided a consistent approach to security postures across the business while underpinning faster application delivery. As planned, the F5 cloud-native product development team has been combined with the NGINX team, reporting to Gus Robertson. The teams have come together well and have made very strong progress on engineering and product integration.

Source: F5 Earnings Transcript for Q3 2019

In September this year, F5 announced many solutions towards enhancing collaboration between DevOps, NetOps and SecOps leveraging NGNIX's offerings.

Notably, F5 had talked in July end about six months before a combined NGINX and F5 controller would be out. Given the management focus on delivering on its targets (contribution from software, the launch of products), we think coupled with the sales integration, the new offerings should be able to sustain the momentum in software growth.

While an increasing focus on software should help strengthen gross margins, the push towards ELA and subscription-based models should help increase the recurring nature of revenue. We also note F5’s opex is around the average of the peer set.

F5’s acquisition of NGNIX is aimed at creating an influencer mechanism in the developer fraternity to help further F5’s offerings coupled with what NGNIX offers. Not only can an open-source ecosystem lower R&D costs but can also reduce the selling costs due to increased brand visibility among the end-user base. Although product development and defining a go-to-market strategy post the NGNIX acquisition could keep the opex elevated for a while, the operating leverage from software replacing hardware functions could continue to cushion the margins.

But, what I can tell you is there are things that we have done that have deliberate actions for my F5 that are transitioning some of our hardware business to software. And then, this includes things we do in our software offers to make them much easier to consume and remove all of the friction that exists in our customers adopting these solutions.

Source: F5 Earnings Transcript for Q3 2019

In addition to improving the quality of revenue, F5 also has a track record of prudent capital spending.

Unless F5 begins to splurge, we see no reason why the higher revenue growth should not translate into better FCFs.

Our bear case assumes software growth tempers and the declines in hardware growth are less pronounced on the back of somewhat better appliance uptake. We also note our bull case expectations are much higher than those of the management’s, with the base case more in line with what the company has been discussing. We also want to highlight that the quality of F5’s FCF is likely to help the company maintain a fair bit of resilience in the FCF levels across scenarios.

Source: F5's 10Q for Q3 2019

As an example, the stock-based compensation (SBC) for F5 is a relatively small proportion of operating cash flows versus the other subscription revenue focussed players (such as Palo Alto(PANW) or the much larger Salesforce (CRM)). While a high SBC number in itself may not mean much, the dilution it brings to the shareholders by deferring expenses has been a cause of concern.

Valuation

Versus our expectations of growth, we find F5 to be trading at a fairly inexpensive level of 10x 2020E FCF versus the peer set average of 18x. Considering that F5 has still to deliver on the strength from NGNIX, we apply a 15x multiple in the bull case and 12x in the bear case.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

Our analysis implies a potential 15-45% upside from the F5 stock across the bear and bull case scenarios. We think the following risks could derail our thesis:

Competition: Competitive threats from Cisco (CSCO) and Akamai (AKAM) stand out due to the nature of these companies’ business extending beyond load balancing into other ancillary areas such as security, cloud and analytics.

NGNIX: NGNIX was an open-source project that became a startup and had raised over $100 million before getting acquired. While the integration appears to be on track, the difference in company cultures and inability to maintain a strong relationship with NGNIX’s open source community could dent our growth assumptions.

Conclusion

Growth of the cloud market has brought about a change in the fortunes of many laggards. We think the cloud ancillary space is now catching up due to a slew of challenges that the break-neck speed of growth that cloud has witnessed. We like F5’s strong positioning in the load-balancer market and think of the NGNIX acquisition as an important milestone to expand F5’s reach. Minus execution issues, the F5 stock looks on track to deliver strong returns.

